Talkspace: Turnaround Continues; An Open-Ended Growth Opportunity Comes Into View

Jul. 06, 2023 10:57 AM ETTalkspace, Inc. (TALK)AMWL, TDOC
Kurt King profile picture
Kurt King
Summary

  • The rapid acceleration in Talkspace's payor revenue growth last quarter is the best example yet of new management delivering on its stated objectives.
  • Utilization rates by the company's eligible B2B users remain extremely low; the recent significant improvement to utilization rates suggests an open-ended growth opportunity.
  • The stage appears set for further increases to guidance and, potentially, profitability by the end of this year.
  • Once profitable, accretive M&A could be part of TALK’s next chapter.
  • I believe a $3 target price is supported by what we know now; a strong 2Q earnings report could suggest significant upside to this target.
Happy senior laptop user woman sitting on couch at home

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Re-Cap of My Last Report

This is a follow-up to my March 27, 2023 report, Talkspace: Turnaround Continues; Cautious Response to Guidance Creates an Opportunity.

In summary, my report made the case that new management brought on board over the course

20+ years as an institutional investor and analyst in the tech sector. I now invest on behalf of myself and my family in a variety of asset classes and industry sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TALK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

