UPRO ETF: Leveraged ETFs Performance And Outlook

Thesis

ETF investing has gained great popularity over the past 20 years among retail investors, offering investors diversification benefits at a very low cost. Leveraged ETFs, on the other hand, have only recently received some broad attention, yet still, they are more targeted to more sophisticated, active investors.

ProShares offers many leveraged ETFs, with the UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:UPRO), being a popular high-leverage (3x S&P 500) ETF, for a more aggressive momentum approach. As the name implies, the fund aims to achieve a daily return that is triple the S&P 500 daily return. It was incepted in June 2009. ProShares also offers a 2x S&P 500 leveraged ETF, the Ultra S&P500 ETF (SSO).

In this analysis, I will focus on the current state of the market, as it concerns leveraged ETF investing, while also taking a look at leveraged ETFs' risk and return performance over the past 15 years.

The UPRO ETF

As the name implies, the fund aims to achieve a daily return that is triple the S&P 500 daily return. Especially when considering the compounding nature of stock returns, we will see that on longer time periods (even weeks or months) the fund will produce results that are significantly different and far more volatile. UPRO charges a high 0.91% expense ratio and pays a small dividend yield. For the trailing 10, 5 and 3-year period the fund has recorded CAGRs of 22.28%, 11.94% and 23.26% respectively. Volatility has significantly exceeded that of broader market indexes, as a result of the 3x leverage factor.

UPRO follows a similar sector and stock allocations to the S&P 500. The fund is overweight towards the technology sector (26.08% weight), with sectors like Healthcare, Financials and Consumer Discretionary also maintain double-digit exposure percentages. Apple (AAPL) is the top holding of the fund (7.1% weight), followed by Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Stock Returns are Concentrated at the Top

Despite a rather unfavorable macroeconomic environment, the stock market has recorded solid performance in 2023, looking to cover the losses of 2022. The S&P 500 has returned +16.0% and the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 an impressive +40%.

A big emerging trend in 2023 has been the overwhelming concentration of market outperformance within mega-cap, technology stocks. As of mid-June 2023, the 10 largest stocks in Morningstar's US Large-Mid Index have recorded a total 10% return, while the rest of the Index barely shows any gains.

Putting this trend in historical perspective, we can see that over the past 30+ years stock market returns have never been as concentrated as they appear now, after the end of the first half of 2023. As shown in the chart below, this trend breaks historical norms, and while different analysts have various explanations, in Blackrock's mid-year report, it is mostly attributed to the breakthrough rise of AI, which is, in fact, embedded in today's tech mega caps.

Leverage Can Use Momentum to Amplify Returns

A prolonged period of concentrated returns at the top, similar to the ones observed leading up to the tech bubble in the late 90s, can lead leveraged ETFs to significantly outperform as they are more heavily exposed towards the mega-caps that drive stock returns. In essence, a leveraged ETF basically offers a momentum trade.

What Might Go Wrong

Of course, as mentioned throughout the analysis, increased exposure and aggressive momentum strategies carry substantial risks. Downside potential rises significantly and as history teaches that stock market declines are almost always sharper and deeper than uptrends, an extensive pullback could wipe out gains made over several years in leveraged instruments.

Given the current macroeconomic environment, it is, in my view, unwise to assume that this bullish trend on the mega-cap segment of the market will continue uninterrupted. If anything, increased volatility should be expected. For the average retail market participants that choose leveraged ETFs to trade frequently, rather than using a prolonged, swing trade strategy, volatility usually translates to losses over time.

A last thing that requires to be recognized as a potential red flag also relates to the mega-caps' performance, more specifically to its link with AI monopolizing analysts' and investors' attention. This type of singular focus on an otherwise revolutionary and critical technological development has led throughout history to herding behavior and bubbles. The chart below captures this, likely overstated focus of investors and companies on AI. It is hard to see, at least at this point in time, how AI technologies, while disruptive, will lead to accelerated growth for U.S. companies across the board.

Leveraged S&P 500 ETFs Performance

The past 10–15 years have been marked by a prolonged stock market uptrend, only briefly interrupted on a few occasions. Leveraged ETFs have performed exceptionally in this environment, widely beating the broader market. Even though someone would think that the outperformance of leverage funds has increased in the past few years, it has actually stayed rather wide for the better part of the last decade, as shown in the chart below, provided by Portfolio Visualizer.

Diving into more specific risk and return metrics, the outperformance of leveraged ETFs over the last 13+ years seems even more impressive. An initial $10,000 investing balance would have yielded $408,303 with the UPRO 3x S&P 500 ETF and $190,770 with the SSO 2x S&P 500 ETF. That is compared to a substantially lower ending balance of $62,912 for the unleveraged S&P 500 ETF. At 30.34% and 23.33% annualized returns, the 3x and 2x S&P 500 leveraged ETFs appear very attractive.

However, despite how appealing these returns appear, a look at risk metrics reveals a different perspective. Leveraged ETFs carry significantly higher volatility (standard deviation of 45.61% for the 3x leverage ETF and 29.98% for the 2x leverage ETFs). While best years mean very strong returns, downside years are painful for investors. In terms of risk-adjusted returns, both leveraged ETFs actually underperform the S&P 500 (considering both Sharpe and Sortino ratios).

Considering that risk adjusted returns indicate inferior performance by leveraged ETFs, even during a very profitable period in the markets, investors should be fully aware of the risks involved in this type of strategy with these short-term, tactical ETFs.

Final Thoughts

After all things are considered, despite what initially appears as very attractive performance potential, both the risk-adjusted metrics of leveraged ETFs, as well as the precarious current market environment, indicate a cautious approach when it comes to leveraged S&P 500 ETFs.

Performance Risk Notice

Leveraged Instruments, in this case ETFs, carry significant value erosion risk as well as extreme volatility swings and are not meant for long-term holding. Aggressive market movements will result in magnified ETF price movements that might lead to major losses. High expense ratios (0.91% in the case of UPRO) can also lead to mounting losses from frequent trading on top of the potential downside described above. Investors should research this products extensively and define their risk tolerance parameters as a part of a prudent investing/trading practice. For more information on risk factors regarding leveraged instruments, please refer to the following sources: SEC, FINRA, FINRA.