Being a Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) shareholder is not easy. There have been wild swings in META stock price since 2018, driven by positive and negative developments such as regulatory crackdowns, lawsuits, privacy breaches, better-than-expected user growth, corporate name changes, and new product launches. Through these highs and lows, I have never once considered liquidating the shares I own to distance myself from this rollercoaster ride as I continue to believe Meta has a long runway for growth. Yesterday, Meta's Instagram launched Threads, a text app that threatens Twitter. A closer look at Threads reveals this new product launch will help Meta solidify its position as the global leader of the social media sector. Although it may take years for Threads to truly threaten Twitter's existence - if at all - I believe this new platform will add value to the company by expanding monetization opportunities.

First Look At Threads

Threads can be downloaded as a standalone app or accessed through Instagram. Users cannot sign up for Threads without an Instagram account. For now, Threads does not appear to have a desktop client, so the platform can only be accessed via its mobile app. The launch announcement for Threads makes it clear that Meta is planning to integrate this platform into its existing social media platforms to accelerate its adoption. This announcement also makes it abundantly clear that Threads will directly compete with Twitter as it promises to offer a "separate space for real-time updates and public conversations." Mark Zuckerberg, who had not posted anything on his Twitter account since 2012, Tweeted the below image yesterday shortly after the launch of Threads, clearly taking a jab at Elon Musk.

Exhibit 1: Mark Zuckerberg's Tweet

Twitter

From an aesthetic perspective, Threads looks and feels very similar to Twitter although there are certain fundamental differences in the way these two platforms function for now.

Exhibit 2: Threads Platform

Instagram

Not just the looks, Threads shares a major similarity with Twitter in that the platform will allow users to share text-based content, photos, and videos to gain followers. However, there are notable differences as well. The below table summarizes the key features of Threads and Twitter.

Table 1: Comparison of Threads and Twitter

Threads Twitter free Twitter Blue Character limit for a post 500 280 25,000 Who can create an account? Only Instagram users Any internet user Any internet user Video upload limit Videos of up to 5 minutes Videos of up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds Videos of up to 2 hours Content viewing limitations None 600 posts per day 6,000 posts per day Availability Not available in EU countries Globally available Globally available Click to enlarge

Source: Company resources

From the first look, Threads seems to offer a better value proposition compared to Twitter's free version except for its unavailability in Europe for now. It might not be long before Meta clears the regulatory hurdles preventing the company from launching Threads in EU nations as well. Twitter Blue, which requires users to pay a monthly subscription fee of $8 (or $84 if paid annually), offers an enhanced suite of products that goes beyond what Threads is offering today.

The Instagram Advantage

Threads is not a standalone platform for now as an Instagram account needs to be used to sign up for the platform. This, in my opinion, limits the appeal of Threads to any existing Twitter user who is not active on Instagram. On the other hand, Instagram is used by more than $2 billion users monthly, and these users will be incentivized to try out Threads because of the seamless integration of the two platforms. According to Meta, Threads users can follow people they already follow on Instagram easily, switch between Threads and Instagram in one click, share Threads posts via Instagram stories, and even import account and profile data directly from Instagram at the time of setting up the Threads account.

At a time when Twitter is facing backlash for limiting the number of posts a user can see daily, Meta's launch of Threads will prompt many Instagram users to try Threads to see what the platform offers. I would not be surprised if the number of active Threads users skyrockets in the first three months of its launch. Twitter has less than 300 million users worldwide in comparison to two billion on Instagram, and Threads could soon be used by hundreds of millions of users, posing a real threat to Twitter's dominance in the microblogging sector.

Advertising Implications

Meta's mission is to dominate the social media industry in every form or way in the long run. By doing so, the company will continue to attract advertisers, paving the way for higher levels of user monetization in the future. Unlike many social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram have become darlings of advertisers because of the unique opportunities these platforms provide for businesses to connect with their target audience. Meta-owned social media platforms cater to a wide range of Internet users already, and the company has introduced several new features over the last few years to thwart the threat of competition. For instance, with the rise of TikTok and short-form video content, Meta launched Instagram Reels and Facebook Reels to attract and retain young users. The one area that Meta has not been able to penetrate so far is the microblogging niche which is currently dominated by Twitter. With Threads, Meta is trying to fill this gap. I believe Threads will prove to be a complimentary platform that will help the company cover all the bases in the social media sector, which, in return, will help the company attract even more advertisers in the coming years as Meta will emerge as a social media superpower that will give businesses of every size, scale, and nature the opportunity to reach their target audience.

Takeaway

Meta Platforms, the leading social media company in the world, is expanding its wings with the launch of Threads which will directly compete with Twitter. Although it may take several years for Threads to achieve the same reach and audience as Twitter, the launch of this new platform is a step in the right direction for Meta to dominate the social media landscape in the long term. I will keep a close eye on the early performance of Threads to quantify the impact on Meta's long-term advertising revenue.