At the time of writing, those who have followed my Meta (NASDAQ:META) buy signal at $127 in January are enjoying a 130% rise in this equity since the article's publication. Today, we will be delving into the latest news surrounding Meta as it charges towards the $300 price region before looking at a technical wall I have identified that may see a rejection in this bull run.

The billionaire battle royale is certainly heating up with investors clearly liking the news Wednesday that the Twitter rival "Threads" would be launching Thursday the 6th of July accessible via the Instagram app with the stock seeing a near 3% rise by the close of the day's session.

Although Threads may not add eye-watering additional revenue, it will add incremental revenue and is another welcome addition to the "Metastable".

It could also be said that after a troubled year for Twitter mired in a prolonged takeover and a series of changes to the platform that its foggy exact future direction will play into Threads' hands offering somewhat of a fresh start while also rivaling TikTok and Snapchat, the other front-runners in this sphere.

Like all these social media platforms, they tend to add additions and features over time, and to be fair, this isn't Mark Zuckerberg's first rodeo in this area, so we can presume he will be targeting this app as an additional ads revenue stream while upgrading its features over time which will obviously excite investors.

Also contributing to this solid price rise was his tactic to initiate a cost-cutting plan by way of layoffs for nearly 10,000 staff that has helped this equity's turnaround and after a tough 2022 for Meta, things have certainly turned to the upside with the company's stock up 137% YTD, which has included two previous better than expected earnings results which has lent to this steady bullish foundation.

Now we will shift to the technical side looking at where this stock may hit a technical wall that I have complexly identified to potentially create a wave two, giving indications as to where this huge wave one off the $88 price region may lead the social media giant next price wise.

Before we start, a brief history of my Meta call in 2022 when I started to publish my analysis with Seeking Alpha.

Identifying a wave pattern on the monthly chart in line with the overall bearish sentiment of last year, I noted in an article that Meta was due to land at $81 if $160 was broken through which the latter subsequently transpired and since then Meta reached $88 after the break below $160 before turning around to this bullish structure we are charting today.

Firstly, in January I identified a bullish three-wave pattern on the weekly chart with a break above $124 leading to a direct target of $160, $185, and then possibly $240. The fact remains that once Meta broke $124, it has blasted upwards in an extreme bullish fashion toward the $300 region where we sit today.

However, as all three wave structures form, there must be a rejection somewhere to create the wave two, and today, we will look at where that wall may be to initiate the formation of this crucial wave.

It is important to note that Meta must create the wave two where it cannot find a further significant number of buyers at a certain price region and print a bearish rejection candle on the monthly chart in order to lead out the wave three over the rejection. On the evidence of the bullish buying in the past months, it would be reasonable to expect Meta to do this which would lead this stock to a much higher price range, for example, if the wave two were to come now or at the wall I will outline, Meta could be looking at anything from potentially a $500-$550 price target assuming the wave two comes in the near term and is broken above to launch the third wave.

Firstly, looking at the weekly chart below we can see the original pattern at the south of the screen and doing some deep analysis of the chart, I have identified a wave that has broken out at the top end with a target of $325.

Meta Weekly Chart (cTrader)

Subsequently, there is another target that stems from the original structure in January that may complete at $336. If we look at the monthly chart below, we can see both the swathe of bullish candles from $124 and a relatively small gap in comparison to the near-confluence technical walls that I have identified.

Meta Monthly Chart (cTrader)

To finalize, I am selecting hold for this article as the technical wall is nearing and lends a certain amount of probability that Meta will find its rejection there. I would expect Meta to arrive at $325-$336 in the next 30-60 days and will be closely watching for the potential wave two if this equity reaches that price region. There is always a possibility that Meta will be rejected before this wall, and additionally possible that Meta could keep climbing upwards. I will write an updated article with Seeking Alpha as the pattern becomes clearer.