Denis Linine/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Here in the Seeking Alpha community, we were among the few analysts covering both Credit Suisse and UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS). Our readers know that we have always been cautious of Credit Suisse, while since April 2022, we have supported UBS Group AG. Given our recent analysis of CS called "It Is Over," we decided to move on with UBS. Our latest UBS publication was pre-CS acquisition and our target price was set at CHF 22 per share. Since then, UBS's stock price has declined by 3.15%, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) return.

Mare past analysis - pre-CS deal

There is a lot of news to price in and many assumptions to make. Let's analyze what we believe is worth consideration:

Credit Suisse's outflow

Source: Bloomberg (Fig 1).

Valuation

Looking at the aggregate level, the new entity will control $5 trillion assets and be one of the world's largest asset managers. At first sight, UBS made a compelling deal, and the bank increased its Net Asset Value by 70% in a single acquisition.

However, UBS is now trading at 0.9x its tangible book value with a RoTE of 5.8%. If we incorporate $10.5 billion in cost reductions thanks to a good restructuring plan and almost $14 billion in restructuring charges, we arrive at a RoTE of approximately 11% only in 2025. On a pre-acquisition basis, UBS Group AG traded at a premium price on its tangible book value at 1.3x with a RoTE of approximately 15%.

Comparing our European Bank's coverage at the aggregate level, today, the tangible book value is 0.8x with a RoTE of 11.5%. UBS CET1 ratio is also weaker than peers, with a ratio of 14% versus peers' average at approximately 14.5%. Before the CS acquisition, the UBS CET1 ratio reached 14.2%; but we should also incorporate Credit Suisse related risk-weighted assets now. However, this deal has many risks, and our approach is more cautious regarding transaction dynamics and money flows. UBS Group AG just got the keys to Credit Suisse, and we will have a clear picture in the Q2 financial figures.

UBS now has lower capital return prospects with a lower distribution. Here at the Lab, we forecast a DPS per share of $0.65 and $0.70 in 2024 and 2025, yielding 3.3% and 3.6%, respectively. This is much lower than our EU best-pick champions that we highlight below.

Valuing the company in line with EU peers using a tangible book value, we derive a target price of CHF 21 from 22 per share, and we are downgrading the stock with a neutral rating, given the acquisition complexity and higher litigation costs expected. The rating agency Standard & Poor's is also cautious, confirming UBS' A- rating but revising the outlook downwards from stable to negative following higher "execution risks" linked to CS's acquisition.

Conclusion

Here at the Lab, we see cheaper opportunities than UBS Group AG elsewhere, with other EU banks valuations more attractive. We reconfirm our positive views on ISP, UniCredit, CASA, and BNP Paribas.