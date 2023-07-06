Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

Today AI Aids Humans, Not Replaces Them

Generative AI is a powerful technology that has the potential to revolutionize many industries. However, its value creation is currently limited because it only lessens the burden of human work instead of completely replacing it.

A recent interview by Wired on YouTube illustrates this point. The interview asked people in a variety of professions, including editors, lawyers, and therapists, whether they believe AI will eventually replace their jobs. None of the respondents believed that AI would completely replace their jobs. Instead, they believe that AI will only lessen the burden of their work and allow them to focus on more creative and strategic tasks.

We outlined the three justifications given by respondents as to why they think AI cannot fully replace their jobs: (1) a dearth of empathy and contextual awareness; (2) an incapacity to physically evaluate things; and (3) a dearth of originality and personal touch.

The skills of generative AI are therefore similar to those of an intern or junior-level employee, making it most appropriate for entry-level labor even though it is capable of tackling a variety of jobs.

Generative AI is still in its early stages of development, and it is likely to continue to improve in the future. As AI technology improves, it is possible that AI will be able to overcome some of the limitations that currently prevent it from completely replacing human jobs.

However, it is also possible that AI will never be able to completely replace human jobs, as some tasks may always require human input.

AI: A Boost for Individuals and SMEs

Large companies often have the funding to employ a sizable group of interns or juniors to carry out simple jobs. Small firms and individuals could not, however, share the same resources. In these situations, generative AI may offer a practical means of obtaining the assistance they require.

Individuals and small businesses possess greater agility compared to large companies, making them significant drivers of innovation and the promotion of new products and services throughout the business cycle. With the assistance of generative AI, they are able to accomplish these tasks more effectively.

Furthermore, generative AI can assist individuals and small enterprises in producing marketing materials and product pages with greater efficiency, thereby substantially reducing the time required to introduce and promote new products to the market.

Digital Goods and Services are on The Rise

In terms of product types, we think that digital goods and services are more likely to see rapid expansion. Digital goods and services, like software, podcast, music, online courses, and video, are not limited by factory manufacturing capability, unlike physical goods.

The S&P Global US Services PMI rose to 54.1 in June 2023, rebounding from below 50 in January 2023. The market and the Federal Reserve appeared perplexed by the robustness of the service sector, which was less affected than the manufacturing sector. We believe that generative AI has contributed to another wave of innovation in digital goods and services, fueling further growth in the industry.

NFIB's monthly jobs report just supports our argument of the booming in small business. It showed that 44% of small business owners reported job openings they were unable to fill, slightly down from April but still significantly higher than the 49-year average reading. The percentage of owners citing labor quality as their top operating issue remains high at 24%, while 10% identified labor costs as their primary concern.

Competition Among Selling Platforms

The world of commerce has seen a tremendous transformation in the contemporary digital era, offering individuals and small businesses a wide range of options for how to market and sell their goods or services. It's actually amazing how many different platforms there are for selling goods and services, from website providers such as WIX (WIX) that enable business owners to establish a distinctive online presence to enormous e-commerce behemoths like Etsy (ETSY), eBay (EBAY), Amazon (AMZN), and Shopify (SHOP) that offer unmatched outreach and exposure. Additionally, there are specific digital marketplaces like Upwork (UPWK) and Fiverr (FVRR) where talented people may present their work and network with a global audience.

While the rise of generative AI might help these platforms, they also compete with one another. Therefore, this is not our recommended area of investing.

Advertising's Crucial Role for Small Merchants

Individuals and small businesses often invest significant efforts into advertising and marketing expenditures in order to effectively promote their goods and services due to their low brand recognition and lack of cost advantages. They continuously investigate promotional opportunities outside of conventional e-commerce platforms in an effort to increase their audience and brand visibility. Popular options for these organizations include social media sites like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Let's consider the scenario of a small business specializing in digital business cards. If you were promoting your services on a platform exclusively dedicated to business card sales, it may not yield optimal results. Such platforms typically have low entry barriers, enabling numerous small businesses to offer their products at competitive prices. Consequently, small businesses like yours might not possess a distinct advantage in terms of pricing. In contrast, platforms like Instagram prove to be more suitable for advertising your services, especially for individuals and small enterprises. The primary focus of Instagram users lies beyond mere shopping, resulting in a reduced demand for price comparisons.

When we delve into the comparison between Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, it becomes apparent that the magnitude of competition among these platforms is relatively diminished. This is primarily attributed to their distinctive formats and offerings. TikTok carves its niche by providing a platform primarily dedicated to short videos that captivate users with their brevity and creativity. In contrast, Instagram presents an amalgamation of videos, photos, and text, offering users a versatile and multi-dimensional experience. As for YouTube, it predominantly focuses on medium to long videos, catering to users seeking in-depth and comprehensive content. By understanding and leveraging the strengths of each platform, content creators and marketers can effectively navigate this dynamic landscape, engaging audiences and maximizing their impact across these diverse social media platforms.

Meta Stands to Gain

Since TikTok is not a publicly traded company, and we recently recommended Google's stock in a previous article, this piece will primarily focus on analyzing Meta.

Meta (NASDAQ:META) is well-positioned to capitalize on this demand for two key reasons:

1. One of Meta's sources of revenue comes from advertising by small enterprises and individual content creators. YouTube videos such as "How To PROMOTE Your Shopify Store On Instagram In 2023 - YouTube" are emerging to assist small merchants in utilizing AI tools to promote their Shopify stores on Instagram, ultimately contributing to the profitability of Meta. Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that Reels monetization went up dramatically in the Q1 earnings call and that there was growing advertiser demand. These increases can lead to higher Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") for Meta.

Reels monetization efficiency is up over 30% on Instagram and over 40% on Facebook quarter-over-quarter. Daily revenue from Advantage+ shopping campaigns is up 7x in the last six months. The other side of monetization is growing advertiser demand. One area of focus is around driving advertiser performance, and we are seeing continued strong conversion growth for advertisers, which we believe, coupled with lower cost per action, is driving higher return on investment.

2. There are multiple avenues to profit from generative AI, and Meta stands out with a high probability of success. For example, in comparison to Adobe, which requires substantial investments in AI assistants to defend against competition from other AI tools, Meta has a unique advantage. Meta's advertisers willingly spend more without Meta providing new AI tools because they recognize the potential to launch products more frequently and reap the benefits of this change.

In addition, Meta doesn't have to go through the entire cycle of acquiring, converting, and retaining new clients, which can be costly and uncertain. For instance, Google introduced its generative AI assistant within Google Slides to attract users from Microsoft's PowerPoint. However, convincing users familiar with PowerPoint to switch to Google's product involves time and effort. The same applies to more complex battles like Google Cloud vs. Microsoft's Azure. Moving cloud infrastructure is a laborious task and a difficult decision for enterprises to make solely based on generative AI. Hence, generative AI can offer immediate benefits to Meta that profits from upselling to their existing customers, rather than those focused on acquiring new customers.

DCF Model Valuation Suggests Upside

Despite a recent slowdown influenced by macro conditions, Meta has witnessed a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 11% in ARPU over the past three years.

During the Q1 earnings call, management confirmed significant monetization efficiency improvements, with Instagram experiencing over 30% quarter-over-quarter growth and Facebook over 40% quarter-over-quarter growth. Assuming Meta can further accelerate ARPU growth and sustain it at 15% over the next decade, our DCF model indicates a potential 40% upside from the current price level.

*Assuming a WACC of 10.8%, a terminal growth rate of 3%, and a free cash flow margin of 28%, we specifically focus on valuing Meta's advertising segment as it operates independently from its reality lab segment.

Risk

Investing in Meta carries certain risks that investors should consider.

Uncertainty in AI Development: Generative AI is still in its early stages of development, and there is no guarantee that it will overcome its limitations to completely replace human jobs. Technology is constantly evolving, and unforeseen challenges may hinder its progress and adoption. Market Competition: The digital commerce landscape is highly competitive, with numerous selling platforms like Etsy, eBay, Amazon, and Shopify vying for market share. While generative AI may provide advantages, it also faces competition from other platforms and technologies. Investors should be aware of the potential challenges Meta may face in maintaining its position and attracting advertisers in this competitive market. Regulatory and Privacy Concerns: As AI technologies advance, there are increasing concerns about data privacy and ethical considerations. Regulatory changes or public backlash regarding data usage and privacy could impact Meta's operations and profitability. Adherence to evolving regulations and public expectations will be crucial for Meta's success.

Summary

Generative AI currently aids humans rather than replacing them completely. Its limitations make it suitable for entry-level tasks, benefiting individuals and small businesses in areas like marketing. Digital goods and services, unrestricted by manufacturing, are growing. Social media sites provide diverse advertising opportunities for individuals and SMEs. Meta stands to gain from generative AI and advertising revenue. Our valuation model suggests a potential 40% upside for Meta. We rate the stock as "Buy".