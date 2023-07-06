Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bloom Energy: Margins Are Growing, But Not Enough To Make It A Buy

Jul. 06, 2023 11:54 AM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)1 Comment
Wealth Analytics
Summary

  • Bloom Energy Corporation, a manufacturer of solid-oxide fuel cell systems, has shown strong improvements despite an earnings loss in Q1 FY2023, with ambitious goals to reach up to $20 billion in revenue by 2031.
  • The company benefits from the growing market for fuel cells and emission-free energy, and from legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act which encourages investment in renewables.
  • Despite positive signs, the company's high debt and lack of profitability make it a speculative investment; I recommend holding rather than buying until sequential quarters of positive net incomes are posted.

Investment Rundown

Despite having an earnings loss in the first quarter of FY2023, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has made strong improvements from a year ago results. The company specializes in manufacturing and selling solid-oxide fuel cell systems for

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

S
Seeburto
Today, 12:15 PM
Premium
Comments (3.44K)
I have a small position, waiting for the day. Never seems to get closer though.
