Despite having an earnings loss in the first quarter of FY2023, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has made strong improvements from a year ago results. The company specializes in manufacturing and selling solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Primarily operating in North America, it also has an international customer base that it caters for.

The market for fuel cells is growing at a fast rate as countries and governments are seeking better ways of generating emission-free energy. BE has very ambitious goals to reach by 2031, with prospects of reaching between $15 - $20 billion in revenue, driven by increased demand for decarbonization technologies. This would be a massive increase from the TTM revenues of $1.2 billion. Achieving that target whilst maintaining momentum with margin expansion would mean the current price looks very appealing to get in at. But I think that without any evidence that BE can turn a profit, I wouldn't be putting more into the company just yet. But with such good growth targets, supported by industry tailwinds, I think this is enough to make BE a hold right now at least.

Company Segments

Bloom Energy Corporation, founded in 2001 and based in California, USA, is a leading provider of sustainable and reliable energy solutions. Through their advanced fuel cell technology, they enable the production of electricity from various fuel sources, such as natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen, resulting in significantly lower emissions compared to traditional power generation methods. Their fuel cells, known as Bloom Energy Servers, deliver efficient and uninterrupted power for a wide range of applications, including residential and commercial buildings, data centers, manufacturing facilities, and utilities.

Tailwinds (Investor Presentation)

As far as the product that BE has goes, it's the Bloom Energy Server 7.5, which is a SOFC fuel cell that primarily uses methane and natural gas as its source of fuels to produce electricity. The production of electricity isn't completely emission-free, but it has far fewer particles dispersed than coal, for example, which is perhaps one of the most harmful sources of energy. The natural gas is cleaned out before being used in the fuel cells and creates a very clean source of energy, as the sulfur and other chemicals are carefully removed from the gas.

As the company focuses on making it more readily available to generate emission-free energy, BE is benefiting heavily from the Inflation Reduction Act which aims to make it more appealing for companies to make investments into renewables. This will be a long-term tailwind for BE and it will help them build up an already very strong backlog of orders.

Company Product (Investor Presentation)

With hydrogen production tax credits, it will help BE make necessary expansions to solidify their market position. But it isn't stopping BE from taking operations abroad too, like expanding its customer base to Taiwan.

Diving deeper into the segments and revenue streams for BE though, we can quickly see the products are the largest source of revenue and also the most profitable. In the last quarter, it reached a gross margin of 34.1% whilst the other two segments, Service and Install, both had negative gross margins. In the long-run, BE needs to improve these parts of the company as it will otherwise risk dragging down future earnings significantly.

Earnings Highlights

The most recent earnings report from BE Q1 FY2023 was in my opinion proof that BE is heading in the right direction with margin expansion and growing its backlog. Companies like Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) for example have long struggled with growing margins, so it's reassuring to see BE do the opposite and offer investors an interesting opportunity to have exposure to the industry.

Q1 Performance (Earnings Presentation)

Looking at the results from the last quarter, it's safe to say that demand is still very much present. Revenues grew by 36.9% YoY and the operating losses were lower than a year ago. I find these results rather bullish for the short-to-medium term for the company as the market is looking ahead to 2024 for BE to finally post a positive EPS. If BE manages to achieve the EPS estimate of $0.36 in 2024 then it's trading at a multiple of 45 right now, which certainly is very high. But remembering the growth targets that BE had, it would quickly go lower as we come closer to 2031.

Growth Path (Investor Presentation)

A 30 - 35% CAGR over 10 years is very impressive and then perhaps the current price could be justified right now. But as I seek a little safety, at least with my investments, or at least apply a risk premium, I won't suggest a buy until the net margins are positive for 2 - 3 quarters sequentially. Where the primary revenues will be seen is from Power Generation, a market that BE sees valued at $2 trillion in 2030. Looking at the medium term though, BE is aiming to reach a gross margin of 30% by 2025, which if achieved would be around $750 million in gross profits. As mentioned before, the estimate for 2024 is that BE will post a FY2024 EPS of $0.36, this would represent a net margin of around 3.1% if the outstanding shares continue to increase to around 220 million. That increase in shares is slightly higher than the average over the last few years, and for me, a lower pace of share dilution would be a very bullish signal that EPS might be higher than previously anticipated. However you look at it though, I think to BE needs to provide proof of concepts regarding making a profit for fuel cells. It's a tough market and still quite speculative.

Risks

Apart from the negative net margins for BE, I think the recent news that they are having a $500 million convertible debt offering isn't helping the case for share dilution to stop. Over the last few years, the company has kept a quite high position of debt, sitting at over $700 million right now. Whenever debt has been repaid it seems to have come from the capital raised when issuing new shares. This likely isn't a healthy business practice to keep investors happy. It uses investors' capital and positions in the company to fund new growth opportunities. Sometimes it results in significant earnings growth when looking at the long-term, but it also presents a lot of risk in the present for investors.

Final Words

At the start of FY2023, BE had a very strong start with revenues growing 36.9% YoY. The service's backlog now sits at $7 billion and the average contract length is 15 years. This is creating a long runway of growth for BE which I think they will be able to take full advantage of. Estimates are that by 2024 BE will post its first positive net income which would be a major milestone for the company's ambitious growth targets of achieving a 10-year annual revenue growth of 30 - 35%.

Segment Overview (Earnings Presentation)

Without a positive net income, however, I think that BE remains a speculative company right now. I don’t normally invest in these types as I would much rather have a clean history of profitability before suggesting an investment or considering making one. This forces me to not rate BE a buy, but I do see the potential of the business as the large TAM is too good to pass up. As a result, I will be rating BE a hold and perhaps a buy once sequential quarters of positive net incomes have been posted.