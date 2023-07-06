Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UTG: 8.3% Dividend At Risk

Jul. 06, 2023 11:58 AM ETReaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)8 Comments
Summary

  • The Reaves Utility Income Trust is underperforming due to falling energy prices and rising interest rates, which are affecting its high-dividend-yielding investments in the utility industry.
  • UTG's external leverage strategy, which has increased from 16% in 2020 to 24% in 2023, is magnifying capital depreciation and increasing exposure to struggling utility equities.
  • UTG's distribution policy is unsustainable as it relies heavily on capital gains to maintain dividends, despite falling stock values; this puts the current 8.3% yield at risk.

Team of engineers working on a night shift.

ArtistGNDphotography

Reaves Utility Income Trust (NYSE:UTG) is a closed-end fund with an investment objective to provide attractive after-tax return stemming mainly from tax-advantaged dividends.

UTG seeks to invest at least 80% of its assets in high dividend-yielding common and preferred

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.95K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

u
usiah
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (13.29K)
Will be surprised if they do.

Retired income investor (long)
c
cptorrey
Today, 1:24 PM
Comments (82)
UTGs portfolio companies have been increasing their annual dividends substantially. The unrealized capital gains portion of their portfolio is significant and can easily help to sustain the dividend for an extended period. Normal market undulations will bring a leveling of interest rates followed by a slow decline…which will serve to be a rallying point for utilities creating further LTCGs. The managed distribution currently yields about 8.25% which presents a rare opportunity to the buy and hold crowed. Very long and very comfortable UTG holder.
Cheers to all!
j
jjjflynn
Today, 1:19 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (41)
I'm sure this European fellow is bright chap.....
However that said UTG
Effective Leverage (%): 19.99% (cefconnect.com/fund/UTG)
they have plenty of leverage yet before it's that dire are any nonsense about Div. cut!
last month Payable Date 6/30/2023:
Distribution Amount: $0.1900, Income $0.0940, Long Gain $0.0960,
Short Gain $0.0000, "ROC $0.0000"
I'm still long UTG and UTF
Oh yeah bright chap.....and comparing CEFs to ETFs
(CEFs are actively managed, whereas most ETFs are designed to track an index's performance. CEFs achieve leverage through issuance of debt and preferred shares, as well as through financial engineering. ETFs are precluded from issuing debt or preferred shares.: fidelity.com/learning)
Just Saying bright chap..... your conjecture in the article
joeycool profile picture
joeycool
Today, 12:53 PM
Comments (1.01K)
Well, UTG has been around for close to 20 years. Never cut the distribution, usually increasing it annually. I imagine the pro's running the fund are using tactics such as options and the like to help defray the cost of the distribution.
M
1MyOpinion1
Today, 12:52 PM
Comments (460)
A lot of if’s and conjecture…
w
wwn2001
Today, 12:32 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.99K)
Hasn't it survived many crises in the past, some even worse?
Alex Hardman profile picture
Alex Hardman
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (2.17K)
Honestly, people have been claiming this for years on this fund. The leverage ratio will change from report to report due to the change in market prices of the underlying securities. But what would really matter as a risk for their distribution is if they either started to approach their leverage ratio or ran out of borrowing capacity. I couldn't quickly find the leverage ratio upper bound, but I believe it is like 40%? But on the borrowing capacity, that is set at $650m, so they still have plenty of room on that front. Not saying utility stocks can't tank forcing a cut in the distribution, but I don't think the current data is showing an immediate threat of a cut coming. More likely they just don't up the distribution soon, which usually happens every 2 years or so.

Would be nice if the distribution was completely funded by dividends, but clearly UTG has been funding a large portion through capital gains. Its a bit riskier, but utilities tend to be a bit more steady than a lot of equities. The rub against UTG is more that it doesn't beat XLE with increased leverage.
o
outlook69
Today, 12:17 PM
Premium
Comments (255)
Agree that UTG is facing notable headwinds. In addition, it's over-bought/over-levered. Simple answer is to switch to BUI.
