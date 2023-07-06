koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ: CCOI

I initiated a position in Cogent Communications, led by Dave Schaeffer, a remarkable founder-operator with technical acumen, astute business sense, and a long-term ownership mindset. Schaeffer has shown a propensity for making transformative bets while effectively managing risk and allocating capital shrewdly.

In 1999, Schaeffer secured $500 million to build an affordable, all-fiber internet network. The telecom market’s collapse in 2000 allowed Cogent to buy 13 companies, built at an initial cost of $14 billion, for just $60 million. Over the last few decades, Cogent has grown into a $3 billion company, producing $600m in revenue and nearly 40% EBITDA margins. Revenues have increased by 10% annually, and margins have expanded by 200bps annually. As a result, Cogent produces significant cash flow, which it has used to return over $1bn to shareholders; it has repurchased 22% of shares outstanding and increased dividends for the last 41 sequential quarters, with a current dividend yield of ~5.75%.

Cogent is a strong business in its current state. However, my interest was piqued by the exceptional potential behind Cogent’s recent acquisition of Sprint’s former wireline business, which it is purchasing from T-Mobile (TMUS) following the acquisition of Sprint. At its peak, the Sprint business generated an impressive $40 billion in revenue and $16 billion in EBITDA, employing around 70,000 individuals. The initial capital investment to build the network was approximately $20 billion. Unfortunately, due to neglect, the business has declined to about $440 million in revenue, with an EBITDA loss of around $300 million and a workforce of only 1,320 employees.

Cogent is buying the business for $1 and will receive ~$760m in payments from T-Mobile over the next 4.5 years to cover expenses while it integrates the company and restores it to profitability. Dave Schaeffer believes he can turn the $300m loss into a $90m profit. The acquisition opens potential new revenue streams that could see the company 3x revenue and 5x free cash flow over the next few years. The market is not crediting the company for the transformational potential of the deal, while the T-Mobile payments significantly de-risk the acquisition.

Business

Cogent provides internet access and data transport over fiber optic, IP data-only network, carrying over 22% of global internet traffic across 51 countries and 219 markets. Its customer base can be broadly divided into two categories:

Corporate customers - small to medium-sized businesses located in Multi-Tenant Occupied Buildings (MTOBs) in North America contribute to ~56% of the company's revenues.

The "netcentric" division, primarily large streaming, gaming, and access companies, account for ~44% of revenues but constitutes 96% of the traffic.

The core of Cogent’s Corporate service comprises its “on-net corporate” services, accounting for 35% of revenues; Cogent directly connects its corporate customers to its expansive network, including 61,000 miles of inner-city fiber and an additional 17,000 miles of metropolitan fiber.

Cogent connects roughly 1,820 skyscrapers directly to its network, totaling nearly 1 billion square feet. They install equipment in the basements of these buildings, extending infrastructure upwards to establish direct connections with the building’s business tenants. On average, these buildings are 550,000 square feet and 41 stories high, housing around 51 businesses, of which typically 7 are Cogent customers.

Cogent also offers “off-net corporate” services, contributing 21% of revenues. These cater to secondary offices that are typically 19k sq ft in size with four tenants, locations where it isn’t economically feasible for Cogent to provide direct access. This service is exclusively available to existing on-net customers with secondary offices. Cogent provides “last mile connectivity” and has relationships with 90 different off-net providers, offering access to over 4 million buildings.

This division’s clientele primarily comprises law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and other professional services businesses. These firms require high bandwidth (100 Mbps to 400 Gbps), and secure and reliable internet connectivity. Cogent prices its services in line with competitors but offers 3x the reliability and 30-60x the bandwidth.

The physical equipment installed in the buildings and the appealing quality-to-cost ratio give Cogent substantial competitive advantages, especially in the on-net corporate division.

Historically, the business has grown by 11% per year. There is room for continued growth within its existing businesses, which currently secure less than half (40%) of new proposals. Moreover, there are over 93,000 MTOB tenants worldwide, presenting a significant opportunity for expansion.

Approximately 44% of Cogent’s revenue, accounting for 97% of its traffic, is generated through the sale of bulk internet connectivity to roughly 1,415 carrier-neutral data centers (CNDCs). The company terms this “netcentric” division, serving major clients such as streaming services, gaming companies, and internet service providers (ISPs, ILECs, etc.). The company offers services at a 50% discount relative to its competitors, reinforcing its competitive standing within the market.

Cogent is one of only 24 Tier 1 networks worldwide, which means it can exchange traffic with other networks settlement-free, conferring a significant cost advantage.

Operating under the belief that internet connectivity is a commodity business, Dave Schaffer, Cogent’s founder, established the company with a focus on simplicity, allowing it to become a low-cost operator. The network runs on a single fiber pair, eliminating the need to manage legacy systems while positioning the company to benefit from the rapid advances in optical technology over the last 15 years. As fiber optic capacity increased and the cost to transport data fell, Cogent has reduced fees charged to customers on a per-routed bit-mile cost.

New transaction

Cogent is buying the business for a nominal $1, but importantly will receive $700m over the next 54 months, structured as a 100% margin supply agreement, $25m of restructuring/severance costs, and a $100m blanket indemnification from T-Mobile for any unforeseen liabilities. The supply agreement is front-loaded, with $350m due in the first 12 months, and $350m over 3.5 years, to fund operating losses while Cogent restructures and assimilates the business.

T-Mobile has been trying to shed the unit for years, and hiring a consultant revealed that shutting it down would cost over $1.5 billion. This agreement provides a politically acceptable way for T-Mobile to divest from a lossmaking business without resorting to job cuts, which could be a sensitive issue after its merger with Sprint.

The opportunity for Cogent is twofold. First, it plans to trim unprofitable revenue streams (from 28 products down to 4, the maniacal focus on simplicity again) while retaining long-standing enterprise customer relationships. It will migrate most of Sprint’s traffic onto its network, saving significant 3rd party carriage costs. Approximately 93% of Sprint’s services are delivered using third-party networks. Cogent, by contrast, will be able to have 75% of Sprint’s traffic on its network. As a result, Cogent expects it can take a declining, cash-burning business and generate $440m of stable revenue with a positive $90 million EBITDA.

The real value of this acquisition lies in its potential to provide optical wavelength services. Wavelengths offer dedicated point-to-point connections with customer-specific and dedicated spectrum frequencies. They cater to high-bandwidth users seeking enhanced security, privacy, and independent links that are not reliant on the internet. Think of Amazon AWS connecting data centers. Customers value redundancy and alternative routes to mitigate failures and outages. Potential customers include hyper scalers (Amazon, Google, etc.), Tier 2 internet service providers, and the top 100 corporations aiming to establish proprietary networks.

Sprint’s substantial assets include 19,000 intercity and 1,100 metropolitan fiber miles and 1.6 million square feet of data center space. Notably, many of these fibers run along railroad rights of way, providing unique routing advantages for wavelength clients. Combining these assets with Cogent’s metro network and its extensive network of 800 carrier-neutral data centers (compared to Sprint’s 24), Cogent can offer twice as many routes as its competitors.

The cost of replicating such infrastructure would have amounted to billions of dollars for T-Mobile, with the resulting profits being relatively insignificant. This acquisition taps into a $2 billion total addressable market, growing 7% per year, which two slow-moving incumbents currently underserve. Cogent’s competitive advantages include the ability to eventually provide service in 17 days versus 3+ months for competitors, a focused sales force, and a negative cost basis on the network. This advantageous position enables Cogent to price aggressively and set its sights on capturing a quarter of the market within seven years.

The table below provides a comparison of Cogent’s results for 2022 with the pro forma numbers for the “legacy Sprint” deal. It includes an additional $440 million of revenue, assuming full integration on day one without any payout from T-Mobile. Additionally, estimates for 2028 are provided for Cogent alone and the combined business, considering the maturation of all new revenue streams.

The potential for substantial free cash flow (FCF) accretion is evident, and not reflected in the current $65 share price.

Risks/mitigants

The thesis may take a year or so to start working. The shift towards remote work has impacted growth at the corporate division. Historically this segment grew at an annual rate of 11%; with Covid, it shrunk by 9% and is now effectively at zero growth. The decline in this segment might take time to normalize, but Cogent believes it will eventually return to its growth trajectory. In the interim, the market could negatively perceive the company if it takes longer than expected to normalize, and synergies from the Sprint deal have yet to kick in.

There are always execution risks with any large M&A deal. However, in this case, the payment from T-Mobile grants Cogent the necessary time to navigate the integration process.

There are no guarantees that the wavelength business will take off. My research indicates a significant pent-up demand, considering the continuous growth of data and the need for route diversity. Moreover, as proof of concept, the company has already begun limited-scale cross-selling activities.

Sprint’s fiber infrastructure is over 20 years old. Cogent argues that these fibers are buried deeper than modern fibers with reinforced sheaths. Combined with routing along railway lines, are offer superior quality and are less prone to cuts and damage over time.

The company has experienced increased salesforce churn since the onset of the pandemic, with the work environment presenting challenges. Ensuring alignment within the salesforce and effectively promoting the new services will be critical to the future success of the acquisition.

Lastly, Schaeffer maintains tight control over the business and is involved in all aspects, from strategy to deal negotiations. While this concentration of power has been beneficial thus far, it presents a key man risk.

