The 'Twitter-Killer': Threads May Cut Musk And Meta Platform Investors Alike

Chip Somodevilla

On July 5th, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) launched a new social media platform, "Threads." It is a Twitter-like product that allows users to engage in text-based interactions (as compared to Instagram and Facebook, which are mostly visual platforms). Although the stock reacted "friendly" to the new product launch, with Meta shares up ~3% on the day of the announcement, I see little economic value in Zuckerberg's latest product push. And so, I am selling out my Meta shares. In this article, I explain why.

For context, I have long been a strong Meta bull. In fact, during the past 12 months, I published 18x articles about Meta -- all with either a "Buy" or a "Strong Buy" rating.

Seeking Alpha

Background - Meta Launches Threads

Meta introduced threads, a text-based conversation app which allows users to publish up to 500 characters long posts, including links and visuals. Like Twitter, Threads is designed to provide users with the ability to share text, and engage in discussions by replying to or reposting messages from other users.

Arguably, with the launch of Threads, Zuckerberg is aiming to capitalize on Elon Musk's struggling social media platform Twitter: Since Musk's acquisition of the Blue Bird in late 2022, many of the SpaceX founder's management decisions provoked frustration from users, e.g., when he priced the blue tick at $8/ month, scaled down on platform censorship and content management, or recently limited the number of posts users could view.

In a message posted on his new Threads account, Mark Zuckerberg, commented (emphasis added):

There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it... Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will

Within half a day since launch, Meta disclosed that more than 10 million users have opened an account with Threads.

To Compete, Or Not Compete?

The reason why I am skeptical regarding Meta's Threads platform is mostly anchored on competition, and competition-implied concerns.

Peter Thiel, who was one of Facebook's earliest investors (bought equity in 2004), played a crucial role in the early stages of Facebook's development and growth. He has often argued that that competition is for looser (see his book "Zero to One"). Thiel's perspective is based on the belief that in a truly innovative and groundbreaking environment, aiming for monopoly or creating a unique market niche is more advantageous than engaging in competition. In that context, Thiel argues that competition limits profitability, as it drives down prices and reduces profit margins, and he emphasizes the importance of differentiation and creating a unique product or service that can dominate the market, allowing a company to establish a monopoly or near-monopoly position.

Moreover, according to Thiel, competition can also hinder true innovation. He suggests that a competitive mindset often leads to incremental improvements and copying existing ideas rather than developing groundbreaking solutions. In contrast, in a non-competitive environment, companies have the freedom and resources to focus on long-term and transformative innovation.

Admittedly, Zuckerberg has a well-established reputation and track-record of emulating successful competitor products. One example is Instagram's "Stories," a feature that has arguably been copied from Snapchat (SNAP). Another example is "Reels," which Meta brought on its platforms after the immense success of video sharing platform TikTok. But, if an investor accepts Thiel's arguments as true, which I personally do, then it is hard to view Meta's latest launch of Threads as a successful strategic move - by definition of his arguments. Moreover, reflecting on competition, investors should also not forget that Meta's competitor Twitter is a formidable platform, protected by: (i) network effects; (ii) leadership in text-based social networking; and (iii) an exceptionally talented entrepreneur and businessman.

What's In It For Investors?

Value is (also) a function of growth -- every investor knows that. However, when assessing valuation, investors often forget to consider that in order for growth to be value accreditive, the return on invested capital (ROIIC) must be higher than the cost of capital (COC). Hence, the virtuousness of growth hinges on a firm's incremental economic returns; And, it is most definitely possible for a company to increase its earnings per share without generating shareholder value. In fact, when the ROIIC falls below the cost of capital, growth ends up eroding shareholder value, with higher growth rates leading to even greater value destruction.

To illustrate this concept more concretely, let's consider an example: Suppose Meta Platforms makes a $1000 investment, resulting in an incremental net operating profits after taxes (NOPAT) expansion of $200, a ROICC of 20%. If Meta's COC is 10%, the company can collect capital from investors and invest in the business, capturing a value-accreditive economic arbitrage opportunity. Now, let's imagine Meta invests the same $1000, but only achieves a $100 lift in NOPAT, which suggests a ROIIC equal to the company's COC. In this second example, Meta still captures nominal growth in earnings (NOPAT raises by $100), but the growth is value neutral from a shareholder perspective, because the implied cost of capital are also $100.

The reason why Meta has been an amazing business and investment for such a long time has been anchored on the company's ability to capture a ROIIC of close to ~30%, versus a COC of ~8%, paired with the opportunity to invest enormous sums of capital at this positive spread -- suggesting highly value accretive growth. However, reflecting on Meta's decision to launch Threads, I argue Meta management is shifting away from the high ROIIC vs. COC spread, and perhaps even investing in opportunities that are value destructive. Because, in my opinion, it is hard to see how Meta's investments in Threads captures a positive ROIIC vs. COC spread - especially considering the competition arguments made in the previous section of the article.

Building a truly competitive "Twitter-killer," as Meta's Threads has been described by some observers, will likely require billions of investments. And these investments should be charged at Meta's implied COC of ~8%. Accordingly, even if Meta manages to capture enough revenue to offset operating expenses, generating earnings, the earnings/ growth may cut Meta investors' returns if the earnings are not sufficient to cover the COC of ~8%, which they very likely won't.

Finally, investors should also consider that in order to invest in Threads, Meta must scale down capital allocation towards other priorities, with potentially higher ROIIC, such as investments in AI, investments in VR/ AR, or even share-buybacks.

Valuation Offers Little Upside

To be fair, my rating downgrade for Meta is not only about Threads - it is also a function of valuation. While Meta Platforms stock was arguably the "Dip Opportunity Of A Lifetime" when trading close to $100/ share, and an EV/EBIT of <x10, the risk/ reward is quite different now, at ~$300/ share, and an EV/EBIT of close to x20.

In fact, while Meta was obviously undervalued in late 2022, the stock is now likely overvalued: According to data compiled by Seeking Alpha, Meta is valued at a one-year forward P/E of 25x, as compared to a respective multiple of 18x for the sector median, suggesting a valuation premium of close to 27%. And an even stronger argument of a valuation dispersion can be made for other relevant multiples, including P/S and P/B, which imply a premium of 412% and 256% respectively.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Meta has enough competitors (YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, et al.) and investment needs (AI, VR/AR and buybacks) on its plate already, suggesting that launching Threads is a distraction and unnecessary diffusion of resources. Moreover, reflecting on likely immense capital investments required to overthrow industry leader Twitter, which will likely materialize a ROIIC < COC, I doubt that Threads is an attractive business opportunity with positive shareholder payoff. Accordingly, I see little economic value in Zuckerberg's latest product push.

Today I am selling out my Meta shares, assigning the first "Sell" recommendation after 18x articles of bullish arguments.