Wall Street Lunch: Jobs Market Still Humming

Don’t write off the resilient labor market just yet.

A host of employment numbers this morning indicated the Fed is still facing an uphill battle with the tight jobs market.

Most notably, ADP said private nonfarm payrolls rose by nearly 500,000 in June, more than double what economists were predicting. Weekly initial jobless claims rose about in line with forecasts, but remained below 250,000 while continuing claims fell.

The May JOLTS report showed that job openings fell more than expected to 9.824 million. But the quits rate, which indicates worker confidence in hiring prospects, rose to 2.6%.

Finally, June job cuts tumbled nearly 50% to around 40,000, according to the Challenger survey. June is usually the slowest month for layoffs, but experts say that level is nothing like what you’d see in a recession.

Pantheon Macro economist Ian Shepherdson says the figures showed strength, but weren’t completely definitive with seasonality in claims and little data on ADP’s new calculating method.

Still, the markets looked convinced they would be enough to spook the Fed if tomorrow’s official numbers follow suit. The odds jumped above 90% that the FOMC would raise rates at the next meeting.

Now, here’s a look at how trading is shaping up. The Fed fear trade is back, for today at least: stocks down, rates up.

The S&P 500 (SP500), Nasdaq (COMP.IND) and Dow (DJI) are all down more than 1%

Rates shot up across the yield curve. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) topped 4% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) rose above 5%.

The 2-year is the most sensitive to the fed funds rate. It hasn’t been above this level since June 2007.

Oil (CL1:COM) is slumping on concerns about slower global growth, while gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is off as rates rise.

Among stocks to watch, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is in focus after London copper prices fell for a third-straight session. Weak global economic growth and disappointing demand in top consumer China is weighing on the metal. BofA cut its 2023 copper price forecast by nearly 7%.

Goldman started coverage on life sciences and high-tech software company Model N (MODN) with a Buy rating, citing its domain expertise.

Perion Network (PERI) is jumping after it announced solid preliminary Q2 figures. The company sees upbeat Q2 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year and adjusted EBITDA growth of 40%.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was cut to a sell equivalent by Piper Sandler. Analyst Kevin Barker downgraded the buy-now-pay-later company to Underweight from Neutral, citing rising rates pressuring operational margins.

In other news of note, is Microsoft (MSFT) next on the road to a $3 trillion market cap?

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who has an Overweight rating on Microsoft (MSFT), says the company is the best positioned name in the enterprise software space to benefit from generative generative AI and capture its part of what is believed to be an incremental $90 billion opportunity by fiscal 2025.

Weiss raised his fiscal 2025 earnings per share estimate to $13.84 from $13.59 and raised his per-share price target to $415, implying a $3 trillion valuation.

Wedbush agrees, saying the company is gaining cloud market share and that AI monetization is on the doorstep.

Wedbush analysts say investors are now starting to appreciate that still less than 50% of workloads have moved to the cloud. Microsoft remains in an enviable position to gain share against Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS in the cloud arms race.

Cloud checks in the quarter for Microsoft remain firm, they say. With AI the next step, a sum-of-the-parts valuation puts Microsoft in the exclusive $3 trillion club with Apple (AAPL) by early 2024.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

Concerns of a slowdown in China are growing. A recent survey of strategists and fund managers showed them trimming expectations for gains in Asian stocks due to sluggishness in the world’s second-largest economy.

Morgan Stanley recently provided a list of U.S. companies with the biggest revenue exposure to China. Casino and chip stocks dominate the list.

Investors who are looking for China to struggle further without stimulus may want to cut exposure to these names. But they could also serve as a bullish contrarian play.

For investors looking for long-term growth, Goldman Sachs suggests its Rule of 10, which is 10% sales or net income growth over the past two years expected to continue for the next three years.

It screened the S&P (SPY) for the best stocks that fit the criteria.

Eight stocks appear both the sales and income screens, including Chipotle (CMG), Paycom (PAYC), Fortinet (FTNT) and Intuit (INTU).

Goldman says the median overlap stock trades at a favorable EV/Sales multiple of 10x.

