CF Industries: Beneficial Market Condition And Better Than Peers' Performance

SM Investor
Summary

  • CF Industries Holdings saw a significant increase in stock price and net sales in 2022 due to high ammonia and urea prices caused by the Ukraine war disrupting fertilizer supply.
  • However, nitrogen product prices decreased in the second half of 2022 and first half of 2023, leading to a 30% YoY decrease in CF's net sales in 1Q 2023.
  • I expect the company's 2Q 2023 financial results to be weaker than in 1Q 2023. However, it is not the result of bad performance or bad management.
  • We have to accept the new market condition. However, CF still is able to benefit from it. CF's stock price is now 40% lower than its all-time high.
  • Thus, despite weaker financial results in 2023 and lower fertilizer prices, CF Industries remains a good investment option due to increased production capacity and higher demand for ammonia.

Ammonia and urea prices reached very high levels in the first and second quarters of 2022, as due to the war in Ukraine, the supply of fertilizers was disrupted in a significant way. As a result, CF Industries Holdings (

