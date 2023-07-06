Michael M. Santiago

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads.

We published an article on Seeking Alpha about CMG in June 2022, rating the company's stock as a "hold".

Analysis history (Author)

Back then, we pointed out that the firm had excellent revenue and EPS growth potential, however macroeconomic headwinds, including elevated raw material prices, along with poor consumer sentiment, might negatively impact the firm's financial performance in the near term. We also mentioned that from a valuation point of view, we did not see much upside potential.

In reality, since our publication, CMG's stock price has risen by more than 50%, substantially outperforming the broader market.

In today's article, we are going to look at several factors which may have contributed to this performance, focusing primarily on profitability and efficiency. We will also discuss the sustainability of these developments and our expectations for the coming quarters.

Net profit margin

Like in most of our writings, we like to start our discussion by taking a look at the firm's profitability and see how it has been developing over the past five years. See the following chart.

Data by YCharts

It is clearly visible that the company's profitability has significantly improved over the past years. When we wrote our article in 2022, we were not yet sure how the net profit margin would develop due to the macroeconomic headwinds. CMG has clearly done a great job of managing costs and keeping the demand high, leading to a gradual margin expansion.

The company has provided some insights about these developments in the most recent quarter:

Labor costs as a percentage of revenue were 24.6% of sales vs. 26.3% a year ago. Food, beverage & packaging costs fell 180 basis points to 29.2% of sales. Food costs benefited from menu price increases taken in the prior year and lower avocado prices, which were partially offset by inflation across several food costs, primarily dairy, tortillas, salsa, beans and rice, and a mix shift towards Garlic Guajillo Steak, a limited time menu item.

When putting this measure into perspective, we can see that CMG ranks number 5 based on the net income margin among the 43 companies in the restaurant industry, which we believe is quite attractive.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

But what are our expectations going forward?

On one hand, analysts appear fairly optimistic about CMG's near-term financial performance, for different reasons.

Goldman Sachs highlighted, among others, CMG's outstanding revenue and EPS growth over the past years, and they also expect this trend to continue in the coming three years.

Morgan Stanley has created a list of companies in all sectors, which have strong pricing power. CMG has been on this list. Analysts have noted: "It has implemented an aggressive pricing strategy, but it has not negatively affected customer perception. Despite this, CMG plans to avoid further price increases this year while still maintaining favorable customer traffic." If we believe this statement, then due to the relatively inelastic demand for CMG's products, even the near-term poor consumer sentiment is not likely to have a negative impact on the financial performance.

On the flip side, some concerns about potential demand decline have been raised recently. One article discusses that if student loan payments resume after the Supreme Court ruling, many consumer discretionary stocks may be hurt. The author put emphasis on names, which have a "higher than average mix of customers under the age of 30". CMG is also included on this list.

All in all, it appears CMG has done a good job in the recent quarters expanding its margins, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. Looking forward, we remain cautiously optimistic and believe that our previously established neutral view (hold rating) is still valid.

Asset turnover

Asset turnover, or asset utilization, is a measure of efficiency. The following chart illustrates that since the bottom in 2020, efficiency has been gradually improving.

Data by YCharts

Focusing on the past three years only, the improvement in efficiency can be explained by the strong revenue growth compared to the growth in total assets.

Data by YCharts

At this point, it is also important to understand what has fueled the revenue growth and how sustainable it is. In the most recent quarter, comparable sales increased 10.9%, far above the consensus estimate of 8.5%. For the full year, the company has guided for a mid- to high-single digit growth. At the same time, they are also planning to open 225 to 285 units.

When talking about growth, we always have to keep in mind what is driving it. Opening more and more restaurants can provide substantial growth in the short term, but same-store organic growth is more likely to be sustainable in the longer term.

All in all, we believe that CMG has done a good job improving its efficiency, driven by the strong revenue growth over the past years.

Equity multiplier

The equity multiplier is a measure which indicates how much debt a firm has in its capital structure.

Data by YCharts

Since the peak in 2019, this figure has been gradually declining, which we believe is a good sign in the current, high interest rate environment. Also, compared to some of its peers, mainly McDonald's (MCD), Yum! Brands (YUM) or Domino's Pizza (DPZ), CMG has significantly less debt in their capital structure.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

It is also attractive to see that CMG is well-positioned from a liquidity point of view, with both the current- and the quick ratio being above one. These indicate that the firm has enough current assets to cover its current liabilities, providing financial flexibility even during potential downturns.

Conclusion

Expanding margins, high demand coupled with strong pricing power, and manageable amount of debt in the capital structure make CMG an attractive business. On the other hand, however, the continuing macroeconomic uncertainty, especially related to demand, make us cautiously optimistic going forward.

At the same time, we have to point out that, in our view, CMG remains overvalued. While the stock may be trading at a discount compared to its own 5Y averages, it is trading at a substantial premium compared to the consumer discretionary sector median, based on a set of traditional price multiples.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Now, many might say that using the consumer discretionary sector median is too broad, as it contains many stocks, which have operations completely unrelated to the restaurant industry. If we look at the same peer group as before, we still see that CMG is trading at a significant premium compared to them.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

We appreciate that CMG's growth potential is higher and pricing power is stronger, but in our opinion the extent of the premium may be too high, leaving little room for upside. Also, the development of the price multiples over the past year shows little recognition of potential risks related to macroeconomic headwinds ahead, in our view.

Data by YCharts

For these reasons, we will believe that it is not yet time to start a new position, or add to an existing position. We maintain our neutral view.