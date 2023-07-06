Justin Sullivan

Social networks aren't about Web sites. They're about experiences. - Mike DiLorenzo.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has recently unveiled its latest venture, a text-centric app called "Threads." This innovative platform is a direct response to the prevailing issues with its competitor, Twitter, and aims to provide a more seamless and enhanced user experience. The new app, which is intricately linked to Instagram, has been released on both Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. Given the current turbulence at Twitter, this opportune launch could potentially herald a new era of digital conversation, with Meta leading the charge.

A Direct Challenge to Twitter

The introduction of "Threads" comes at a time when Twitter is facing a series of challenges. Since Elon Musk took over last year, Twitter has undergone significant and often unpredictable changes. These changes, coupled with a decline in advertising revenue, have prompted many users and advertisers to seek alternatives.

I have over 740k followers on my @leadlagreport Twitter account, and have been on the platform since 2011. I use it for brand building, marketing, awareness, and for fun. The problem, unfortunately, is that none of these matter for me now in the current iteration of Twitter. I've already built a large following there, there are tons of bots, the ad algorithm is horrible, and the troll farms makes engagement, for lack of a better way of saying it, atrocious.

Twitter

In this context, "Threads" emerges as a beacon of hope. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO and co-founder, has long aspired to provide an alternative platform for real-time public conversation. While Twitter has proven resilient over the years, Zuckerberg's latest venture, "Threads," signifies a renewed attempt to capture the wave of users disenchanted with Twitter.

The Promise of Threads

Threads offers a text-based social networking experience where users can post short messages that others can like, share, and comment upon. Similar to Twitter in aesthetics, Threads is designed to promote public conversations.

However, unlike Twitter, Threads is integrated with Instagram, allowing users to follow the same accounts they do on Instagram. This integration is potentially a game-changer, offering an easy transition for Instagram's massive user base of over 2 billion monthly active users.

This, by the way, is major. It's a natural user base and the network effect is strong out of the gate. In the first four hours of its launch, Threads had already garnered 5 million sign-ups, demonstrating the potential of Meta's new venture. Given these promising early signs, Threads appears to be a strong contender in the social media space, capable of giving Twitter a run for its money.

Could this further META's stock price? Relative to the S&P 500 (SPY), it seems possible.

TradingView

The Bullish Case for Threads

There are several reasons to be optimistic about Threads. For starters, the app is tied to Instagram, potentially giving it a built-in user base and advertising apparatus. This connection could divert advertising dollars from Twitter, especially at a time when Twitter's new CEO is grappling with the challenge of reviving its struggling business.

Furthermore, Meta's track record of attracting advertisers gives it a competitive edge. As per an Insider Intelligence report, 84% of all content creators worldwide have posted on Instagram, while a mere 8.3% have engaged on Twitter. Given this backdrop, Threads could potentially capitalize on Meta's robust advertising revenue streams.

User Experience Trumps Privacy

While Threads' launch amidst Twitter's ongoing issues is strategically sound, it's not without its challenges. One major concern is data privacy. However, it's worth noting that, for most users, the quality of the user experience often outweighs privacy concerns.

From my personal experience, having a large following on Twitter, I can confidently say that the user experience post-Musk has been far from ideal. From rampant bots to performance bugs and spam, the issues are manifold. However, with over 1,000 Threads followers, I have found the user experience on Threads to be significantly better so far.

The Road Ahead for Threads

Looking ahead, the integration of advertising on Threads could further drive Meta's stock higher. As the app continues to grow and evolve, it has the potential to become a formidable competitor in the social media landscape.

In conclusion, though it's still early days for Threads, the signs are promising. The app's successful launch, combined with its ties to Instagram and Meta's track record of attracting advertisers, make a compelling case for its potential success. As Meta continues to innovate and improve the user experience, Threads could well become the new go-to platform for public conversation, challenging Twitter's dominance in the space.