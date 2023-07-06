Canadian Pacific Kansas City Could Derail Your Portfolio

Askolds

Lately I’ve been in the mood to write about railroads, so I’m going to continue to write about railroads. Today, I'm going to review Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP). I’m going to refrain from reviewing the latest financials, because history’s changed here. I will review the valuation to get some sense of the market’s optimism, and therefore risk. More interesting to me, though, will be the review of the purchase of Kansas City Southern. I’m of the view that synergies and network improvements can happen, but I want to put some numbers to the question of “by how much will financial performance need to improve to make the investment in Kansas City Southern worthwhile?” After all, Canadian Pacific has spent about $45 billion Canadian dollars on a railroad that has averaged about $815 million for years. For you arithmetic nerds at home, that works out to a return of less than 2%, so I want to put some numbers on the virtual page and review the assumptions embedded in this purchase. Additionally, I want to put this investment in the context of the current risk-free rate. I’m specifically asking the question: by how much will these operations need to improve to both: a.) match the return CP could have earned on a boatload of risk-free investments? And b.) earn a sufficient premium over the risk-free rate? Obviously, the answer to the second question varies from individual to individual. Given the low risks associated with this business, and the huge “moat”, I’m only asking for 2.5% over the current 10-year Treasury Note, or about 6.5% at the moment.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” portion of the article. This is where I give investors the option to get into my article, get the “gist” of what I’m thinking, and then get out again quickly in order that they’re not exposed to too much “Doyle mojo.” You’re welcome. I think Canadian Pacific Kansas City is a terrible investment at the moment. Not only is the valuation head and shoulders higher than its peer group, but I think the assumptions embedded in this purchase of Kansas City Southern are wildly optimistic. For example, profits will need to grow by 3.6 times to generate a reasonable return on the colossal level of capital deployed here. Yes, I understand that these businesses have wonderful moats. Yes, I understand that Warren Buffett seems to really like railroads. If you’re going to buy a rail at current prices, though, there are much better risk-adjusted alternatives. I’m predicting now that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will have a significant writedown over the next several years, with fairly predictable results. Thus ends my “thesis statement.” If you disagree with anything I’ve written here, feel free to leave a sane and well reasoned comment below.

The Kansas City Southern Purchase

I’ve compiled the final seven years of annual results from the standalone Kansas City Southern railroad, and reproduced it below for your enjoyment and edification.

Kansas City Southern Financials (Kansas City Southern investor relations)

I should say right off the bat that up here when we talk about “dollars”, we mean “the loonie”, eh, so I converted the U.S. dollars to Canadian ones at a rate of 1.35, which is the rate CP also assumes. So, we see from the above that during the seven years prior to this merger talk, the company generated an average of $814 million Canadian dollars in profits annually. There was some volatility, with results in 2016 coming in at only $647 million, but that was made up for the following year when the company posted a magnificent $1.3 billion performance. These exceptions aside, though, I was always impressed by the stability of this business.

I’m also going to produce a table for your viewing pleasure that starts with this average profitability as an input, compares that to the $45 billion spent, and then goes on to see what income we need to generate my target of 6.5% on this investor capital. If you’re wondering where I got these figures, I just kept multiplying the previous profitability by 1.2. So, we see from the table that profitability would need to grow at a rate of 20% 7 times for me to achieve my desired return here. Put another way, the profits this company manages to pull out of Kansas City Southern will need to grow by 3.58 times. Less than this, and Canadian Pacific will not earn a sufficiently high return in my view.

Now, it’s possible that the very talented management team at the combined operation can achieve this goal. It’s theoretically possible for profits to more than treble in a short period of time. I would simply have some questions about how you take a relatively stable cash flow generator like this one, and more than treble its profitability. Just because I have questions, though, should not mean that you shouldn’t keep the faith here. After all, I’m just some dumb guy on the internet who thanks the spell check angels every time he has to write out words like “synergy” or “sanguineness” or “rose colored glasses.”

Various Returns on $45 Billion (CP investor relations, author calculations)

I should also note that over the same time period, Canadian Pacific’s profits averaged about $1.95 billion Canadian dollars annually. So, to look at this transaction in yet another way, we’re going to need the combined entity’s profits to grow by about 76%. I’m not saying that’s a heavy lift, because it’s really impressive that this rail has now connected Mexico, Texas, and the U.S. Southeast. It’s very possible that this will turn out to be a great investment, and it’s very possible that rail profits can grow massively in this manner. The real question is: how many units of risk am I willing to take on in the hope that things work out well?

The Stock

I want to now review the level of risk embedded in this investment by talking about the valuation here. I’m of the view that the company can improve profitability massively, but we have to acknowledge that there’s always a risk of disappointment, massive writedown, pointed articles written after the fact about the misuse of shareholder capital and on and on. I’m willing to invest in a company that may need to go through such drama, but only at a reasonable valuation.

Additionally, I think it’s important to point out to readers that, in my experience, the only way to profitably trade stocks is by understanding the assumptions currently embedded in the stock price, and then comparing those assumptions to the likely future, and trade based on discrepancies between the two. So, if the crowd’s too pessimistic about a given company, and has beaten up the stock as a result, it may be a worthwhile investment. I like to buy when the crowd is particularly down in the dumps about a given name. A stock that is trading where the crowd is “down in the dumps” is often called “cheap.” I like stocks when they are cheap.

My regular reader-victims know that when I review a stock, I measure the cheapness in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. In particular, I want to see a company trading at a discount to both the overall market and its own history. Given that there’s not much history here, I’d be happy for this stock to trade at a discount to peers.

At the moment, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. is trading at a PE of about 26.6 times, and sports a dividend of about .7%, which is about 320 basis points lower than the 10-year note, and about 470 basis points lower than the 1-year bill.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

I’ve compiled the valuation and yields of this company’s peers, so you won’t have to, put it in an easy-to-read table, and have reproduced it below for your viewing pleasure. Please note that the average PE of other Class 1 railroads, with their equally assailable “moats”, all of whom get some star status because of the utterances of “the Oracle of Omaha”, is about 32% lower than that sported by CP at the moment. Additionally, investors in these other big moats earn nearly thrice the dividend yield a CP investor receives.

Current Valuation and Yield of Class 1 Railroads (Author compilation of Seeking Alpha data)

I previously suggested stock investing is about trying to work out current assumptions about a given stock, and by buying when the crowd's expectations are too dour, and selling when the crowd becomes too rosy. I want to try to quantify expectations as much as possible, and to do that I turn to the works of Stephen Penman and/or Mauboussin and Rappaport. The former wrote a great book called "Accounting for Value" and the latter pair recently updated their classic "Expectations Investing." These both consider the stock price itself to be a great source of information, and the former in particular helps investors with some of the arithmetic necessary to work out what the market is currently "thinking" about the future of a given business. This involves a bit of high school algebra, where the "g" (growth) variable is isolated in a standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Canadian Pacific Kansas City at the moment suggests the market is assuming that earnings will grow at a rate of about 12% in perpetuity. This is mind-bendingly optimistic in my view.

Given all of the above, I’ll avoid Canadian Pacific, and would recommend other investors do the same.