Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Where We Think Palantir Stock Will Trade

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has doubled in value over the past month, gaining much ground, and fast, on the back of the latest AI frenzy.
  • In our updated fundamental valuation analysis for Palantir stock, which considers AIP, profitability, macro-conditions and IT spending trends, we expect the stock to find support in the low-to-mid teens.
  • AI is expected to remain a multiple-expanding catalyst in tech, but whether Palantir's valuation can sustainably benefit will ultimately depend on its ability to demonstrate monetization of related growth opportunities.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stock has doubled in value from a steep rally over the six-week period after the introduction of its AI Platform (“AIP”), bolstered by management’s reaffirmation on the full year guidance for GAAP profitability, in

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
7.61K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

R
Ripp McWheel
Today, 2:31 PM
Premium
Comments (160)
Given the fact that PLTR's intial public stock price was $9.73 and currently trades in the mid-teens, I think the upside potential along with the multiple contracts signed with Ukraine and pending UK NHS contract we should see an updside of mid-teens as additional contracts are signed with the DOD and the AWS partnership with Amazon. Maybe I'm optimistic but having seen the Gotham defense strategic decision/targeting demo, it's truly amazing.
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (1.29K)
Palantir's stock based compensation has dropped by nearly 80% yoy, a huge boon. I think within 4 quarters will be begin to see the real fruits of AIP taking shape.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 2:18 PM
Premium
Comments (2.06K)
Very good fair and balanced assessment. Thanks!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.