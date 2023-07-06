Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oxford Square Capital: Trading Close To NAV With A 15.3% Yield Paid Monthly

Jul. 06, 2023 1:59 PM ETOxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.96K Followers

Summary

  • Oxford Square Capital's shares have lost significant value over the last 1 year, with an annualized forward dividend yield that's grown to 15.33%.
  • The business development company's allocation to CLOs has introduced more significant volatility than if it was purely focused on lending to established US companies.
  • NAV under a sustained decline makes it hard to recommend the BDC as a buy, even with its dividend payout ratio improving markedly against its most recent net investment income.

Downtown Greenwich, Connecticut

DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

Oxford Square Capital's (NASDAQ:OXSQ) common shares have been turbulent. They've lost 12% since the start of 2023, down 25% over the last 1 year, and have shed around 60% of their value over the last 5 years. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based business development

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.96K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.