One Upcoming Dividend Increase

Investors prefer companies that increase their dividends since it indicates good business performance and a commitment to rewarding shareholders. I have compiled lists of stocks expected to increase their dividends in the coming week, which is useful in today's inflationary environment.

How I Created The Lists

The following information results from combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet on this website with upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process involves merging data on companies with a history of dividend growth with their future dividend payments. It is important to note that all companies included in this list have at least five years of consistent dividend growth.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date marks the eligibility cut-off point for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have purchased shares by the close of the preceding business day. For example, if the ex-dividend date falls on a Tuesday, you must have bought (or already owned) the shares by the market close on Monday. Note that if the ex-dividend date is on a Monday (or a Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), you must have acquired the shares by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 0 Champion 0 Contender 1 Challenger 0 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 13 4.91 14-Jul-23 3.33% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent PNC 1.5 1.55 3.33% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High PNC 126.37 110.31 170.93 8.47 15% Off Low 26% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I have arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule PNC 4.91 22.5 10.9 16.5 14.1 21.4 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

As an investor, I prioritize finding stocks with consistent dividend growth and a track record of outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to assess their performance. This ETF has a strong history of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven record of growing dividends. If you can't surpass the benchmark, it's wise to consider investing in it.

Here's the total return chart of SCHD versus PNC. While SCHD offered a smoother ride, with a better total return of 200%, PNC did have periods of outperformance. PNC has merely been punished since the regional banking crisis started this March.

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.