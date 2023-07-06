Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bristol-Myers Squibb: Back In The Doldrums - Or Just Pausing For Breath?

Jul. 06, 2023 2:24 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)2 Comments
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BMY's stock hit a high of $88 in November last year, but has mostly been in decline since, touching an 18-month low of <$65 this week.
  • The company's dividend yield is a saving grace - >3.5% at the time of writing.
  • BMY's key asset Revlimid has lost patent protection, which is hurting growth. Later this decade, Eliquis and Opdivo - >$20bn revenues in 2022 - may also lose exclusivity.
  • Management has a detailed plan in place to offset lost revenues with new product launches - it is solid, but not without risk.
  • My analysis including forward product revenue guidance and DCF analysis sets a price target >$90 - I am comfortable holding BMY, but the growth story is not as compelling as other Big Pharmas.
Bored business meeting

momcilog

Investment Overview - BMY's Recent Progress Beginning To Look More Like A Vicious Cycle

Ever since expressing my concern that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares were trapped in a trading range of $50-$65 ad infinitum, and ad nauseum, in a

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Today, 2:50 PM
Comments (2.67K)
I believe it's retracing because the major CVR lawsuit is moving right along. It's no accident the CEO is leaving in November. He will not be there when the axe falls. Expect to see a sizable settlement offer (3-4 billion) by spring of next year. And for all of U who thought BMY was still undervalued at $80, I'm sorry U didn't sell.
i
imranfat
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (215)
Waiting for it to come down to $60 then I am buying
