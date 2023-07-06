Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nobility Homes: All The Right Pieces In Place For Long-Term Growth

Jul. 06, 2023 2:27 PM ETNobility Homes, Inc. (NOBH)DFH, LEGH
Summary

  • Nobility Homes is experiencing multiple positive developments, including supply chain easements and improved inventory, which could lead to its stock price rising past its previous all-time high.
  • The company has seen impressive growth in average home prices and net income, with a 126% increase in net income between the first six months of 2022 and 2023.
  • Nobility Homes has a vertically integrated business model with no debt, allowing it to capitalize on Florida's booming housing market even if housing prices fall.

Volunteer installing a window while building a house

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTC:NOBH) has multiple positive converging developments that I believe will lead to its stock price rising past its previous all-time high. Supply chain easements, improved inventory, along with a unique advantage in pricing power gives

This article was written by

Leland Roach profile picture
Leland Roach
18 Followers
Reading stacks of history books led me towards an interest in anthropology, which led me towards books on world economic history, which led me towards books about investing and market history and now I am here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOBH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

