It’s been nearly one year since I bought Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), and in that time, the shares have returned a small loss of .78% against a gain of about 10.5% for the S&P 500. Given that I’m writing a great deal about railroads at the moment, I thought I’d check on this name to see if it’s worth buying more, holding, or taking my small loss and putting the capital to work elsewhere. I’ll make that determination by looking at the most recent financial results, and comparing them to the valuation. Additionally, I’m of the view that all of the Class 1 railroads have the unassailable moats, and so it is prudent for your portfolio to have exposure to these wonderful businesses. Because we don’t have infinite capital, though, it’s prudent to see which of these unassailable moats offers the best relative value at a given time. For that reason, I want to put the Canadian National Railway stock in the context of its peer group. After all, if everybody has a huge moat, then it is no longer relevant to the discussion. Much more relevant in that case would be the relative prices paid for future sales, earnings, and dividends.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” portion of the article. I understand that my writing can at times be a bit “extra” as the young people say, so I create these as a way to allow readers to get in, get the gist of my thinking, and then get out again before the tedium gets too great for them. You’re welcome. I’ll be adding to my position in Canadian National today for a few reasons. First, I think the company has some great financial momentum which I want to capture. Second, the shares are still reasonably priced in my view. Relative to peers, the valuation is near the middle of the pack, which is fine in my estimation. Additionally, I just earned a decent return on my Norfolk Southern trade, and that capital needs a home. I could find far worse ways to invest that money, and far, far worse ways to spend it. Thus, I’m nibbling on Canadian National, and will buy more opportunistically if the opportunity presents itself.

Financial Snapshot

With the exception of the deterioration in the capital structure, I think the financial performance here has been quite good over the past year. Relative to the same period a year ago, revenue and net income were higher by 16% and 33% respectively. Management rewarded shareholders by increasing dividend payments by 3.3%, which led to an 8.2% uptick in the dividend as a result of the massive buyback we’ve seen of late. I should also point out that comparisons to 2022 are challenging because it was a banner year for the firm. Revenue and net income in 2022 were higher than the previous year by 18% and 4.6% respectively, and 2021’s net income was particularly strong. So, beating last year’s revenue figure was no mean feat in my view.

That written, it’s not all animated bluebirds and lollipops at Canadian National. The capital structure has deteriorated massively over the past several years. Since 2014, the company has spent $18.5 billion Canadian dollars on buybacks, while the level of long term debt has grown by $7.7 billion Canadian dollars. I would have loved to have seen a world where the company carried no debt, and the shares were carried aloft by a combination of business improvement and market buoyancy. Alternatively, it would have been good for investors to have been rewarded with the odd special dividend. None of that happened, though, and the world is what it is. The level of indebtedness is extraordinary, in my view, and that adds to the risk here. I’d be very happy to add to my position, but only if the valuation compensates me for that risk.

Canadian National Financials (Canadian National Railway investor relations)

The Stock

If you read my stuff regularly for some reason, you know that I consider the stock and the company to be very different things. The company earns money transporting bulk products across the continent. The stock, on the other hand, is a traded bit of virtual paper that represents a claim on the future cash flows of the business, and it moves around quite a bit. Additionally, the return that an investor gets on their capital is largely a function of the price paid for this bit of virtual paper, so we should pay attention to it. To use CNI as an example of this phenomenon, if an investor bought this stock on April 24, they’re down about 4.7% on their capital. An investor who bought two days later is actually up about 1.5%. Not enough changed at the railroad over those two days to warrant the variability of these outcomes. The investor who managed to do better did so because they bought the shares more cheaply. Thus my edict that investor returns are a function of the price paid: the more you pay for an investment, the lower will be your subsequent returns.

In my experience, the only way to trade stocks profitably is to spot the discrepancies between the crowd's assumptions and subsequent results. So, if the crowd is too optimistic it's good to avoid the shares, and vice versa. I buy when the crowd is “down in the dumps” about a given name, and this sentiment lines up nicely with shares that can be described as “cheap.” I like to buy stocks that are cheap because I think they offer the best risk-reward characteristics. They're less risky because they have less far to fall than high flyers. They offer greater rewards because if they post even moderately good news, the stock may spike in price.

I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways, some simple, some more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, and I want to see the stock trading at a discount to both the overall market, its own history, and/or its peers. When I last reviewed Canadian National, the PE ratio was about 21.45 times, the price to sales was 7 times, and the price to book was 4.6 times. Additionally, the dividend was yielding about 1.8%. Other than the price to book measure, the shares are between 8.5% and 14% cheaper per the following:

That’s fairly compelling in my view. Additionally, though, we need to think about how this stacks against its peer group. Given that, I’ve taken the liberty of making a handy table of relative values for your viewing pleasure.

Relative Valuations Among Class 1 Rails (Seeking Alpha Data, author calculation)

Based on the above, Canadian National rail shares seem to be trading very, very near the group averages. Relative to peers, they’re neither cheap nor expensive in my view.

Given the above, I’ll add a few shares to my position here. I don’t expect much from the investment over the next while, but I recently earned a nice return on my Norfolk Southern trade, and that capital is looking for a home. I think I’ll use some of that to nibble on a few more shares of Canadian National.