SPY: Is This Bull Market Going To Last?

Spencer Platt

The stock market had an unexpectedly remarkable start of the year, catching many, including myself, by surprise. In our first article about the U.S. Market, published on December 21, 2022, titled S&P 500: Equities, T-Bond, or T-Bills for 2023, we had a neutral stance on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), analyzing the various investment options available to discerning investors.

However, the price increase of the first 3 months of the year changed our stance. In our most recent article, published on April 5, 2023, we moved to a bearish outlook for the S&P 500 and equities. This updated perspective reflected mounting concerns regarding market conditions and the potential risks associated with equity investments. It is worth noting and pointing out that the views expressed on April 5 did not unfold as anticipated with a prolonged growth in prices and the start of a new technical bull market in the past month.

Therefore, the objective of this article is to revise our standpoint and provide a fresh valuation of the U.S. economy and stock market.

Economy

We observe conflicting signs from economic data. While coincident indicators, such as sales, employment, and income growth, demonstrate a robust economy, leading indicators raise concerns about future economic performance.

Recent data from the Conference Board Coincident Economic Index (CEI) shows positive growth, with a 0.2 percent increase in May 2023. This strength in coincident indicators might have contributed to the market's impressive performance, defying expectations of an imminent recession. The data indicates that the current economy remains resilient and robust.

However, the Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) paints a different picture, recording a decline of 0.7 percent in May 2023.

YoY% Change LEI (The Conference Board)

Factors such as deteriorating consumer expectations, negative yield spread, and worsening credit conditions have contributed to this downward trend.

The Conference Board

The LEI's sustained decline over the past months suggests weaker economic activity ahead, with the potential for a recession driven by a tight monetary policy.

The Conference Board

While the coincident indicators provide a positive outlook, the warning signs from the leading indicators cannot be ignored.

Inflation, a key economic factor that affects consumers and businesses alike, has been a topic of significant discussion and concern in recent times. Recent data, particularly the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) reading, suggests a positive trend in inflation. The PCE is a favored indicator of the Federal Reserve, and its moderate growth indicates progress in managing inflationary pressures.

While there are positive signs, it is crucial to exercise caution when assuming that inflationary pressures have dissipated. It is important to consider the PCE core reading as well, which excludes the more volatile and exogenous components (food and energy). In the most recent reading, the PCE core showed a 0.3% month-on-month growth, indicating that inflationary pressures may still persist. The consecutive readings of PCE core since January have not shown a significant improvement, hovering around 0.3% to 0.5% (previous readings were 0.4%, 0.3%, 0.3%, and 0.5%). Therefore, the risk lies in the potential for inflation to stall rather than continue to recede.

Data by YCharts

While the focus has been on the PCE, a similar analysis can be applied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Although specific numerical details are omitted here, the conclusions would align with the observations made regarding the PCE. The progress made in inflation is indeed notable, but it remains below the desired target of 2% annualized inflation.

Earnings

Analyst expectations play a crucial role in shaping market sentiment and guiding investment decisions. Since our last article, expectations for future earnings have slightly shifted, reflecting a more cautious outlook for 2023 and 2024.

Yardeni Research

Interestingly, consensus estimates show upward revisions for 2025, suggesting a more optimistic outlook for earnings in the medium term. This divergence between short-term and medium-term expectations underscores the uncertainty and complexity of the current economic landscape.

Despite the prevailing caution, there have been some positive developments in recent months. Q1 2023 earnings and guidance exceeded expectations, providing a positive surprise for investors. This favorable outcome indicates that certain sectors or companies have been able to outperform, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in this challenging market conditions.

Looking ahead to Q2 2023, there is a significant level of pessimism surrounding aggregate earnings. Expectations suggest a potential 5.7% decline, raising questions about the market's reaction to this anticipated downturn.

Since the current bull run is primarily driven by multiples expansion, sustaining the growth of stock prices heavily relies on the expectation of future earnings growth.

Market Multiples

The valuation multiples of the S&P 500 index play a crucial role in determining the market's overall sentiment and trajectory.

The S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has reached a concerning level, approaching 20x. This level was only briefly touched upon during the rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, a period characterized by unique circumstances such as balance sheet expansion and expansive monetary policies. The current proximity to this level raises questions about the sustainability of further multiple expansion. Do we believe the S&P 500 companies could on average have higher multiples? Why should that happen?

Yardeni Research

However, while fundamentals play a vital role in the long-term valuation of the market, it is important to recognize that short-term market cycles are often driven more by the psychology of investors rather than strictly following fundamentals. Market sentiment, investor optimism, and prevailing narratives can influence multiples, leading to temporary disconnections between valuations and underlying fundamentals.

Artificial Intelligence

The remarkable bull run experienced in recent times can, in part, be attributed to the rise of Artificial Intelligence. Companies connected to this field have witnessed substantial boosts in their share prices, contributing to the best first half of the year for the NASDAQ in the past four decades. However, it is important to approach this phenomenon with caution, considering the potential implications for market health and the delayed realization of AI's impact on earnings.

While AI's rapid growth is a positive development, the current unprecedented surge raises concerns about the sustainability and long-term health of the market. It is crucial to approach these extraordinary market conditions with a careful and discerning mindset.

One aspect that warrants consideration is the time it takes for AI's impact to materialize in companies' earnings. While AI holds significant potential, the realization of its benefits and subsequent contribution to earnings may not be immediate. It is essential to exercise caution and avoid succumbing to market delusion.

In the realm of AI and Machine Learning (ML), resource-intensive operations necessitate powerful servers capable of handling vast amounts of data for human-like understanding. However, some companies have explored extending the useful life of their servers to optimize investments and boost earnings. For instance, Alphabet (GOOG), in January 2023, revised the estimated useful life of its servers and network equipment to six years, resulting in a reduction in depreciation expenses. Such adjustments can have a positive impact on margins, potentially enhancing profitability. This comes together with similar decision by Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

The extension of server life can lead to cost savings and improved margins. For example, the $3.4 billion reduction in depreciation expense mentioned by Alphabet has a material impact on earnings, while only depending on accounting measures and decision.

In conclusion, the influence of AI on market dynamics cannot be ignored, as it has played a significant role in the current bull run. However, caution is warranted, considering the potential market extremes and the delayed realization of AI's impact on earnings. It is crucial to remain mindful of the time required for AI's benefits to materialize and avoid being swayed by short-term market trends.

Should You Protect Your Portfolio?

The forward multiple, such as the P/E ratio, can serve as a gauge of the market's risk level. When multiples are already high, stock prices can only increase through robust earnings growth. Conversely, higher multiples can have a double effect on prices through both multiple compression and earnings decline, potentially driving down prices strongly. Therefore, a 20x P/E ratio carries more risk compared to a 17x P/E ratio.

For investors seeking protection, the approach may vary depending on individual circumstances. Regular savers can create a liquidity cushion to navigate market downturns in situation like the one we have today. However, for those managing larger portfolios, it may be prudent to offset some of the long-term market exposure by acquiring negative delta positions. This can also be done by using short At-the-Money (ATM) or In-the-Money (ITM) calls. These offer a means to control delta exposure while earning a carry yield through call rolling, even if the market moves sideways or even against us. By employing these approaches, investors can manage their risk exposure and potentially reduce losses in case of misjudgment, compared to a pure short position.

While attempting to predict market movements remains challenging, understanding the implications of high multiples and implementing risk management strategies can help investors navigate uncertain market conditions and protect their portfolios.