NexPoint Diversified Real Estate: Don't Be Too Quick At Buying The 57% Discount

Wasan Tita

Investment thesis

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate (NYSE:NXDT) is an externally managed REIT, which means there is an external partnership that is in charge of managing the day-to-day operations and they get a fee for such service. They are a diversified real estate trust and through their investments they also have exposure to telecom assets other than single and multi-family residential, which is the main segment. The market noticed a long time ago the steep discount that this stock is trading relative to the NAV, this prompted many articles suggesting NXDT is a strong buy opportunity. We however believe that NDXT is not a premium asset and that the discount is somehow justified (at least partially). We assign a HOLD rating for now but will wait for chances that could make this stock an interesting buy. A deeper analysis follows in the section below.

Past structure and performance

The past results have been mixed, with some volatility in operating income which is maybe also one of the reasons for today’s discount.

NOI Over time (Seeking Alpha)

The company however went through some structural changes, most importantly it moved from being a closed-end fund to a REIT company. This had many consequences, but most importantly a gain in tax optimization, as REITs are generally the best structure for assets like this. However, given the complex structure that was already in place, this transaction brought into the market a non-conventional REIT.

This is indeed how the balance sheet looks like:

NXDT - Balance sheet - Q1 2023 (Latest 10-Q)

They both hold RE assets on their own balance sheet, but most significantly they consolidate investments in companies (controlled between 1% and 100%) at fair value. We think that this creates some issues as it is more difficult for the market to properly value the company. In fact, the more diversified, and the more complex (number of subsidiaries and investments) the structure, the lower the premium (i.e. higher the discount). This is because the market will take much more time to analyze and price the company, and also exposes NXDT to a larger variety of exogenous changes that could negatively affect results. Think for example that the company is not only exposed to risks related to the residential RE market but also to the telecom market because of its owned investments.

Why such a big discount? Let’s give a look at the assets

So as we established why the discount exists, we get to the second question: why is it so big? Well, there are many factors involved and we do not believe it’s just a matter of cheap valuation.

Historical P/B (Seeking Alpha)

This chart shows how big the discount (using a mere P/B ratio) has been over time. Note that from the closing of the transformation to a REIT (the green circle), there has been a substantial increase in the discount rather than a closure. Now let’s look at what the portfolio contains, which can be found in this presentation.

NXDT - Investments (Latest Corporate Presentation)

Many assets as can be seen, but the bulk of the value is concentrated in LP interests and common equity in the first 5 or 6 investments. They carry a fair value of more than $400 million which would be close to the entire NXDT’s market cap. But as the assets are reported at fair value, it means that the management is using some inputs to get to these numbers.

NXDT - Inputs to valuation (Latest Corporate Presentation)

This is a summary of the inputs and valuation techniques employed to compute fair value. Besides the very specific ones on things such as “Legacy CLO” or “Life Settlement Portfolio”, there are metrics easily comparable sector-wide. That is the case for the single-family residential valued using cap rates around 5.3%. The real point though is that a depressed deal flow actually fuels 2023’s cap rates data. And thus the quality of such data might not be as reliable and might depend a lot on factors like the properties’ quality and idiosyncratic advantages. Given the great deal of diversification of NXDT's portfolio, and these considerations on 2023 valuations, it seems now much more clear why the discount is here.

Where does fair value lie and how can it be unlocked? The awakening of shareholders

One interesting development which is very recent yet underreported, is the latest vote that was put in front of shareholders by the company. It was a series of motions that the company presented as part of an annual meeting, where shareholders were required to vote on things like (1) re-election of trustees; (2) approval of compensation; and (3) approval to issue new shares in the amount of more than 5% of the current capital. And this is what the vote results look like:

Voting at latest AGM (8K Filing)

As you can see, the trustees appointment met some resistance (like Scott Kavanaugh), but they eventually went through. Different was the outcome for the equity issuance, which found an astonishing 11 million votes “against” and only 10 million votes “For”. This is a very strong outcome for a company that (1) has no activist involved (yet or publicly); (2) where insiders control 18% of the share capital. This data clearly shows that shareholders (including retails) are very disappointed with the recent performance and distributions, and they might pressure management to make some changes quickly. This could eventually benefit all and might turn into a positive development.

But the other big question is, how much value can actually be unlocked by any activist involvement? The answer lies in how close to peers the discount to NAV can be brought. The median discount across US REITs is around 20%, and so anything close to that number would be a huge success for shareholders. As the most outstanding figure that stands out by analyzing NXDT is its discount, we start from there to derive some preliminary potential fair values.

Median REIT Valuation (S&P Article)

We assume that from the 55% to close to the median 20% discount for diversified REITs, we find a spectrum of possible fair values. We assign a 35% and a 25% that, used along with the NAV per share, return a fair equity value per share.

Here’s a table to put the valuation in perspective:

Scenario Discount to NAV Fair value per share Worst case 55% $11.9 Medium case 35% $17.2 Best case 25% $19.8 Click to enlarge

These scenarios will lead to a valuation between $11.90 and $19.80 per share, which would correspond to a downside of 5% and an upside of 58% respectively. We then propose a different valuation approach that employs the P/FFO metric, widely used for REITs. As NXDT had a FFO of around $38 million for FY 2022, we can start from that figure to apply different multiples. The average numbers for the industry seem to be between 14 and 18. So the valuation range would be between $14 and $18 per share. An outcome not so different than the one we obtained using a discount to NAV approach.

Although the outcome of this analysis may seem to offer a very opportunistic risk/reward setup, the achievement of such a lower discount is contingent on some factors. Such factors include NXDT restructuring to reduce the massive diversification and focus to become more like a pure play, or simply rates moving back lower and allowing for a valuation expansion of their portfolio of companies.

The main sources of risks and concerns about NXDT

At the risk of sounding repetitive, we want to stress that NXDT seems an attractive asset but exposes investors to some not-so-light risks. First of all, we already mentioned many times the complexity of its structure and the huge diversification of its portfolio which makes the valuation particularly challenging. But we also think that shareholders do not trust management, as shown but the latest voting at the AGM. This may expose the company to a prolonged fight that yields poor results, or be eventually beneficial for equity holders. But at this point, it remains unclear.

The final take and conclusion

So NXDT is an interesting company primarily for its deep discount (also relative to peers). The market however seems to not be fooled and a re-rate did not take place because of complexities within the structure, along with overall skepticism on the valuations. NXDT might offer an interesting risk/reward opportunity but some changes need to take place for the valuation expansion to take place, so any bet on this name is contingent on highly exogenous factors. We start by assigning a HOLD rating and waiting for changes that may make this an interesting buy.