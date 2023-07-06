Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UAE ETF: Not The Worst Option Around

Jul. 06, 2023 2:57 PM ETiShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE)
The Alpha Sieve
Summary

  • The iShares MSCI UAE ETF, with a listing history of over 9 years and an AUM of $39m, covers 38 stocks exposed to the Middle East's second-largest economy.
  • Despite a weaker growth threshold this year, UAE is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the GCC, with the non-oil segment, including travel and tourism, expected to show growth.
  • UAE is heavily exposed to banks who are facing a mixed outlook.
  • Valuations are reasonable, and we like the technical imprints on the standalone chart.

Side view of Arab businessman looking through window in modern office

Moyo Studio/E+ via Getty Images

ETF Characteristics And Track Record

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) with a listing history of over 9 years, and an AUM of $39m, offers coverage to 38 stocks that are keenly exposed to the Middle East's

The Alpha Sieve
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

