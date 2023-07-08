adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

I'm a big fan of world-beater ETFs, which are a great way to add automatic diversification to a balanced and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

The way I personally invest my family's charity hedge fund is by bar-belling the best ETFs I have ever found with my highest conviction long-term world-beater blue chips.

Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation ETF is my favorite Ultra Sleep-well-at-night or SWAN ETF for one simple reason.

It's the best aristocrat and future aristocrat ETF I've ever analyzed.

(NYSEARCA:VIG) is a money-minting machine, a wide-moat Ultra SWAN powerhouse of the world's most dominant dividend growth stocks.

But I'm always looking for something to match or even potentially beat my family's favorite ETFs. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.

I've had many requests from Dividend Kings members to analyze the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT).

The idea behind MOAT is intriguing. Take the widest moat companies in the world, attempting to recreate Buffett's favorite strategy.

Wide moat blue chips are Buffett's quintessential "wonderful companies at fair prices." This is the strategy Berkshire has been pursuing since Charlie Munger joined Berkshire in 1978 and taught Buffett that there's more to great investing than just pure valuation.

So let's look at these ETFs, two profitability powerhouses and money-minting machine ETFs.

I'll show you the pros and cons of both and reveal to you which my family's $2.5 million charity fund is willing to invest in.

VIG: The Reigning Champion Of Quality

Morningstar

There are two components to the Morningstar ETF rating system. The star ratings indicate what quartile of historical performance an ETF has delivered over the last five years compared to its peers.

The gold, silver, bronze, or neutral badges indicate Morningstar's confidence that an ETF will outperform its peers in the future.

The last time I analyzed VIG, it was a four-star gold-rated ETF. It's since lost a star, and here's why.

Morningstar

VIG's five-year percentile score has fallen to the top 29% of its peers. A few months ago, it was in the top 16%.

This minor change becomes moot when you consider VIG's tax-adjusted percentile is top 15%, which is identical to its top 16% over the last 15 years.

VIG has been around for 17 years and represents the gold standard of high-quality, low-cost ETFs and a dividend dependability that I've never seen beaten by any dividend ETF.

The fund tracks the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, which provides a market-cap-weighted portfolio of stocks with at least 10 consecutive years of increasing their regular dividend payments." - Morningstar

This ETF is 100% dividend contenders, the aristocrats of the future.

While some may question the safety of owning anything other than aristocrats, statistically speaking, aristocrats aren't that much safer.

Pandemic Dividend Cuts

Justin Law

During the pandemic, 12 years was the most significant cutoff for minimizing the risk of dividend cuts.

This is very similar to the 10-year dividend growth streak VIG uses.

On top of the long look-back period, the index excludes stocks with unsustainable yields that are likely to have trouble growing their dividends. The index removes existing constituents ranking in the top 15% by indicating annual yield and new eligible securities in the top 25%. Selected constituents are weighted by their float-adjusted market cap, subject to a 4% cap on any individual holdings' weight." - Morningstar

VIG uses a simplistic but generally sound quality screen to minimize the risk of dividend cuts beyond just dividend growth streaks. It market weights to maximize exposure to the most successful companies while using a reasonable 4% max risk cap.

most institutions use 5% risk caps

concentrated funds like ARKK are willing to go as high as 10%

my family's charity fund uses 5% risk caps in our blue-chip bucket

ETFs can push that as high as 7% for some companies

MOAT: A Promising Challenger For The Quality Crown

Morningstar

MOAT has half the yield of VIG and a 0.4% higher expense ratio.

Morningstar doesn't consider VanEck to be as good of a management team though the strategy is sound and designed around Morningstar's definition of a wide moat.

So many quality investors are interested in MOAT because of its five-star rating, which indicates peer-crushing historical returns.

Morningstar

MOAT has been around for 11 years and has a solid track record. In fact, its historical returns are downright spectacular at the top 1% among its peers.

Its tax expense ratio is similar to VIG, indicating low turnover. The consistency of its relative returns vs. its peers is also very impressive.

Adjusted for taxes, MOAT has always been in the top 1% to 3% of large-cap ETFs.

VanEck

Historically, the Morningstar Wide Moat Index has beaten the S&P by 2% annually, and MOAT has trailed that index by 0.57%, almost all of which is the expense ratio.

This is what a good ETF should do.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index (MWMFTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of attractively priced companies with sustainable competitive advantages according to Morningstar's equity research team." - VanEcks

Morningstar has created its own index for wide-moat companies. And apparently, it also is meant to track attractively priced companies, Buffett's "wonderful companies at reasonable prices."

Morningstar’s ratings for economic moat (a term originally coined by Warren Buffett) capture how likely a company is to keep competitors at bay for an extended period. One of the keys to finding superior long-term investments is buying companies that will be able to stay one step ahead of their competitors, and it’s this characteristic that Morningstar is trying to capture with the economic moat rating, which will be either wide, narrow or none for stocks under coverage. Undervalued This list includes the Wide-Moat stocks that are trading at the lowest current market price/fair value ratio." - Morningstar

What exactly is Morningstar's definition of a moat?

Morningstar has identified five sources of a moat. Switching costs are those obstacles that keep customers from changing from one product to another. The network effect occurs when the value of a good or service increases for both new and existing users as more people use that good or service. Intangible assets include patents, government licenses, and brand identity that keep competitors at bay. A company with a cost advantage can produce goods or services at a lower cost, allowing them to undercut their competitors or achieve higher profitability. Efficient scale benefits companies operating in a market that only supports one or a few competitors, limiting rivalry." - Morningstar

It appears that there's no specific quantitative formula for Morningstar ratings.

It's a qualitative and quantitative approach by each analyst for each company.

That might be a strength, given that Morningstar covers hundreds of companies in-depth and 500,000 companies, mutual funds, CEFs, and ETFs through its research database (mostly algorithm quantitative analysis).

In other words, I view Morningstar's moat framework as comprehensive, impeccable logic, and far better than I thought it was.

Specifically, I thought Morningstar's official definition of moat was based on a company's ability to generate returns on capital above its weighted cost of capital for 20 years.

I have seen a few analysts mention this definition, and I view it as a logical but incomplete definition with a major defect. Specifically, the weighted average cost of capital is a valuation metric with limited useful meaning in the real world.

However, if MOAT is ultimately using the moat ratings of several hundred analysts and is basing the ratings and positive, negative, and stable moat trends and outlooks on those five criteria, then I can see why MOAT's 0.46% expense ratio could be considered a reasonable value.

Portfolios: VIG And MOAT Are Ultra SWAN Money Minting Machines

MOAT is designed to own the 50 best reasonably priced wide moat companies. VIG is designed to own any companies that meet its 10-year plus dividend growth streak and quality criteria (314 companies at the moment).

Fund Visualizer

Fund Visualizer

Fund Visualizer

Fund Visualizer

Fund Visualizer

While many thematic ETFs are secretly shadow-indexing the S&P, MOAT is not.

that means it's likely to be able to outperform the S&P

as it has done historically

and justify the expense ratio

VIG and MOAT both appear to be worthy of a position in a portfolio, providing great execution on different goals.

VIG for consistent dividend growth

MOAT for an Ultra SWAN quality growth focus

Fund Visualizer

VIG provides a well-balanced portfolio of 314 of the best aristocrats and future aristocrats.

MOAT has a more concentrated but still diversified portfolio whose tech exposure is about the same as the S&P but whose portfolio is not.

Now let's compare VIG and MOAT to the S&P 500 (VOO) and SCHG and SCHD, two of my favorite core ETFs.

core = low turnover = "I always know what I own from year to year"

non-core = high turnover specialty ETF "I'm investing in the strategy not this exact portfolio"

Fund Visualizer

SCHG is the closest to the S&P in its top holdings, while MOAT and the rest have nicely different weightings of the world's best companies.

VIG and MOAT: World-Beater Blue Chips

Let's analyze the overall quality of each ETF, starting with MOAT.

MOAT Quality

Morningstar

As you'd expect from an ETF designed around wide moats, there's no wider moat ETF you can buy.

The returns on capital aren't that impressive, but notice how the free cash flow margin of 29% is exceptional.

Apple's free cash flow margin is 23%

VIG Quality

Morningstar

VIG has slightly better financial strength and profitability scores and a wide moat but not as wide moat a portfolio.

The free cash flow margin is as good as Apple's.

The payout ratio of 45% is well below the 60% guideline from rating agencies for most companies and portfolios.

Historical Returns And Dividend Growth

Fund Visualizer

For an Apple's to Apple's comparison, we look at the 10-year returns:

MOAT: 14% annually S&P: 11.9% annually VIG: 10.7% annually

MOAT is definitely the standout showcasing the power of "wonderful companies at a fair price."

Fund Visualizer

After fees, all three ETFs did well, and MOAT remains the best performed over the last ten years.

How can you tell if an ETF is worth owning?

Over 10 years, 90% of returns are due to fundamentals

Rule of thumb: If an ETF loses to its benchmark for ten years, don't own it

VIG and MOAT both outperform their peers over five and 10-year periods. Both are good ETFs that I can recommend.

Total Returns Since May 2012

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

VIG and MOAT have done well, but MOAT's returns are consistently about 1% above the S&P.

And its index historically outperforms the S&P by about 2% per year.

Dividend Growth

ETF 2013 Yield 2022 Yield On Cost Annual Income Growth (With DRIP) Annual Dividend Growth (No DRIP) VIG 2.4% 6.3% 11.32% 8.74% MOAT 1.1% 4.4% 16.65% 15.10% SPY 2.5% 5.50% 9.16% 7.23% Click to enlarge

Over time, VIG is a more consistent dividend grower, but MOAT ultimately grows its dividend faster, or at least has since 2013.

That's the past. What do Morningstar's analysts think about the future?

Expected Future Returns (Morningstar Consensus)

Morningstar's analysts each estimate a company's likely future growth, and then Morningstar's software weights those growth forecasts by the weighting in the ETF.

So based on the exact portfolio as it is today, here are Morningstar's total return forecasts.

High-turnover ETFs use historical strategy returns to confirm estimates

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.2% 10.2% 14.4% 10.1% Nasdaq 0.8% 11.2% 12.0% 8.4% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 1.9% 9.7% 11.6% 8.1% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.6% 7.6% 11.2% 7.8% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% MOAT 1.0% 8.9% 9.9% 6.9% Click to enlarge

Morningstar estimates VIG will deliver about 12% long-term returns, which is consistent with its historical returns as well as the 50-year returns for dividend growth blue-chips.

I do not believe that MOAT will underperform the S&P over time.

Its index beats the market by 2% annually historically, and the ETF itself has consistently beaten the market by 1% annually since its inception.

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet's consensus is that MOAT's EPS will grow 19% annually from 2022 to 2025.

This could be wrong, of course, but that's a far better growth rate more consistent with its historical growth rate.

Valuations

VIG

historical fair value (19.6 PE): $177.04

current price: $161.55 (17.9 PE)

(17.9 PE) discount: 9%

DK rating: strong buy

MOAT

historical fair value (18.1 PE): $78.82

current price: $79.44 (18.2 PE)

discount: -1%

DK rating: hold

VIG's valuation is the better buy today. MOAT is reasonably priced.

Why Not Everyone Will Like VIG Or MOAT

VIG is a low-turnover core ETF with 314 of the world's most dependable dividend growth blue-chips.

12% turnover

you know what you own for the next eight years (statistically speaking)

MOAT is a high turnover non-core ETF with 54 companies (usually 50).

51% turnover

the portfolio statistically changes every two years

Some investors want to own pure core ETFs, so they are confident knowing what companies they own from quarter to quarter and year to year.

There's also the issue of expenses. Morningstar and VanEck have to earn a profit managing MOAT, and they both take a bigger cut than Vanguard.

MOAT's 0.4% higher expense ratio is historically worth it.

But that's not guaranteed in the future, so investors seeking to minimize costs might want to stick with VIG.

And, of course, MOAT yields 1%. It's not designed for high yield. If you want great, very safe high yield, SCHD is the gold standard choice for your needs.

VIG's biggest short-term downside is that dividend stocks can underperform.

You can see that in the YTD results, which are not impressive.

Fund Visualizer

For anyone wanting a one-ticker retirement solution (which VIG qualifies as), you must be ready to ride out potentially frustrating months or even years in which you "fear missing out."

tracking error = market envy = "sell in disgust and chase the hottest ETF regardless of valuation"

Bottom Line: VIG And MOAT Are Exceptional ETFs Worthy Of Almost Diversified Portfolio

The data is clear. VIG and MOAT are excellent Ultra SWAN-wide moat ETFs. They fit the bill very well if you're looking for money-minting machine portfolios.

What Is My Family Fund Doing?

The Elite Eight ZEUS ETFs

ETF Yield Growth Total Return MOAT 1.0% 11.2% 12.2% COWZ 2.1% 14.5% 16.6% OMFL 1.6% 10.1% 11.7% VIG 1.9% 9.7% 11.6% SCHG 0.5% 13.5% 14.0% SPGP 1.2% 14.2% 15.4% SCHD 3.8% 7.6% 11.4% SYLD 2.4% 13.6% 16.0% Average 1.8% 11.8% 13.6% Click to enlarge

Total Returns Since 2017

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The historical returns of the ZEUS elite eight ETFs are consistent with the future analyst consensus total return potential.

far superior to the S&P and even the Nasdaq

historical returns superior to the Nasdaq (the best index of the last 37 years)

I'm confident this is a very solid ETF bucket for my family to entrust our life savings to and the future of our charitable giving.

Here's how my family will be weighting our ETFs in the future.

equal weighting is also a reasonable idea

simple and effective

We'll take 16.7% of the portfolio, half the ETF allocation and split into core and non-core.

Core = low turnover world-beater portfolios "I always know what I own, and I own the best companies on earth"

16.67% equal weighted into SCHD, SCHG, and VIG (5.6% each)

non-core, high turnover ETFs "I don't know what I'll do next year, but I know the strategy is exceptional"

16.67% equally weighted into MOAT, COWZ, SYLD, SPGP, and OMFL (3.33% each)

The equal weight would offer slightly better likely returns than our core/non-core strategy.

However, strategic and emotional factors are why we do what we do.

we have a very specific portfolio goal

and 66% value ETFs and 33% growth could lead to a lot of market envy and frustration

the non-core ETFs are dominated by deep value

ZEUS Income Growth (V 2.0) Fundamentals

yield: 4.2%

growth consensus: 10.7%

total return consensus: 14.9%

I will not be unveiling the new ZEUS until I have completed the 10-part series that explains everything about it.

I don't have the time to answer questions if I show you what it will look like now

that's why a 10-part series over nine months is coming first

We're adding MOAT and keeping VIG; the family charity hedge fund is better than ever.

That's because every asset is world-beater blue-chips, the best in every category and investing style.

It's a 100% all-star dream team of income-producing assets that my family entrusts with our life savings and our charity aspirations.