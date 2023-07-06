Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Is Extremely Overvalued

Cory Cramer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.'s earnings have probably peaked this cycle, but the stock price is ignoring it.
  • Even using generous assumptions, Old Dominion stock is overvalued based on long-term earnings expectations.
  • This has been a great growth stock to own the past several years, but many of the catalysts for that growth were temporary.
Business Cycle

Introduction

The amount an investor pays for a stock has a direct correlation to the future returns of the investment for that investor. The more one pays, the fewer shares they can buy with the same amount of money. Paying too

Summary
21.89K Followers
One-of-kind research using historical cycles to identify tops and bottoms

My analysis focuses on the cyclical nature of individual companies and of markets in general. I've developed a unique approach to estimating the fair value of cyclical stocks, and that approach allows me to more accurately buy near the bottom of the cycle.

My academic background is in political science and I hold a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in political theory from Iowa State University. I was awarded a Graduate Research Excellence Award in 2015 for my research on conservatism.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Jeremy Blum
Today, 4:13 PM
This article doesn't discuss the two factors most impacting the stock right now. The first is, revenues are actually dropping and rapdly. They dropped 15.7% last month seekingalpha.com/...

Companies with dropping revenues don't normally get a PE ratio north of 35. But there is something else going on. The stock rallied hard after news reports indicated the largest LTL competitor was close to bankruptcy (YELL). ODFL could potentially pick up a lot of business, recession or no recession. That is a maybe. YELL could get bought whole by another trucker and continue as before with less debt.
Calmanto
Today, 3:39 PM
Sell ODFL.
