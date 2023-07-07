hapabapa

Article Thesis

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is a quality healthcare stock that offers a nice dividend yield and that trades at a very undemanding valuation following a share price decline over the last couple of months. Add a solid growth outlook, and Bristol-Myers Squibb looks like an attractive investment at current prices.

Bristol-Myers: Underlying Performance Looks Solid

Bristol-Myers Squibb is one of the largest pharma and biotech companies in the world. Its product portfolio is vast and diversified, but of course, the company is still more reliant on some drugs compared to others. From time to time, some of BMY's drugs lose their patent protection, similar to what happens to other pharma companies. When that happens, temporary sales declines can occur, as it takes a while for the company to balance out the hit from lower sales for the now off-patent drug via the increasing sales seen in other franchises.

That is what has happened to Bristol-Myers Squibb in the recent past, as revenues have declined slightly, by a little less than 3%, during the most recent quarter. This can be attributed to the sales decline for Revlimid, which is no longer patent-protected. Bristol-Myers Squibb got Revlimid via its takeover of Celgene a couple of years ago. It was clear from the beginning that Revlimid sales would peak and start to decline during the first half of the 2020s, thus this isn't a surprise -- and BMY acquired many other assets in its Celgene takeover on top of Revlimid, among them ones that promise significant growth potential in the years to come.

While a top-line decline isn't great, of course, it is not disastrous, either, as long as the decline rate is small -- which was the case during the first quarter. BMY was also negatively impacted by foreign currency rates. Adjusted for forex movements, revenues would have declined by just 1%, which is hardly dramatic.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's performance in its patent-protected product portfolio was very healthy. The company saw its in-line brands and new product portfolio grow by 8% year over year, or 10% at constant currency rates. Revlimid will likely continue to experience sales declines in the foreseeable future, but the drug will become less important for BMY as absolute sales decline. The negative impact on BMY's company-wide sales from further Revlimid sales declines should thus wane over time. With BMY continuing to showcase healthy growth in its ex-Revlimid portfolio, there is a good chance that company-wide sales will stop shrinking in the foreseeable future, even though Revlimid sales will likely continue to diminish over time. In fact, when the execution in its patent-protected drug portfolio remains strong, and when its new drugs continue to ramp up rapidly, I believe Bristol-Myers Squibb has a good chance of getting back on a growth track a year from now:

Data by YCharts

Wall Street analysts are projecting a sales increase in the low-single-digits range for both 2024 and 2025. While that isn't explosive growth, explosive growth isn't needed for a company that trades at a very undemanding valuation -- but more on that later.

Looking into Bristol-Myers Squibb's portfolio, we see that some drugs are growing at a very attractive pace, particularly in BMY's "new products" portfolio, as we can see in the following charts:

BMY presentation

During the most recent quarter, these relatively newly launched products grossed $723 million, or around $3 billion annualized. That's more than twice the revenue pace from one year earlier. Growth was broad-based across different components, with Reblozyl, Abecma, and Opdualag being the largest revenue sources. Especially the latter two of these showed excellent year-over-year growth. Growth also was strong on a sequential basis, suggesting that the year-over-year growth rate was not solely explained by low absolute sales one year ago. Instead, the ongoing ramp-up of these drugs remains on track, and it seems likely that they will generate rising revenues throughout the coming quarters as well -- and beyond that. When it comes to Abecma, the second-largest component in this new products group revenue-wise, Bristol-Myers Squibb works on new approvals, e.g. via a new phase III study in 2023 and via the filing for 3rd to 5th line approval in multiple myeloma. Likewise, there are many other important milestones for new drugs and existing ones in BMY's portfolio for 2023 and the next two years -- such as new phase III programs that have started this year (e.g. for stroke medication Librexia) or expected approvals in additional indications, e.g. for Opdivo, one of BMY's biggest drugs. Reblozyl, the largest drug in BMY's "new products" group, should get a US filing for myelodysplastic syndromes this year -- MDS is a multi-billion dollar market that is forecasted to grow rapidly through 2030. If Reblozyl gets approved, this increases the drug's market potential significantly.

According to BMY's management, the company's new products will generate risk-adjusted sales of more than $10 billion eventually -- and the likelihood of some drugs underperforming is already factored in here. On a non-risk-adjusted basis, the sales potential for these new products is north of $25 billion per year, according to BMY's management.

While the Revlimid patent expiration hurts in the very near term, it's not a disaster, as sales declined only very marginally in Q1 -- and that was mostly due to forex movements. With the ongoing expansion of BMY's newer drugs and with Revlimid becoming less important over time, there's a good chance that sales will start growing again soon, and I believe that analyst expectations for a low-single-digit sales growth rate in the coming years seem realistic.

BMY: Potential For Attractive Total Returns

Some will argue that a low-single-digit sales growth rate isn't good enough, but I disagree. BMY should be able to grow its earnings per share at a faster rate compared to its sales in the future, primarily thanks to share repurchases. Over the last year, BMY has bought back 2.5% of its shares on a net basis, i.e. already accounting for shares that were issued to management and employees. Between buybacks at this pace and the expected revenue growth, 5% annual earnings per share growth seems quite achievable to me. BMY can also use some cash to pay down debt over time, which should result in declining interest expenses, all else equal. This, in turn, will have a positive impact on net earnings and earnings per share as well.

At current prices, Bristol-Myers Squibb trades with a dividend yield of 3.6%. If a company that yields 3.6% grows its earnings per share by 5% per year, then total returns in the 8%-9% range are realistic, as long as the dividend payout ratio does not change much and as long as the valuation stays more or less the same. That makes for a very solid total return backdrop already, I believe -- after all, total returns of close to 10% from a non-cyclical, recession-resilient healthcare player seem attractive from a risk-return perspective.

But when we also look at BMY's valuation, things seem even better: Based on management's guidance for earnings per share of $7.95 to $8.25 for the current year, BMY is trading for around 7.8x forward net profits. That's a very low valuation for a company that is forecasted to grow at an unspectacular but solid rate in the coming years. Likewise, BMY's enterprise value to EBITDA multiple (which accounts for debt and cash on the balance sheet) is pretty low as well:

Data by YCharts

Historically, BMY's EV/EBITDA multiple was around 50% higher than it is today -- while I do not believe that shares will rise to that level in the very near term, it looks like investors can buy BMY with a pretty sizeable margin of safety today.

Final Thoughts

We last covered BMY in December 2021 with a "Buy" rating, when shares traded at $60 per share. Over the following year, shares rose to more than $80, which made for total returns well north of 30% for those that bought BMY in late 2021.

Over the last half year or so, BMY's valuation has pulled back, and shares now look equally attractive as in late 2021, I believe. While there is no guarantee that buying today will yield the same one-year return, I believe that there is a good chance for compelling returns going forward -- and buying a high-quality dividend growth name when the stock is temporarily out of favor and trading at a low valuation is usually a good idea.