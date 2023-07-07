Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bristol Myers Squibb: Attractive Buying Opportunity

Jul. 07, 2023 7:30 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BMY is generating solid underlying business growth and continues to buy back shares which drives EPS upside.
  • BMY offers a dividend yield of 3.6% at current prices and raises its dividend regularly.
  • BMY is inexpensive and has a good chance of delivering attractive total returns going forward.
Bristol Myers Squibb (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/BMS' title='Bemis Company, Inc.'>BMS</a>)

hapabapa

Article Thesis

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is a quality healthcare stock that offers a nice dividend yield and that trades at a very undemanding valuation following a share price decline over the last couple of months. Add a

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

L
LuisN
Today, 7:54 AM
Premium
Comments (136)
I agree. It’s good value at this point.

Like PFE for example, these are companies to ride for a while and sell later for a profit while dividends are collected just for waiting. If we analyze their long term performance they are nothing to write home about.
