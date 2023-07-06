Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enterprise Products Partners: Top Pick In Energy As Distribution Growth Accelerates

Julian Lin
Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has gone nowhere for over a decade.
  • Units yield 7.4% and distribution growth is set to accelerate to the 4% to 5% range.
  • I am most optimistic for the prospects of multiple expansions, given management's commitment to lower leverage and the company's recent credit rating upgrade.
  • I reiterate my strong buy rating on Enterprise Products Partners, as one is handsomely rewarded for waiting for the upside.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been a poor stock to own over the past decade, but that underperformance has led to both an attractive valuation as well as arguably increased motivation for management to unlock unitholder

Comments (7)

ndardick
ndardick
Today, 4:07 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.4K)
It would be difficult to find a sell-side equity analyst on SA or elsewhere who doesn't love EPD and predict a one-year appreciation potential of 15-30% in addition to the luscious dividend, and thus surprising that EPD is not yet trading at a higher price. Regardless, I also love EPD, and it is by far the largest position in our extremely diversified but fairly concentrated portfolio of only 28 stocks, exclusive of a gaggle of options positions.
c
chicagotim1
Today, 4:02 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.77K)
Thanks for the article, I appreciate the point of view.

As a retiree, my basic objectives are capital appreciation and income. Stocks like EPD are core to my approach. Couple things: I want to see EPD'S share price go up over time, but my main interest in this particular stock is income. And this name is about as reliable as they come. Second, valuation matters. I'm 'in' at about $23.50; a good level to be at. I'd started accumulating EPD well north of $23.50 though; it wasn't too long ago (in 3/20) that EPD briefly sported at $13 handle. I used that swoon to add to my position, you bet.

As of today, I'm quite happy to let my position ride. My plan is to hold it for the duration, and my heirs can figure out whaat to do with it.

Best of luck to all.
V
Vaalue
Today, 3:47 PM
Premium
Comments (520)
EPD is my 2nd biggest position in a 25 stock portfolio, and is a "sleep well at night" investment that you can buy, drip, and recheck every 5 years, and be pleasantly surprised at how many additional units you will own...Management is competent, conservative, and has a lot of "skin" in the game (when the shareholder does well, so do they)...Long and strong EPD for 7 years and counting now...
A
AZ BOY
Today, 3:40 PM
Comments (1.18K)
Leverage reduction will produce better returns and stock price will go up…. EPD has it right…. ET should follow this revelation and do the same.. I own lots of both..
WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 3:26 PM
Premium
Comments (2.93K)
EPD has been range bound forever!
Why do you think now is finally when it breaks out?
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 4:28 PM
Premium
Comments (10.22K)
@WSLegend
Many many stocks seem range bound last 10 years or so...
Long overweight EPD
retirement is under-rated profile picture
retirement is under-rated
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (107)
I bought EPD one year ago today, I paid $23.42 for 1066 shares. Since then the stock has gone up 12.55% and paid a dividend of 7.55% on top of that. All day, any day!
