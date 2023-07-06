Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Radiant Logistics: Many Risks, Lower Ocean Rates, But Undervalued

Jul. 06, 2023 3:26 PM ETRadiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT)1 Comment
Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
930 Followers

Summary

  • Radiant Logistics recently reported a decrease in international and ocean rates, as well as lower ocean volumes, resulting in lower quarterly revenue. However, this decrease is expected to be temporary.
  • The company's growth strategy includes further sales growth driven by the increasing number of commercial and digital stores, further hiring, and inorganic growth through acquisitions.
  • Despite potential risks from failed M&A integration or unsuccessful international expansion, Radiant Logistics is predicted to trade at higher stock price marks in the future.

High Risk of Business decision making and risk analysis. Measuring level bar virtual, Risky business risk management control and strategy.

champpixs

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:RLGT) recently reported an impressive decrease in international and ocean rates as well as lower ocean volumes, which lowered quarterly revenue. In my view, the decrease in volume is transitory. Under my DCF model, I assumed further sales growth driven

This article was written by

I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Comments (1)

tonymoore99
Today, 4:09 PM
Great analysis as usual. I might just have to nibble at the stock.
