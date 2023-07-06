Meta: Threads Launch Shows Huge Potential Post 'The Year Of Efficiency'

COM & O/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It seems so long ago, but it's only been five months since Mark Zuckerberg defined 2023 as the Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) "Year of Efficiency."

After spending billions of dollars on the metaverse, being blamed in "The Facebook Files," changing the company's name, firing more than 20,000 employees, dealing with Apple's (AAPL) ATT, and going through several congress investigations, investors in Meta can breathe a sigh of relief and say: we're almost back to all-time highs, and as a much stronger company.

Meta is the third-best performing stock year-to-date, after a 136.0% surge since the beginning of January and more than a 3x return from the November 2022 lows.

I estimate there's still significant room for upside, as "The Efficient Meta" is a much stronger company today. With its significant investments in AI for ad-targeting coming to fruition; WhatsApp Business stronger than ever; Reels taking share from TikTok and improving monetization and-; The imminent launch of Threads, Meta's Twitter rival; I see a very bright future for Meta, and rate the stock a Buy.

How Did We Get Here - A Quick Timeline Overview

I believe we are deeply underestimated as a company today. Billions of people use our services to connect, and our communities keep growing. Our core business is among the most profitable ever built with huge potential ahead. And we’re leading in developing the technology to define the future of social connection and the next computing platform. We do historically important work. I’m confident that if we work efficiently, we’ll come out of this downturn stronger and more resilient than ever.

This is what Mark Zuckerberg wrote to employees as he announced the first wave of layoffs, in November 2022, marking the bottom for Meta at $88.9.

Created by the author based on the author's estimates, related news articles, and Meta's reports.

Looking at the timeline, it's easy to think that the very reason that sent the stock into a spiral is what brought it back, meaning that as soon as Mark Zuckerberg decided to limit the resources allocated to the Metaverse, the stock rebounded. However, that's only part of the story.

A significant chunk of the company's elevated investments went to develop the necessary infrastructure for the post-ATT world, a world in which good ad-targeting is much harder to accomplish. Furthermore, a lot of R&D was used for improving the Reels experience, and as it turns out, to prepare for a Twitter rival launch.

There's still a margin that's yet to recover and there's still a need for growth acceleration. However, Meta's accomplishments continue to pile up, as it reached 200 million registered businesses in WhatsApp, and more importantly, began to take share from TikTok.

Quick Launch Of A Twitter Rival - Investor Takeaway

Four months ago, I wrote an article titled: "Alphabet: 3 Lessons Google Should Learn From Meta To Become Strong Buy." In the article, I described layoffs, transparency, and cutting non-core investments as the three major reasons I found to be the drivers for Meta's ability to change market sentiment.

Since that article, Alphabet (GOOG) is up only 14%, pretty much in line with the market. Meta, on the other hand, is up an additional 41%. And while Meta is on its way to returning to historical profitability and reaccelerating its growth, it's important to understand that Meta will not return to ground zero, in fact, it will return as a much stronger company.

A clear sign of that strength is the quick launch of its Twitter rival, Threads. We'll never know for sure, but I can say with high confidence that the inefficient entity that was Meta a year ago wouldn't be able to launch such a major platform right at the most opportunistic moment. As Elon Musk focuses on trash-talking and many of his other businesses, Mark Zuckerberg is taking on Twitter for a ride.

Today, Twitter has approximately 360M users, and so far, it didn't really have to deal with competition. Twitter is at a peak vulnerability moment, as it struggles to generate cash flows. This week, Elon Musk announced a limitation cap on users' ability to view tweets, and while he's trying to blame data scrapers for it, it's clear that Twitter's current business model doesn't hold up.

It could be argued that the users of a mini-blogging platform are harder to monetize compared to "happier" social media platforms like Instagram. Furthermore, many of Twitter's users don't provide any personal details and barely tweet, making it much harder to display them with relevant ads.

However, with Meta's ability to exploit cross-platform data on its users, second-to-none skills in monetizing social media, and potential for cross-selling synergies, I am quite certain that Threads could be a major success, as long as it's able to take share from Twitter. In my view, most content creators on Twitter despise the platform, and as a Twitter user myself I have a few complaints as well. Thus, I strongly believe Threads can and will take share from Twitter.

Even if Threads doesn't become a success, I find the ability to launch it so timely by itself just as valuable, as it proves Meta's newfound agility.

Business Overview

Before going into valuation, let's briefly discuss Meta's businesses. Meta operates under two reportable segments - Family of Apps and Reality Labs.

The Family of Apps segment aggregates the results of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. More than 99% of the segment's revenues are derived from advertising, and the rest is primarily net fees received from developers using Meta's payments infrastructure and revenue from the WhatsApp Business Platform. The Family of Apps segment is responsible for nearly 99% of Meta's total revenue and more than 100% of its operating profits, as the Reality Labs segment operates at a loss.

Reality Labs literally operates as a lab, where the company's metaverse ambitions are being developed. The segment's revenues are generated from the delivery of consumer hardware products, such as Meta Quest, wearables, and related software and content. However, the majority of the segment's costs go to R&D and are not directly linked to sales. In 2023, Meta expects to spend 50% of its Reality Labs operating expenses on augmented reality initiatives, 40% on virtual reality initiatives, and 10% on social platforms and other initiatives.

Financial Performance

Meta Q1-23 Earning Slides

So far, the Reality Labs segment has been a disaster, for lack of a better word. In the last two quarters alone, the operating loss in the segment was twice as large as its total revenues for the last three years combined. Luckily, the Family of Apps business is there to compensate.

Historically, the Family of Apps segment operates at the 35%-45% operating margin range, mostly depending on the strength of the ad market at a given period. After dropping way below that range in the second half of 2022, it's clear why the stock plunged. The combination of a deflated ad market, Apple's ATT, and Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse craze led Meta to a 20% operating margin and a first-ever YoY revenue decrease.

Meta Q1-23 Earning Slides

As we can see, the main drivers of the margin contraction were R&D and cost of revenue, or in Meta's case, costs to reach the desired outcome from an advertisement. The first one is fairly easy to solve, as it comes down to a management decision to cut costs on non-core projects. The second is harder, as Meta has to deal with a stretched consumer (who doesn't respond to ads like usual), and tougher targeting conditions (again, ATT).

Meta Q1-23 Earning Slides

And operating margins weren't the only problem. As we can see, Free Cash Flow has decreased materially, primarily due to increased Capex. While many market participants viewed the elevated capex as poor capital allocation, we now understand that a major part of these investments was directed at building the necessary infrastructure for improving Meta's targeting capabilities.

Looking Forward

Based on its latest guidance, Meta is nearing the end of this increased capex phase and is now on track to improve both operating margins and free cash flow margins significantly. Margins have already improved in Q1-23, coming at 33.2% if we adjust for restructuring charges of $1.1B. Capex is still elevated, but the mid-point of management's guidance at $31.5B reflects a slight decrease from the prior year.

Operational Metrics

While investors were looking to get rid of Meta's shares, and its financial performance deteriorated, one could assume Meta's platforms are losing users as well.

Meta Q1-23 Earning Slides

Well, clearly, that was not the case. Daily Active People ("DAP"), which is the average number of people who visited at least one of the four Family products on a given day, continued to grow consecutively, reaching more than 3 billion in the last quarter. Moreover, the DAP / MAP ratio remained steady at 79%, reflecting the high level of daily use.

Meta Q1-23 Earning Slides

Threads might have similar cannibalism mechanics in the beginning, and like Reels, I estimate that over time it will become accretive.

Valuation

Before we go into a complicated valuation model, let's look at valuation from a simple perspective. Current consensus estimates place Meta's 2024 EPS at $14.3. With its current price at $294, that's roughly a 20.8x P/E. Historically, Meta has been trading in the 23x-25x range. Let's take 24, we get 15% upside.

Furthermore, I find the $14.3 consensus way too low. Based on the revenue consensus at $140.2B, the implied profit margin for 2024 is 26.0%. Last quarter, the profit margin was 23.1%, adjusted for restructuring charges. So, consensus projects a 3 percentage point expansion, despite the fact that layoffs had no effect last quarter, Reels is clearly improving, and management is continuously cutting expense outlooks. The only way I see Meta not beating analysts' expectations is if a severe recession comes along and freezes the ad market. This is definitely a possibility, but I don't like to base my investments on macro risks which nobody can reliably predict.

Financial Model

Now, onto our discounted cash flow valuation. I forecast Meta will grow revenues at a 7.1% CAGR between 2023-2030, based on my expectations Reels will continue to take share and improve monetization, WhatsApp businesses will continue to grow, and the ad market will return to its historical trendline. My projections are pretty much in line with the consensus but are significantly below Meta's past 6-year CAGR of 23.5%.

I project EBITDA margins will increase incrementally up to 49.0% in 2030, as margins recover to historical levels. Keep in mind that Meta achieved margins higher than 57% in the past, but that was before ATT, and under a much less competitive landscape. Thus, I estimate 49.0% is a reasonable target which reflects lower losses in reality labs and a partial recovery in Family Apps.

Overall, my assumptions result in EBITDA growth above revenue, reflecting operational leverage, efficiency, and recovery from temporary headwinds.

Created and calculated by the author based on Meta financial reports and the author's projections

Taking a WACC of 8.3%, I estimate Meta's fair value at $398.9 per share, which represents a 34.3% upside compared to the market price at the time of writing. This valuation reflects a 2024 P/E of 24.5x based on my EPS projection for 2024, which is significantly above the consensus, reflecting ongoing buybacks and a faster margin recovery to 28.0% (rather than the consensus of 26.0%).

Risks

As I alluded to earlier, the most prominent risk I see for Meta is a recovery in the ad market, or even another downturn, which are probable consequences in case of a severe recession. Personally, I don't put too much emphasis on macro factors in my investment decisions. I relate to Peter Lynch's famous quote: "If you Spend 13 minutes a year on economics, you've wasted 10 minutes." And I think Meta and the Nasdaq's recent runs amid a macro storm are a great example. However, a recession is still a risk nonetheless.

The second risk I'd like to address also relates to a common phenomenon I'd like to avoid, and that's letting the stock performance determine valuation. So many investors will look at Meta and say that a stock that has almost 4x'ed is expensive. However, when I look at Meta's fundamentals objectively, I see a company that's trading 15% below historical valuations, with beatable market expectations, and that's firing on many cylinders, e.g., Threads, Reels, WhatsApp, and management's efficiency initiatives.

Third, regulation. Meta is subject to highly demanding data regulations, especially in Europe, where the company refrained from launching Threads due to the IDPC decision relating to transatlantic data transfers of EU users' information. Meta expects the relevant framework that meets the criteria of the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework will be implemented in its platforms soon, but there is a risk that it will incur a significant fine and even a suspension order, and the EU is responsible for 10%-20% of the company's revenues, depends on which exact revenues are subject to the new regulations.

Fourth, operational failure. This risk can't be taken lightly. Meta is taking on Twitter, fighting Apple on many fronts, battling TikTok, and competing with giants like Google on advertisers' budgets. It's not easy to fight each of those competitors by themselves, and even harder to do it all at once. Historically, Meta has been able to win, but there's definitely the risk of failure.

Conclusion

The Meta story isn't going to be smooth from now on. It's not like the next quarter and beyond is going to be a linear trend upwards, which some might argue is what the stock performance suggests. However, looking at it objectively and fundamentally, Meta Platforms, Inc. stock is still cheap, despite the year-to-date surge. As demonstrated by the timely Threads launch, Meta is progressing in its path to becoming an efficient and agile company. With so many growth drivers in its tail, I believe there's still significant room for upside, and rate Meta Platforms, Inc. stock a Buy.