Palo Alto: AI And XSIAM Drive Investor Excitement

Jul. 06, 2023 3:54 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)1 Comment
Summary

  • Palo Alto Networks has seen its stock rise over 40% since an earlier assessment, outpacing the S&P 500's return of under 7%.
  • The company has launched its first AI-based product, XSIAM, which is expected to reach $100 million in bookings faster than anticipated and has already secured a $30 million in bookings since its Q1 launch.
  • Despite the stock's rise and the success of XSIAM, I suggest that the stock still appears fairly valued.
Hardware security concept. Digital shield firewall with central computer processor and futuristic circuit board

da-kuk

Back in April, I wrote that while Palo Alto (NASDAQ:PANW) has a big opportunity to grow its SASE business and that the company has done a good job of moving beyond its traditional firewall business that I thought

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

w
1winner
Today, 4:25 PM
Premium
its all priced in here
