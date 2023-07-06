Ignatiev

Introduction

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) has been the standout performer amongst the Medical A.I. companies I track. Its stock is up 166% YTD and 28% in the last month alone. This sector appears to have found a bottom in the previous six months and might offer some real opportunities. My trading plan is to track different disruptive market segments and pivot into them when they provide a good risk-reward profile hoping to catch the upward momentum. The recent rise in the SDGR share price may be overdone and reflect what I believe to be a temporary situation that gives SDGR a positive EPS. I believe the stock has real potential and will be looking to buy a pullback.

AI Medical Sector Share Performance (Author Database)

Schrodinger: Disrupting Drug Discovery

Since its inception, Schrodinger has been developing a physics-based computational platform capable of predicting the properties of molecules and helping to design novel molecules that will interrupt the actions of proteins in the body. They have devoted their resources to improving this software by employing more than 200 Ph.D. scientists.

The software, now running on Google's cloud platform rather than in data centers, looks to provide an accelerated drug discovery cycle by using machine learning to evaluate billions of novel compounds and identify development candidates that may have a higher chance of success. The software attempts to simulate the effect of a large library of compounds and the impact of replacing core components of known molecules to identify novel compounds that may be more effective than ones in the library.

The software uses A.I. to predict identified molecules' key properties, including potential potency, selectivity, and practical availability. This work has historically required extensive and expensive work in the lab.

Integrated visualization software enables researchers to look at novel compounds and how they might interact.

The software is trained to yield synthetically feasible molecules and has the scale/speed to analyze billions of molecules quickly. It could potentially revolutionize the drug discovery industry, which has run on a more trial-and-error methodology.

The CEO of SDGR does not think it is an AI company, and he wants to be viewed as a drug company. The truth is their software uses machine learning to solve problems. That is about as A.I. as you can get.

Commercial Validation

This is a key consideration for all new tech, and I prefer not to invest in a company that has not yet generated sufficient sales to prove its technology works. I consider Schrodinger software to be fully validated. It has designed two molecules that have received FDA approval and has many more in clinical and pre-clinical testing.

The Business Plan

SDGR reports revenue from two segments drug discovery and software.

The software segment represents software sales to pharmaceutical companies that use it to aid their drug discovery projects.

The second drug discovery segment represents Schrodinger's attempts to use its software to develop a pipeline of pre-clinical and clinical drug programs internally and through collaborations with other pharmaceutical companies.

For the last decade, SDGR has been forming collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. SDGR receives upfront payments, further milestone payments, and royalties if a drug becomes commercialized. The drug discovery segment has greater potential if a successful pipeline is discovered but has far higher costs.

In 2018, SDGR doubled down on its drug discovery attempts when it began trying to develop a wholly-owned pipeline of drug discovery programs.

Partnered Drug Discovery.

Partnered drug discovery accounts for all the revenue reported in this segment. (as yet, SDGR has no income from its wholly-owned drug discovery) In F.Y. 2022, it accounted for 25% of revenue, 18% in 2021, and 14% in 2020. (figures below in US$ millions)

Drug Discovery Segment (Author Database)

As might be expected, the segment is not yet producing gross profit, although the trend is clearly in the right direction, and revenue has been growing quickly. In 2022 it increased 84%, and that trend appears to have continued with Q1 2023 coming in at $32.6 million, up from $15.6 million in Q1 2022, an increase of 108%.

Progressing our wholly-owned and partnered drug discovery programs: We plan to progress our wholly-owned drug discovery programs, including SGR-1505, SGR-2921 and SGR-3515, and continue to add new programs that leverage our computational platform. As we progress these programs, we will strategically evaluate on a program-by-program basis advancing them into pre-clinical and clinical development ourselves, entering into collaborations to co-develop them with leading industry partners, or out-licensing them to maximize clinical and commercial opportunity. As part of this strategy, we entered into an exclusive, worldwide collaboration and license agreement with BMS in November 2020, as well as collaboration agreements with Zai Lab Limited, or Zai Lab, in August 2021, with Eli Lilly and Company, or Lilly, in September 2022, and with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., or Otsuka, in December 2022.

(SDGR: 2022 10-K, 2023-2-28)

The potential revenue in pharmaceuticals is staggering, but few compounds investigated become block-busting drugs. In 2020 Schrodinger entered into an agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). The two companies agreed to examine a specific oncology target jointly; in 2021, BMY elected not to continue with the initial target but change to a new one, and this process repeated in 2022. Under the agreement, Schrodinger received $55 million in 2020 and a further payment in 2022. If one of the candidates makes it to market, SDGR could receive up to $2.7 billion in milestone payments and around 10% royalty payment on all future sales.

The Zai Labs joint venture has the possibility of $338 million in milestone payments and 50% royalty for any commercialization of approved therapeutic agents.

The Eli Lilly collaboration has $425 million in milestone payments and low double-figure percentage royalty payments.

The three worldwide agreements offer a total of $3.5 billion in milestone payments and royalties on future sales.

SDGR is collaborating with Ajax Therapeutics, Inc., Bright Angel Therapeutics Inc., Morphic Holding, Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Petra Pharma Corporation, Sanofi S.A., and Structure Therapeutics Inc. (formerly ShouTi, Inc) Schrodinger has taken an equity stake in eight collaborators (page 16 FY 2022 10K).

Proprietary Drug Discovery

Currently, Schrodinger has 1 compound in Phase 1 testing, two pre-clinical, and one in discovery. They claim multiple other compounds for oncology and immunology in the discovery stage but have not yet specified them.

SDGR Pipeline (SDGR website)

The Worldwide agreements with BMS, Eli Lilly, and Zai Labs have not yet led to a compound getting beyond pre-clinical.

The collaborative field has led to two approved drugs, three compounds in phase 2 testing, 5 in phase one testing, and 15 in either pre-clinical or discovery. It represents a huge pipeline.

Approved Drugs

Both approved drugs were produced in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company Agios and are used to treat specific subsets of Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients; the first Tibsovo uses a molecule discovered on the Schrodinger platform that inhibits the action of a particular gene mutation (IDH1 R132) stopping the gene from emitting a harmful substance. Tibsovo demonstrated increased life expectancy in tests from 8 months to 24 months. It is a rare condition and would likely not have been profitable to investigate classically.

Other compounds under investigation have much larger potential markets; Schrodinger's proprietary SGR1505 is currently in phase 1 for several conditions, showing strong anti-tumor activity in pre-clinical data.

Software Sales

Schrodinger's penetration of the pharmaceutical industry is impressive,

In 2022, all of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, measured by 2021 revenue, licensed our solutions, accounting for $43.2 million, or 32%, of our software revenue in 2022.

(SDGR: 2022 10-K, 2023-2-28)

The number of customers with an annual contract value greater than $100,000 has grown from 153 in 2020 to 190 in 2021 and 227 in 2022. (table below information gathered from FY 2022 10K)

2020 2021 2022 Contract > $100K 153 190 227 Contract > $1 million 15 16 18 Customer Retention 96% 97% 96% Active Customers 1,463 1,647 1,748 Click to enlarge

The Schrodinger system accelerates the discovery, design, and optimization of molecules. In the FY2022, Page 14, they suggest an optimized development candidate can be found in 2.5 years using their system. In contrast, the classical system would take five years to develop a candidate that needed to be optimized. This time-saving and optimization makes the platform so valuable to pharmaceutical companies.

Software sales accounts for the majority of income and all of the gross profit of Schrodinger.

Software Sales Segment (Author Database)

SDGR already has a significant market share with a very high retention rate. It likely means that future growth in this segment will be from existing customers increasing their spending rather than from new customers.

SGDR executives point out that the software is likely to be as useful in material science fields as it is in the pharmaceutical industry.

We also intend to continue leveraging our solutions for broad application to industrial challenges in molecule design, including in the fields of aerospace, energy, semiconductors, and electronic displays. However, we believe the materials science industry is in the very early stages of recognizing the potential of computational methods for molecular discovery, and there can be no assurance that the industry will adopt computational methods such as our platform.

(SDGR: 2023 Q1 10-Q, 2023-5-4)

Material Science may be a secondary market for the software, and the Schrodinger website devotes much space to this opportunity. SDGR has entered into two collaborations to kick-start this business, one with Gates Ventures LLC working on improved battery performance, and one with Eonix, hoping to accelerate the discovery of materials to improve Lithium Ion batteries. (page 13 F.Y. 2022 10K)

Other Income: The Profit That Won't Last

Schrodinger has taken equity stakes in several businesses and records gains in equity on these investments and cash received from takeovers. It had a material impact on the results for Q1 2023, turning a 31 million dollar loss into a significant profit. The Q1 results gave the impression that the company has reached operational profitability and may explain some of the increase in share price we have seen.

Income Statement Line Items (Author Database)

The number of equity investments Schrodinger has made will likely make future results quite lumpy as the fair value change reflects other companies' share price movements. The drug discovery revenue will also be quite lumpy as they receive large upfront payments when deals are signed. In the future, we must look through these events to understand the business's underlying performance.

In 2022 and Feb 2023, SDGR received significant sums of cash following the (Q1 report) Nimbus acquisition by Takeda Pharma. The total received was $147.3 million and was in return for two molecules in phase 2 testing. These large payments have strengthened the balance sheet and imply that SDGR will record a positive eps for the whole of 2023 and not just the first quarter.

Finance and the Future

Horizontal analysis shows continued double-digit revenue growth and strong EBITDA growth. SG&A and R&D appear to be growing faster than revenue or gross profit, which is a concern but not unusual as drug discovery is costly.

Horizontal Analysis (Author Database)

The following chart summarises changes to the income statement and highlights that the cost growth is currently outpacing the increase in revenue or income. Net income appears to be on a downward curve and is running well over $100 million annually.

Revenue and Costs (Author Database)

SDGR has a Flawless Balance Sheet

With zero debt, total assets of $838 million, and total liabilities of $248 million, SDGR is in an excellent position.

Q1 2023 Figures (Author Database)

2023 EPS will likely benefit from changes in the subsidiaries' equity value and the already announced sale of some drug pipeline assets. In my opinion, the positive EPS figure will not last beyond 2023 (unless a similar event occurs).

Simplywall.st has used data from Wall Street Analysts to produce the following forecast. It shows the significant growth in revenue continuing and Earnings returning to positive sometime in 2026/7. That is more than 3 years out but with ever-improving cash flow, SDGR should have enough cash to make it to profitability.

Forecast data (Simplywall.st)

Using the same data, a DCF valuation for SDGR suggests that SDGR is almost 50% undervalued.

DCF Valuation (Simplywall.st)

Conclusion

SDGR has a market-leading, commercially validated drug discovery platform that the world's leading Pharmaceutical companies use. So far, it has delivered two new drugs to market that address a significant unmet need and have proved highly effective.

Revenue derived from the platform has grown yearly, and more companies become major buyers, increasing their spending.

SDGR is building a significant pipeline of new drugs independently and in collaboration with various pharmaceutical companies.

The investment thesis looks strong. However, it depends on a pipeline of drugs in early-phase testing. The risk is clear if SDGR, its collaborators, or its software customers do not manage to move the discovered molecules through the testing phases and end up with a commercialized drug, then SDGR is unlikely to continue its outstanding revenue growth and will never reach profitability.

The key metrics that need to be followed on a quarterly basis have been covered in the article. They are Customers with a contract value > 100K, 1 million, and the customer retention percentage. These figures would give an early warning sign if something were going wrong. Drug discovery revenue will be another key as that represents income from the collaborations with pharma companies previously discussed.

My biggest question with SDGR is when to buy; I feel convinced the company is undervalued and performing well; I have identified early warning signs I can use to monitor the investment, and the stock has momentum.

I am concerned about the strength of the recent bull run, up 166% Year to date. I am also concerned about the fall in eps values to negative that I have suggested will happen over the coming two quarters.

I want to buy SDGR, but am not sure that now is the right time. Potential catalysts lie on the horizon that might give a better entry point. A drop to negative EPS could be interpreted badly by the market, or the market's day in September may dampen the recent move. I will watch the space carefully and update in the comments when I invest.