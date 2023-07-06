Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bausch + Lomb: $2.5bn M&A Deal Shows It Hasn't Learned From Parent's Mistakes

Summary

  • Bausch + Lomb Corporation was spun out of Bausch Health Companies Inc. this year - after years of speculation - and the new entity is an eye disease specialist.
  • The parent company owns nearly 90% of the spun-out company's stock.
  • Bausch + Lomb announced at the end of last month it would acquire Novartis dry eye disease asset XIIDRA and other assets in a deal worth up to $2.5bn.
  • The deal will see Bausch + Lomb take on substantial debt - exactly the issues that caused Bausch Health to spin the company out.
  • There are some question marks around both companies' approaches to financial stewardship, but sometimes risk leads to reward. I break down the deal and implications in this post.
Toddler girl and dad toast while having tea party

Fly View Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

News broke at the end of June that Bausch + Lomb, the eye care specialist spun out of parent company Bausch Health, had opted to pay up to $2.5bn to acquire dry eye disease therapy XIIDRA

Comprehensive. Well articulated. Kudos. Thanks.
