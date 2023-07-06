Chinese Yuan And U.S. Dollar: Different Paths

pengpeng/E+ via Getty Images

The value of the Chinese yuan is heading in the opposite direction from the U.S. dollar.

And, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, is on her way to visit China and talk with Chinese officials.

This is likely not the position Chinese leaders would like to be in.

Weilun Soon, tells us in the Wall Street Journal that

"The onshore yuan, also called the renminbi, has lost around 4.8 percent of its value since the start of the year. A dollar on Wednesday bought 7.2432 yuan in mainline China, a rate that nears a 15-year low set last November. The more freely traded offshore yuan was at 7.2542 per dollar."

China is fighting to get its economy moving more rapidly and the Chinese central bank just cut interest rates in order to assist in this effort.

In the United States, the central bank is fighting inflation and has been increasing its policy rate of interest.

In such an environment the value of the U.S. dollar should rise against the yuan.

The situation between the U.S. and China has been this way since the middle of March 2022.

Chinese Yuan relative to the U.S. Dollar (Federal Reserve)

It was in the middle of March 2022 that the Federal Reserve began to raise its policy rate of interest.

The Federal Reserve has continued to raise its policy rate of interest ever since, with the exception of June 2023, when it decided to skip it during a policy meeting without raising the rate further.

In November 2022, the Chinese central bank "took a series of steps to prop up the value of the yuan, including making it more expensive for companies in China to borrow foreign currencies."

The onshore yuan weakened past 7.30 against the dollar in November 2022.

As can be seen, the yuan rallied into January 2023, but, things just did not go that well for China in the meantime.

The value of the yuan began to fall in value against the U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve continued to raise it policy rate of interest.

And, then in June 2023, the Chinese central bank lowered rates.

Economists at Standard Chartered are reported to have said that the move was "a clear signal of easing intended to prevent negative sentiment feeding on itself."

But, this only exacerbated the feeling that the yuan should fall further in value against the dollar. And, it did.

The reality of the situation: "China's economic recovery is losing steam."

The Future

The future is, of course, what China is most concerned about.

Things are not exactly going the way that China would like them to go.

And, having a weak currency is one of the major concerns.

The United States has its own problems right now, but relative to the way China is going, the value of the U.S. dollar can only stay strong or become even stronger relative to the Chinese yuan in the near future.

However, China will probably not stand still.

For now, China has a new governor, Pan Gongsheng, who is taking over at the People's Bank of China.

You can expect to see some new things coming out of the central bank.

For China... new person... new policies... new era.

Chairman Xi wants results. He will change people as he sees the need to accomplish the goals he wants to achieve in my view.

China wants to be strong relative to the U.S.

The value of the yuan must be strong relative to that of the U.S. dollar.

Let's watch and see what Mr. Pan does in his new position.