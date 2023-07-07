Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vista Energy Q2 Earnings Preview: The Rally May Be Coming To A Temporary Halt

Jul. 07, 2023 9:00 AM ETVista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)
Atlas Equity Research
Summary

  • Vista Energy's share price has more than doubled since October 2022, with Q2 2023 results expected to be released on 13 July.
  • The company's production growth is expected to stall in Q2, with an estimated EPS of US$0.77, approximately 17% lower YoY due to lower oil prices.
  • Despite impressive performance, I believe VIST share price appreciation trajectory will temporarily halt due to considerable multiples expansion and a valuation above its LATAM-focused peers.

Back in October 2022, I wrote an article about Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST), rating the company as a Buy, because of its relative cheapness, compared to peers and amazing growth prospects. Since then, the share price

Atlas Equity Research
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FECCF, PTALF, PBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

