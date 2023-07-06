Alex Wong

Over the past week or so, news has been circulating that billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are in the planning phases to square up in a good old-fashioned brawl. While this news item has captured the attention of the masses, the real showdown between the two companies was revealed on July 5th. On that day, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) announced the release of a new app called Threads. This is, beyond any doubt, the company's answer to Twitter. Many billions of dollars worth of annual revenue are likely on the line, making the proposed fist fight between the two billionaires a sideshow by comparison.

To be clear, the launch of this new app does bring with it some risk of failure on behalf of Meta Platforms. But if all goes well, it could open a new door for the company, both from a financial perspective and an operational structure perspective.

Introducing Threads

On July 5th, Meta Platforms announced the introduction of its new Threads app. Built by the team at company-owned Instagram, the platform can aptly be described as Meta Platforms’ answer to Twitter.

I say this because of how the new app is structured. Just like everything that Meta Platforms engages in, Threads is a socially oriented app. Initially, users will log in utilizing their Instagram accounts. They can see and post links, photos, videos, and more. And just like Twitter, the app is geared toward short form content. Videos are capped at 5 minutes in length and posts cannot exceed 500 characters at this time.

Meta Platforms

In some other timeline where Elon Musk never acquired Twitter, Threads likely never would have come into existence. Even though the company had some issues, revenue was growing nicely and operating cash flow was robust. Sales during its 2021 fiscal year, for instance, came in at an impressive $5 billion. The platform had 217 million monetizable daily active users, 38 million of which were in the U.S.

By comparison, Meta Platforms is so much larger. Today, the platform boasts 3.02 billion daily active users ("DAU") and 3.81 billion monthly active users ("MAU") across its family of apps. But even with this disparity, I believe it's likely the two companies would remain separate enterprises because of antitrust concerns and that Meta Platforms would be unlikely to launch its own version of a short form content app outside of what it already has. This is because waging a war against another multibillion-dollar enterprise that has its own social moat and that was growing at the time would be too costly.

Meta Platforms

That picture began to change after Elon Musk acquired Twitter. To be as clear as possible, I am not taking or expressing a political opinion on the matter. But the general thinking about his leadership over the company can be broken up into two different lines of thought. Those who are generally on the right side of the political spectrum in the U.S. believe the decision to take Twitter private was a win for free speech. Those on the left, however, have become dismayed by what they believe has been an opening of the floodgates for the promotion of hateful and bigoted content. They have also expressed concerns regarding control exercised by Elon Musk over the company that many would view to be hypocritical compared to the promises initially provided by the billionaire.

Meta Platforms

Regardless of which camp you fall in, if you fall into either, there is no denying that there have been certain challenges for Twitter. A significant amount of debt taken on by Elon Musk has resulted in interest payments that have all but eaten away at the company's cash flow. Shortly after acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk stated publicly that there was a chance the company could go bankrupt. This was exacerbated by an outflow of advertisers.

From a usage perspective, things don't look exactly great. But they are better than what many probably would have thought. According to Pew Research, six out of every ten U.S. adults who have used Twitter over the past year said they took a break from it recently. 25% of those who did take a break said that they are not likely to use the platform a year from now. The top 20% of all users, which are users that collectively make up 98% of all tweets on the platform, have reduced the number of tweets put out per month by about 25%. Even with this pain, 61% of all highly-active tweeters on the platform, just like they have in the past, are made up of Democrats or those who lean Democrat. So even with all of the issues those on the left have brought up, usage on the platform by them still remains significant.

Recognizing opportunity, other platforms were able to capitalize on the weakness shown by Twitter. Over the course of a couple of months, the number of active users on competing platform Mastodon shot up from 380,000 to over 2.5 million. But by early this year, the number of active users had fallen significantly, totaling only about 1.4 million by late January. Other contenders to take market share away from Twitter have been SPILL and Bluesky. It is too early to know, however, whether these platforms will have any staying power.

When you have weakness in a multibillion-dollar market and no clear candidate to come out on top, it creates an opportunity for another major player to step in. This is where we get the launch of Threads. In addition to the traits that I mentioned earlier in this article, there are other interesting aspects to the app.

For instance, Meta Platforms has made it simple to control not only who sees your content, but also who can reply to you. Just like on Instagram, you can set "hidden words" to where replies to your threads that contain said words will be filtered out. Management also has plans for other features. One of these will be the ability to continue to discover new threads and creators that you might be interested in. Improved recommendations within your feed, as well as a more robust search function that should facilitate easier topic and trend following in real-time, is also on its way.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this for shareholders of Meta Platforms, however, is the decision by the company to make Threads compatible with an open social networking protocol known as ActivityPub. To be perfectly honest, this decision was surprising to me. In short, ActivityPub compatibility means that users have greater control over the content that they post and the content that they see. To best understand the full ramifications of this decision, I will provide the following summary of ActivityPub compatibility as offered up by David Pierce from The Verge:

“But if our current social system was decentralized, you’d be able to post a picture on Instagram and I could see it and comment on it in the Twitter app. Your friends could read your tweets in their TikTok app. I could exclusively use Tumblr, and you could read all my posts in Telegram. Different apps would have different strengths and weaknesses, different moderation policies and creator tools, but you’d have the same set of followers and follow the same accounts no matter which platform you use. There would be no such thing as 'Facebook friends' and 'Twitter followers.' The social graph and the product market would split completely.”

This is a significant departure from how Meta Platforms has operated in the past. The company has always been a tightly controlled ecosystem with multiple platforms under its roof. But this opens up the business to an entirely new reality that prioritizes decentralization and the absence of barriers. Investors should obviously assume that this is only the first step by the company in this direction. More likely than not, it will adopt this mindset with its other platforms in due time. That could have a seismic impact on how social platforms are viewed more generally and can create greater flexibility for users that, simultaneously, entrenches incumbents in the space while reducing content friction online.

If any company can replace Twitter, or at least take a sizable chunk of the company’s market share from it, it is certain to be Meta Platforms. But just because one of the big players out there is pushing it does not mean it will be a success. One of the challenges with launching new platforms is that the larger players that already have market share view the opportunity as a chiefly financial one. They often lack the passion and the insight to make new endeavors category killers.

One of the greatest failures that I could point to as an example is Google+. Launched in 2011, many believed that the social network that was Google’s answer to Facebook would go on to achieve fantastic results. The platform grew rapidly, accumulating over 540 million monthly active users at one point. But weak network effects doomed the service and, in 2019, Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) shut down the platform once and for all.

I could point to other examples. But it’s failures like these that often lead network-oriented companies to instead opt to purchase the market leaders that are out there instead of going toe to toe with them. This was why, in 2014, Facebook doled out an estimated $22 billion to purchase messaging platform WhatsApp. And it's also why the company paid $1 billion to acquire Instagram. Facebook could have spent significantly less just building out the functionality of both platforms. But it wasn't necessarily the platform that was valuable. Instead, it was the network that had developed around the platform. So investors should be aware that this new endeavor does bring with it considerable risk of failure. But clearly, given the weakness shown by Twitter, the management team at Meta Platforms views this as a favorable risk to reward scenario.

Takeaway

Right now, things are getting very interesting in the battle between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. And I don't mean their proposed fist fight. Rather, I mean their social platforms.

Recognizing that there is considerable weakness at Twitter, Meta Platforms has decided to launch a bold new platform aimed at snatching away the company's market share. This on its own could bring with it billions of dollars of additional revenue. But it is a risky proposition. I also view the decision by the company to utilize ActivityPub as a paradigm shift in how the company views the future of all things online.

It's not clear at this moment the full extent that the threads initiative could have on the Meta Platforms, Inc. business. But my own gut feeling is that the good outweighs the bad on this front.