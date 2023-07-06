Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
With Twitter On The Ropes, Meta Platforms Brings Down The Hammer

Jul. 06, 2023 4:31 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)GOOG, GOOGL14 Comments
Daniel Jones
Summary

  • Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, Inc., has launched a new app called Threads, which is seen as a competitor to Twitter.
  • The launch follows Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, which has seen a significant outflow of advertisers and users, creating an opportunity for competitors.
  • Threads are compatible with an open social networking protocol called ActivityPub, marking a significant departure from Meta's traditionally tightly controlled ecosystem.
  • This move brings certain risks with it, but it also opens the door for significant revenue for Meta Platforms.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies At Joint Senate Commerce/Judiciary Hearing

Alex Wong

Over the past week or so, news has been circulating that billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are in the planning phases to square up in a good old-fashioned brawl. While this news item has captured the attention of

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
27.78K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

tjf@denver profile picture
tjf@denver
Today, 4:58 PM
Comments (1.04K)
The internet days are numbered
Big DD profile picture
Big DD
Today, 4:55 PM
Comments (384)
Oooooh. The Hammer! One of the weaknesses of Meta's Threads is that Meta openly sensors user opinions, specifically conservative ones or ones that they deem "misinformation". There is an outright censorship and FB Jail (banned) and then there is the shadow banning where they won't ban you but nobody will see your post. Non-Democrat user's know that.... Twitter on the otherhand allows for free speech. That is the real hammer.
Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 5:02 PM
Comments (19.55K)
@Big DD

Agreed.
zoeshamu profile picture
zoeshamu
Today, 6:04 PM
Comments (1.47K)
@Big DD As opposed to Twitter's private fake polls? And paid vs non-paid tier behavior. Like a caste system but done beyond a private non-public wall and fake numbers.
G
Govenor
Today, 4:52 PM
Premium
Comments (12)
Hammer? Who interfered with election? Hint not Musk?
tjf@denver profile picture
tjf@denver
Today, 4:58 PM
Comments (1.04K)
@Govenor They participated … but the GOP establishment in cahoots with front line judges declaring “no standing” gave the wink and the NOD for massive ballot fraud to the DC swamp to proceed with illegal activities without fear of arrest or prosecution
t
tach1
Today, 4:52 PM
Comments (88)
It is very hard to build that network effect. And Facebook itself seems to have died off quite a bit.
Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 4:44 PM
Comments (19.55K)
Except Twitter is taking legal action and that will be the real hammer.
H
Henry1502inc
Today, 4:48 PM
Comments (157)
@Tall Seller legal action on what? What can Twitter possibly sue for?
Cristi_an profile picture
Cristi_an
Today, 4:52 PM
Premium
Comments (1.38K)
@Tall Seller twitter and musk can take a hike. The only copy of twitter is bluesky
Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 4:53 PM
Comments (19.55K)
@Henry1502inc

“Twitter sent a cease-and-desist letter to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, threatening to sue the social media giant over its launch of rival platform Threads on Thursday.

The letter alleges that Twitter has “serious concerns” that Meta gained access to and abused the company’s trade secrets and intellectual property. The platform also alleged that Meta poached its workforce to build Threads, branded as a Twitter alternative platform.

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or highly confidential information,” the letter states.”

MORE HERE: www.msn.com/...
