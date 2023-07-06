Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inverse Jim Cramer Strategy - Q2 2023 Update

Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
828 Followers

Summary

  • Today, we provide an update on our Inverse Jim Cramer strategy by taking a look at the results of his top stock picks for the quarter ending in June.
  • We analyzed close to 600 new stock calls made in the quarter which we have added to our final tally, proving both his long and short calls underperforming the market.
  • Despite the impressive market recovery, Cramer is becoming increasingly cautious about the future, advocating for taking something off the table after this big run.
  • The strategy reached its all-time high during the quarter, ultimately generating a 6.59% market-beating year-to-date return and a one-year return of 20.86%.
  • Jim Cramer's most discussed stocks for the quarter include Luminar Technologies, Caterpillar, Enphase Energy, Meta Platforms, and Advanced Micro Devices.
Stars Of "Mad Money" Ring NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell

Scott Gries

Inverse Cramer Q2 '23 Update

The end of the month of June brings you the second-quarter update on our most-popular investing strategy analyzing the latest moves of the world-famous finance TV host. We track Jim's commentaries and most frequent stock picks

This article was written by

Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
828 Followers
Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

UncleWarren profile picture
UncleWarren
Today, 5:45 PM
Premium
Comments (70)
Jim Cramer pretends to be an expert on everything. We should ask him which hemorrhoid medication works best or how to apply a dental dam. Stuff I’ve always wondered and I’m sure he knows the answers too!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.