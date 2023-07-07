Lemon_tm

What’s your forecast for the S&P 500 in the second half of the year?

"The S&P rose ~15% in the first six months of 2023. A new analysis from Bespoke Investment Group found that in years when the S&P 500 gained 10% or more in the first half of the year, the index tends to perform better than usual during the second half of the year. Looking at median performance over the past 75 years or so, Bespoke found that the S&P 500 tends to jump nearly 5% in the second half of the year. But in years when the index gained 10% or more in the first six months, the S&P 500 typically soared around 10% in the second half." (NASDAQ site)

If you’re a trader, that’s great news. But if you’re an income investor, that scenario is a bit trickier. What do you do for income?

Holding a fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gets you a 1.47% yield - not much to live on there. This is the main reason that many income investors have turned to S&P 500-based covered call funds which utilize options selling and buying to create enough income so they can pay distributions to fund investors.

We’ve covered some of the well-known S&P 500-based covered call funds, such as the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD), in previous articles.

It turns out that there’s a new kid on the block, the Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI).

Fund Profile:

"The Fund seeks to distribute high monthly income generated from investing in the constituents of the S&P 500 Index and implementing a data-driven call option strategy. Actively managed by NEOS, the Fund seeks to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities in addition to utilizing SPX Index options classified as section 1256 contracts, which are subject to lower 60/40 tax rates. The Fund utilizes a call option strategy that may include both sold and purchased SPX index options, which may provide the opportunity for upside capture in rising equity markets." (Neos site)

We've included two other S&P 500 covered call funds in this article for comparison: The Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) and the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX).

SPYI IPOd in August 2022 - it's the smallest of these funds, with $127M in assets. It has 103 holdings, and average daily volume of 64K, with an expense ratio of 0.68%, in the middle of this group.

SPXX and BXMX are both closed-end funds which pay quarterly distributions. BXMX is by far the largest fund in this group, with $1.43B in assets. It has 263 holdings, and the highest volume, at 148K, with expenses of 0.89%. It's also the oldest fund - it IPOd in 2004.

SPXX is a bit older than SPYI - it IPOd in May 2020. This CEF pays quarterly, and has 506 holdings, with a 0.35% expense ratio, and the lowest volume of this group, at 37K:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Dividends:

SPYI pays monthly, with its most recent distribution being $.4966, giving it a forward yield of 12.12%. Its distributions vary, and have been within a range of $.4647 to $.4966 since its August 2022 inception.

SPXX pays quarterly - it has held its distributions at $.2940 since Q1 '22 when it raised it from $.2450. At $15.52, it yields 7.59%, and should go ex-dividend next on ~9/14/23.

BXMX pays quarterly - it has held its distributions at $.2365 since Q1 '22, when it raised it from $.2150. At its 7/6/23 price of $13.46, it yields 7.03%. It should also go ex-dividend next on ~9/14/23.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Holdings:

As you'd expect, SPYI's top 10 holdings include some of the biggest cap stocks in the index, such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), and the index's newest favorite - Nvidia (NVDA), which has surged in 2023, due to its AI-connected assets. These top 10 comprise ~31% of SPYI's portfolio. Apple, at 7.67%, and Microsoft, at 6.84%, are the biggest holdings by far.

SPYI site

Performance:

Price wise, SPYI has trailed the S&P by a wide margin so far in 2023, rising 6.8%, vs. 14.7% for the S&P. It has outperformed SPXX, but trails BXMX a bit. However, SPYI has a year-to-date total return of ~12.8% vs. 15.4% for the S&P, 11.6% for BXMX, and 1.7% for SPXX:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

SPYI's NAV was up 10.42% since its August 2022 inception, as of 6/30/23:

SPYI site

Valuations:

Unlike CEFs, ETF prices tend to closely track their NAVs. Since CEFs can sell at wide discounts or premiums over the years, it can be a useful strategy to compare their current Price/NAV vs. their historical averages, due to mean reversion.

SPXX has the only currently discounted price/NAV in the group, at -3.14%, which is cheaper than its 1-, 3-, and 5-year average price/NAV of 3.18%, -1.37%, and -1.16%, respectively.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

SPYI's advantage over many other S&P covered call funds is that it uses a call option strategy that may include both sold and purchased SPX index options, which gives it more upside potential. On the technical side, it currently looks overbought, whereas it was oversold in the March banking mini-crisis pullback. We would wait until the next big market pullback before jumping aboard.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.