AMD: Market Miscalculates Its AI Potential And Will Regret That

The expectations for the growth of artificial intelligence (“AI”) have created a few big winners for 2023 so far. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) are considered, rightfully so, leaders in the development of AI technologies in the software and hardware space. Both are projected to be well-positioned to benefit from the growth of this new market. And their stock prices and market cap have risen sharply YTD, as seen in the chart below. Notably, NVDA has become one of 5~6 companies – depending on how you count - with a trillion-dollar market cap as of this writing thanks to the AI expectation.

In comparison, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) seem to be left behind in the AI wave so far. Its market cap currently hovers “only” around $179B, only a fraction of NVDA and MSFT’s billion-dollar valuation. Its current market cap translates into an increase of “only” 41% YTD, in pale contrast to MSFT’s 72% and NVDA’s 186%.

Against this backdrop, my thesis here is to argue the current market cap of AMD represents an underestimation of its AI potential. As to be detailed next, AMD is focusing on artificial intelligence products and expanding its data center product portfolio. And I view its products to be a strong competitor for NVDA’s flagship AI chips in the near future.

AMD’s AI chips

Currently, Nvidia’s A100 and H100 are the top sellers in the AI field. Both are high-end GPUs that are specially engineered for AI and machine learning applications. They are the most powerful GPUs on the market and are used by many of the world's leading companies. Their potency is further augmented by NVDA’s suite of software that accompanies them. Thus, there are definitely good reasons to be bullish about NVDA’s position in the AI future.

However, I see AMD’s chips (plus some from Intel as well) to be strong competitors in the near future. The following table summarizes a few of the main competitive offerings and the way I see things. These main competitive products include AMD Instinct MI250X and the Intel Ponte Vecchio series. These chips are also designed for AI and machine learning applications, and they are all viable replacements for A100/H100 at a competitive price.

In particular, a recent MosaicML study found that MI250 can achieve 80% of the performance of A100 in large language models (“LLMs”) benchmark testing. This was primarily due to AMD's software updates released at the end of 2022, as well as the support for development provided by Meta Platforms' new version of the open-source software PyTorch, which was announced in March 2023. This allows AMD's chips to enjoy better software support and be more easily utilized in the training of popular AI models. And Hanlin Tang, the CTO of MosaicML, pointed out that software is precisely the biggest obstacle for most AI practitioners. Tang further projects that AMD can offer even better performance on new HPC GPUs as the software tools continue to improve. With these improvements, I anticipate the performance of MI250 will be on par with A100 soon.

Valuation and profitability

Yet, AMD trades at a fraction of NVDA’s valuation multiples. Before I go any further, I need to clarify that AMD’s valuation is by no means low in absolute terms. At a TTM P/E of 37.8x (see the table below), it’s quite expensive even by “AI standards.” For example, it is higher than MSFT’s 36.1x TTM P/E ratio.

However, when fully contextualized, it’s one of the cheaper AI stocks in relative terms. First, when compared to NVDA, its current P/E ratio is at a large discount. As seen in the table above, AMD’s TTM P/E of 37.8x is almost only a quarter of NVDA’s 138x and FY1 P/E of 39.5x is about 27% discounted from NVDA’s 54.4x. When the growth potentials are considered, its FY2 and FY3 P/E are even more discounted compared to NADA.

Second, adjusted for its profitability, AMD’s valuation is quite in line with the overall market as shown in the next two charts below. The source data used in these charts are obtained from the Dartmouth Tuck Business School database. And the charts were made following the Fama-French framework as detailed in my earlier article. A brief recap of this framework is provided here for ease of reference:

The method is named after Eugene Fama and Ken French. Fama shared the Nobel Prize in economics with Lars Peter Hansen and Robert Shiller. The Fama-French method is considered a significant improvement over the CAPM method. Past results following this method have shown the following two factors have truly held up over all periods.

The profitability factor represented by OP (Operating Profitability). The OP factor in period t is defined as the operating income divided by the sum of book equity and minority interest for the last fiscal year ending in time period t-1.

The valuation factor represented by the usual P/E ratio.

As seen in the first chart below, AMD’s average OP in recent quarters is about ~48% based on the definition used in the Fama French method, above the 25% percentile of the overall stock market. Even measured by ROCE (return on capital employed), its average is about 37%, quite close to the 25% percentile of the overall stock market. Then as seen in the second chart below, its FY1 P/E of 39.5x is also close to the top 25% percentile of the overall market, in line with its profitability ranking. While its FY2 P/E of 26.8x is far below the 25% percentile, signaling a potential undervaluation.

Risks and final thoughts

AMD faces some challenges, too. It reported mixed financial results in recent quarters due to a range of factors. Its data center revenue has remained largely flat YoY because higher cloud sales were offset by lower enterprise sales. The client segment’s revenue suffered a sizable decline YoY. These results are caused both by a variety of headwinds. And, in the way I see things, the top headwinds include near-term macroeconomic uncertainty and also high inventory.

These headwinds have caused a combination of a decrease in average selling price and also shipment volume. For example, its client segment reported a 26% decrease in average selling price and a 55% decrease in unit shipments in the past quarter. Although I view both these headwinds to be only near-term and temporary factors.

In the longer term, competition will remain intense in the AI space. As aforementioned, both NVDA and INTC offer AI chips too. And in addition to these chip companies, software companies such as Google and Meta Platforms are also developing their in-house AI chips.

To address the long-term risk, I view AMD’s chips to offer several unique technological advantages to remain competitive both in the AI space and in general. For general applications, its Zen architecture is a highly efficient and scalable architecture that allows AMD chips to perform well in a wide range of applications. The Zen architecture is based on a number of innovative design features, including out-of-order execution, branch prediction, and speculative execution. These features allow the Zen architecture to execute instructions more efficiently and to improve performance. AMD's MI250X AI chip is based on the CDNA2 architecture, which is a newer architecture designed specifically for high-performance computing (“HPC”) and AI-oriented workloads. Also, the MI250X chip is manufactured using TSMC's 6nm process technology, which is among the most advanced process technologies available today.

To conclude, my thesis is that AMD’s current market cap represents a substantial undervaluation. And my thesis rests upon two arguments. First, my view is that the market underestimates the potential of its AI-oriented products, especially the MI250 chip and the associate software support, as detailed in the second section. And second, I view Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s valuation to be still reasonable and in line with its profitability as detailed in the third section.