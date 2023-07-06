Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PHD: A Laggard In The Leveraged Loan CEF World

Summary

  • The Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has underperformed compared to its peers, despite a rise in disbursable cash flow due to increased interest rates.
  • The fund has tended to choose credits with inferior risk/reward metrics when compared to its peers.
  • The CEF has a wide discount to NAV on the back of its mediocre performance. The discount will not narrow until we see a new structural bull market.
  • Despite its high dividend yield of 11%, the vehicle has managed only a 4% total return in the first half of the year.
  • We are advocating for a switch to the best-performing CEFs in the cohort.

Thesis

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) is a leveraged loan CEF. The fund has a classic structure, with its composition solely focused on leveraged loans and a 32% leverage ratio on top. As per its literature:

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.62K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 5:32 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.24K)
Ironically, PHD just announced yet another dividend raise today.
