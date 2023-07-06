Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equity Funds Post Their Third Straight Quarter Of Plus-Side Returns For Q2 2023

Jul. 06, 2023 5:10 PM ETVSMPX, VFIAX, SPY, FXAIX, IVV
Tom Roseen
Summary

  • Equity mutual funds and ETFs saw their third consecutive quarterly gain, with the average equity fund posting a 4.36% increase in Q2 due to a more dovish Federal Reserve Board and minor declines in inflation.
  • LSEG Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Fund macro-classification outperformed other major equity groups with a 6.25% increase, followed by Domestic Sector Equity Funds and Mixed-Assets Funds.
  • For Q2, 87 out of 104 of Lipper’s equity and mixed-assets fund classifications posted positive returns.
  • Latin American Funds (+15.85%) posted the strongest return in the equity universe for Q2.
  • For June, the average equity fund rose 5.67%.

Markets React To Latest Inflation Report

Michael M. Santiago

Gaining solace from a slightly more dovish Federal Reserve Board, minor declines in inflation figures, and a final resolution to the debt ceiling impasse on Capitol Hill, investors drove equity mutual funds and ETFs to their third consecutive quarterly

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

