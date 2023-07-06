Equity Funds Post Their Third Straight Quarter Of Plus-Side Returns For Q2 2023
- Equity mutual funds and ETFs saw their third consecutive quarterly gain, with the average equity fund posting a 4.36% increase in Q2 due to a more dovish Federal Reserve Board and minor declines in inflation.
- LSEG Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Fund macro-classification outperformed other major equity groups with a 6.25% increase, followed by Domestic Sector Equity Funds and Mixed-Assets Funds.
- For Q2, 87 out of 104 of Lipper’s equity and mixed-assets fund classifications posted positive returns.
- Latin American Funds (+15.85%) posted the strongest return in the equity universe for Q2.
- For June, the average equity fund rose 5.67%.
Gaining solace from a slightly more dovish Federal Reserve Board, minor declines in inflation figures, and a final resolution to the debt ceiling impasse on Capitol Hill, investors drove equity mutual funds and ETFs to their third consecutive quarterly plus-side return—with the average equity fund posting a 4.36% gain in Q2.
For the quarter, LSEG Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Fund macro-classification (+6.25%) outpaced the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in six. Domestic Sector Equity Funds (+3.79%) took the runner-up position for the quarter, followed by Mixed-Assets Funds (+3.22%), World Equity Funds (+2.85%), World Sector Equity Funds (+1.34%), Alternative Equity Funds (+0.83%), and Commodities Funds (-3.27%).
For the quarter, 87 of Lipper’s 104 equity and mixed-assets fund classifications posted positive returns. In total, 90.52% of all individual equity and mixed-assets funds posted plus-side returns for the quarter.
In this segment, I highlight the second quarter 2023 and June performance results for conventional equity mutual funds and ETFs.
