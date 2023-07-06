Michael M. Santiago

Gaining solace from a slightly more dovish Federal Reserve Board, minor declines in inflation figures, and a final resolution to the debt ceiling impasse on Capitol Hill, investors drove equity mutual funds and ETFs to their third consecutive quarterly plus-side return—with the average equity fund posting a 4.36% gain in Q2.

For the quarter, LSEG Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Fund macro-classification (+6.25%) outpaced the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in six. Domestic Sector Equity Funds (+3.79%) took the runner-up position for the quarter, followed by Mixed-Assets Funds (+3.22%), World Equity Funds (+2.85%), World Sector Equity Funds (+1.34%), Alternative Equity Funds (+0.83%), and Commodities Funds (-3.27%).

For the quarter, 87 of Lipper’s 104 equity and mixed-assets fund classifications posted positive returns. In total, 90.52% of all individual equity and mixed-assets funds posted plus-side returns for the quarter.

In this segment, I highlight the second quarter 2023 and June performance results for conventional equity mutual funds and ETFs.