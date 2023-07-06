Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Virtu Financial Benefits From Rising Trading Volume & Asset Diversity

Summary

  • New York-based market maker Virtu Financial has reported Q1 revenues of $556.66mn, a 9.72% YoY decline, and a net income of $55.20mn, down 49.07% YoY.
  • The company's success is attributed to its ability to attract liquidity and order flow across all asset classes, and its client-oriented approach.
  • Despite a financial decline due to reduced trading activity, Virtu is expanding its asset base and is rated a 'buy' due to its product diversity and strong capital deployment strategy.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is a New York City, New York-based market maker with an array of services and offerings across trade execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics, and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms. The company engages in all major asset classes, including equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income, etc. on public exchanges and dark pools.

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Today, 5:30 PM
Might have been worth mentioning the multiple investigations by Federal and state regulators, including FINRA and the SEC. Also, potential restrictions on payment for order flow might warrant discussion.
