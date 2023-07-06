AMC: Still Time To Sell

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

One of the most prominent names during the meme stock craze was AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). The theater chain operator saw its shares surge as speculative investors piled in, only to see the stock eventually crash back to earth. A few years later, the company's balance sheet remains very weak, and we could get major news in the coming weeks that could add to the overall pain for current shareholders.

As a reminder, AMC was brushing up against its authorized outstanding share count after diluting investors to stave off bankruptcy. The company launched AMC Preferred (APE) units as a way to raise more capital, but then a plan was launched to combine the two share classes back into one. Eventually, this could mean that AMC will then start diluting investors quite considerably again as it looks to raise additional capital.

For the moment, the combination plan is on hold as some shareholders were not too pleased and thus a lawsuit is working its way through the legal system. A settlement was agreed upon, but it has yet to be finalized. There is an expectation that a decision here could come next week, with analysts at B. Riley thinking that AMC will find success.

Back in May, the company reported Q1 results that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. As we have moved further away from Covid, people are going back to the theaters, and a few hits like the Avatar sequel led the domestic box office to its best Q1 since the start of the pandemic. The problem here is that AMC is still burning through cash, and its balance sheet continued to weaken as seen below. Dollar values are in millions.

AMC Key Financial Metrics (Company Filings)

AMC management used some of that capital previously raised to pay down debt, which is certainly a good strategy. However, working capital was nearly in the red by a billion dollars at the end of Q1, and net debt was still nearly $4.4 billion. With the company not expected to generate a ton of free cash flow in the coming quarters, and the cash balance at its lowest point since the end of 2020, more capital will eventually be needed to improve the overall financial picture here.

While the theater business is doing better than the last couple of years, it hasn't helped AMC's overall financial picture just yet. The balance sheet pain also includes the fact that management has gutted capital expenditures from pre-pandemic levels, and that spending may eventually need to ramp back up just to maintain or upgrade facilities over time.

With a market cap currently of about $4 billion, eliminating even a quarter of that net debt pile would require a meaningful amount of dilution. If the settlement is approved, AMC could start to sell shares again once the two classes are combined. I'd expect a major update from management at the Q2 report that will likely be in early August, if not perhaps even sooner should the settlement be approved.

As of Thursday, the average analyst price target on the street was $2.27, implying almost 50% downside from here. Shares have rallied about 10% since my previous coverage on the name. The reason for the increase, in my opinion, is that the combination plan has been held off for a few months, holding back this potential downside catalyst. The market itself is up about 8% since then, so it's not like AMC is crushing things here. Perhaps, it's just a case of a rising tide lifting all boats.

I will continue to rate the name as a sell now just because of the major dilution overhang. I wouldn't likely change my opinion before we get to positive free cash flow, or potentially a bit of dilution is in the rear-view mirror. Should AMC shares narrow the gap completely between its share price and APE (currently at $1.77), I would then consider moving towards a hold. However, that ratings change would mostly be predicated on the two items listed above also coming to fruition, that being positive free cash flow and some dilution already happening.

With a decision on the AMC / APE share lawsuit settlement expected almost any day now, investors in the primary AMC ticker still have a chance to sell. A favorable outcome would allow the two share classes to merge, potentially putting downside pressure on AMC shares should they close the price gap as compared to APE. Management will likely need to dilute investors quite a bit in the future if it wants to get its balance sheet in order, which could add further pressure to shares.