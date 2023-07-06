Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta: Musk Vs. Zuckerberg; Tweets Vs. Threads

Jul. 06, 2023 5:34 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)2 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • META is launching Threads, which will compete directly with Twitter.
  • With over 30 million users already, META has the size and reach to really make a dent in the market.
  • Threads could add billions to META's revenues.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Pragmatic Investor: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

MMA cage night. Fighting Championship. Fight night. View of the arena by spotlights. Full tribune. 3D rendering

Non-Exclusive

Thesis Summary

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is launching Threads, which will look to compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Threads has already onboarded 30 million users, and if successful, this could easily be yet another billion-dollar business for META.

The

This is just one of many exciting and fairly priced tech stocks you can buy right now!

Join The Pragmatic Investor to stay ahead of the latest news and trends in the tech space and you will receive:

- Access to our Portfolio, which features "value tech stocks".

- Deep dive reports on tech stocks.

- Regular news updates

Technology is changing the future, don't just watch it, be a part of it!

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
17.14K Followers
Macro, global equities, commodities, tech, crypto and Technical Analysis

I am an economist and financial writer specialising in building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will preserve and increase wealth in the long term. 

Having been born in Spain, to an English family, with extensive work experience in the US, and now living and travelling across Latin America and Asia, I believe this gives me a unique understanding of the global economy.

Only by investing in multiple assets around the globe can investors be truly diversified and protected from the ever-present risks posed by economic cycles and geopolitics.

My Links:

Investing Group: https://seekingalpha.com/checkout?service_id=mp_1401

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUNZ28Ydsumo0P8FZ9OtquA

Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/7JVmqZUVhe1vvgDCstNBBJ

Substack: https://jamesfoord.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

tjf@denver profile picture
tjf@denver
Today, 5:56 PM
Comments (1.04K)
Not to be confused with Matter Threads or threads I wear (70’s verbiage)
jojopuppyfish profile picture
jojopuppyfish
Today, 5:53 PM
Comments (1.46K)
The great thing about Threads is that Twitter doesn't have to lose or be killed for Meta to win. They could both co-exist.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.