Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Who Likes Monthly REIT Money?

Jul. 07, 2023 7:00 AM ETADC, LAND, LTC, O, STAG, WSR7 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Whenever I get a dividend check, it’s like getting a paycheck – but without having to work for it.
  • Monthly reinvestments minimize market risk, specifically, the risk of reinvesting at peak prices – and opportunities for second-guessing.
  • Importantly, some investors are counting on the income to pay bills or cover regular expenses.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

open mailbox

pagadesign

This article was published at iREIT® on Alpha on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

I recently wrote articles on SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) and SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) – two weekly paying exchange-traded

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
110.76K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 168,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 110,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR, AHH, BXMT, HIW, HR, LADR, NNN, PINE, SACH, VICI, WPC, ADC, LTC, O, STAG, TGIF, WKLY, WSR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

j
jpsnakes
Today, 7:37 AM
Premium
Comments (163)
Yes I would love to see more REITs pay monthly. It's just easier to manage a budget monthly cash flows.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:35 AM
Premium
Comments (116)
As is typically the case, you gave me something to think about Brad. I own O and ADC and will dig a bit deeper into a couple of others you mentioned.

I appreciate monthly dividends, not because I need the money, but it demonstrates that management is willing to put the cash into our hands quickly and not hang on to it. A lot can happen in the market over the term of a quarter.

Enjoy your weekend. Going to be a bit of a warm one in SC!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:50 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.48K)
@Mike-SC Thank you!

Yes, I plan to relax a bit this weekend... I finished editing the glossary last night for my new REITs For Dummies book.... no rest for the weary.... I plan to launch a REIT masterclass in a few weeks....

As always, thanks for reading and commenting. All the best!
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 7:22 AM
Comments (4.66K)
I sign onto my Merrill Lynch account every morning to decide what to do with my daily divvies
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:29 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.48K)
@billinsd Another advantage to eat coast living, you can get up earlier :)

Thanks for reading and have a great weekend.
James Long profile picture
James Long
Today, 7:04 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (732)
To answer your question: Me! Me!

Lol. Happy Friday, Brad
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:28 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.48K)
@James Long Ha. Thanks for being the first to comment....

Have a great weekend and all the best
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.