Meta Platforms Should Turn Off Threads Now

Jul. 06, 2023 8:00 PM ET
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. has launched a new app as a potential Twitter-app killer.
  • The social media giant has too many untapped large assets to get distracted by trying to replace Twitter.
  • Analysts only forecast a meager lift from Threads, amounting to 1% to 5% upside.
  • The stock is cheap, trading at 15x normalized '25 EPS targets.
Instagram"s App To Rival Twitter, Threads, Set To Be Released Thursday

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

While I am a big fan of the stock, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) constantly launches new apps that don't lead to much. The latest addition is likely the touted Twitter-killer app called "Threads" just launched by

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
42.82K Followers
Comments (16)

k
koow
Yesterday, 9:01 PM
Premium
Comments (114)
Agree , Meta is very distracted with AI , Metaverse and also trying to monetize Whatsapp
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Yesterday, 8:58 PM
Comments (1.24K)
Wow. People are actually quoting earning multiples more than 2 years in the future. How pathetic, why so there? Amazon is selling fir only 3x 2035 cash flow!
L
LetsGoBig
Yesterday, 8:42 PM
Premium
Comments (6)
Would have been interesting to be a fly on the wall when it was proposed. Wouldn't be surprised if the Democrats pushed him to build it, and in return promised to get their media machine behind it.
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 8:36 PM
Premium
Comments (2.07K)
Zuckerberg didn’t create “threads” for the money so your right it doesn’t financially move the needle. The reason he created it is the opposite of what you might think. The app was created to replace Twitter because Twitter has become a cesspool. We have an election coming up and we need a place where civilized people can have a conversation. So yeah, maybe you might think it’s a waste of time, but it’s not because he had no choice but to create the app. He did it as a public service and for the same reason that Musk said he took Twitter private, spent 44B, screwed all his employees and let the extremest go wild did nothing for the public good. Obviously Musk is living out some serious karma, Twitter going up in smoke is part of his learning process. And if he does make good on the lawsuit he may be selling more Tesla shares to pay for it.
d
daviry2367
Yesterday, 8:16 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.62K)
Just saying all they can do with Threads is replicate Twitter volume underestimates the Meta platform.
m
magenta17
Yesterday, 8:14 PM
Comments (4.74K)
Let's NOT do this. Goodbye from Threads. Longz META! :-)
p
pnd4pnd
Yesterday, 8:13 PM
Comments (90)
Sorry but really a dumb thesis. Everyone thought Instagram was a waste of money and look at it now. It may be very little revenue now but in the long run the potential is huge. Analysts (being gracious here) are always short sighted.
MoneyWalks profile picture
MoneyWalks
Yesterday, 8:12 PM
Comments (53)
The assertion that Meta already "has its hands full" and can't afford a "distraction" is absurd. Imagine if Facebook had decided against purchasing WhatsApp and Instagram because they would be too "distracting."
G
Galmo
Yesterday, 9:03 PM
Comments (965)
@MoneyWalks I was going to say....this article's reasoning is a bit off. It assumes that Meta is only paying attention to Threads and there isn't already a "hyper focus" on the top apps.
jojopuppyfish profile picture
jojopuppyfish
Yesterday, 8:11 PM
Comments (1.47K)
"Analysts only forecast a meager lift from Threads, amounting to 1% to 5% upside."

What happens if Threads ends up being used by 2 billion people worldwide....like Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp?
Meaning, what if Twitter is poorly managed and META pushes Threads to what the full potential could be. Also META will do a much better job for advertisers.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Yesterday, 8:17 PM
Premium
Comments (4.67K)
@jojopuppyfish 30 million downloads in the first few hours. Well on its way to making that “what if” a reality.
N
Nsetechsolutions
Yesterday, 8:10 PM
Premium
Comments (182)
Sure I just called Zuckerberg.
He will turn off tonight 12 am , once his developer is available
S
Sixers03
Yesterday, 8:09 PM
Premium
Comments (386)
Lol what "META has constantly launched apps to copy competitors to no success" ... what?

That's literally what they do, they copy their competitors, except they do it better.
fieldberen profile picture
fieldberen
Yesterday, 8:06 PM
Comments (289)
Elon would be proud of your article. It's rubbish.
P
Patrick5500
Yesterday, 8:06 PM
Premium
Comments (276)
Long FB, valid points, monetize what you have first 🔥
A
Anythingcanhappen
Yesterday, 8:05 PM
Premium
Comments (26)
Long META
Long TSLA
