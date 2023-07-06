Panupong Piewkleng

Investment Summary

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is a company dedicated to developing and offering cleaning and disinfection products and services. Founded in 1923, the company operates globally, serving clients in over 170 countries across various industries such as hospitality, healthcare, food and beverage, and water treatment.

During its many years of operations, it has grown into a leader in many of the markets it serves. Over time margins have remained strong and right now the company diverts a fair bit of its FCF to pay out as a dividend and also for buying back shares. Often with companies as solid as ECL there is a higher premium when buying the shares, but I find that the 36x forward earnings seem a little rich. I accept that the company has a strong growth trajectory that could support the current valuation, but for a value-based investment, I think investors might want to look elsewhere. Nonetheless, ECL is a hold for me, much because of the solid fundamentals of the business and the moat they have.

A Balanced Business Model

Since 1923 ECL has grown into an established company in many of the markets it serves. But it has also looked abroad and doesn’t solely rely on the North American market. With 56% of sales done in North America. Apart from a strong global footprint, ECL is quite diversified in its segments too. Industrial being the largest but not too far behind they generate 31% of sales from institutional & specialty.

Growth History (Investor Presentation)

Over time ECL has achieved a very impressive EPS growth for their business, beating out the S&P 500 in all timelines measured. Fueling this growth has been the diversification of the business and not relying solely on one market. This has through downturns in the overall economy helped ECL hedge rather well and still perform.

This EPS growth has also helped ECL increase its dividend at an impressive rate. With a yield of around 1.2% right now it's perhaps not a strong dividend opportunity for investors with such a portfolio. But with the run-up the share price has had recently, it deflates the yield, and historically the company has traded under the current p/e, somewhere closer to 30x has been the norm. Still, a high premium to pay. But with 30x earnings in mind, the yield would go up to the 1.4% range instead, which makes it look a little more interesting at least.

Tailwinds (Investor Presentation)

Driving this growth for the company is several megatrends. These affect other companies too, but ECL has such a wide array of markets they operate in and they open them up to more demand as well. Offering automation solutions and their platform ECOLAB3D they provide customers with the option to get a hawks eye view of their operations and take measures where needed.

Quarterly Result

The long-term target for ECL is to drive EPS growth of 15% annually. The impact that Covid-19 and inflation had was by hurting the margins for the company, but they remain on track to recover and continue to deliver shareholder value. The last quarter was proof of this. Sales grew by 9% YoY reaching $3.6 billion, and organic sales grew by 13% YoY. The growth was much driven by ECL experiencing strong demand in the Institutional & Specialty segment combined with the Health & Life Science segment growing too.

Revenue Mix (Earnings Report)

Looking ahead, the momentum captured in the first quarter seems to be a determining factor that ECL will grow its EPS into the double digits, which it has historically done. Q2 2023 is expected to generate an EPS of $1.15 - $1.25, representing a YoY growth of 5 - 14%.

Risks

The main risk with ECL from an investor point of view I think comes down to the company having a very high valuation right now, above its historical averages as well, which seemed to be around the 30x earnings mark. I think this opens up the risk for downside in the share price as a more realistic valuation might be necessary if ECL disappoints in some parts of the business.

Looking at ECL specifically, I don’t think their position in the market is that easy to challenge and I think margin preservation is perhaps the challenge they will be facing. Last quarter showed all the segments of the company growing which I think goes to show the strength of both the business model and the moat the company holds.

Financials

Watching the financials of ECL its total assets have taken a slight decline on a QoQ basis, driven mostly by nearly $200 million less in cash. Where the balance sheet highlights some of the risks with ECL is the net debt/EBITDA ratio they currently have, just over 3. I think that ECL has built up its business to a state where a little higher amount of debt won't harm them significantly. With their robust pipeline of revenue streams, they can have predictable FCF which will help offset some of the higher amounts of debts.

Assets (Earnings Report) Liabilities (Earnings Report)

Going into the next quarter I think it is likely we continue to see the long-term debts decreasing like we have both YoY and QoQ. This will help enable ECL to have an easier time diverting more cash flows to a dividend and buybacks. In the long run, this will compound into ECL generating above 15% in EPS CAGR I think.

Valuation & Wrap Up

With exposure to many key markets, ECL helps provide sanitation and cleaning supplies to a variety of businesses. Growth fueled by several megatrends I think makes ECL a very interesting option, at the right price. I don’t think the 36x earnings multiple the company receives is fair or realistic. Especially not when you see that the average for the specialty chemicals industry is just under 14. Comparing it to a company in the same industry, PPG Industries Inc (PPG) looks better. The p/e for PPG is lower than ECL and they offer a larger dividend yield at 1.7%. Margin wise however ECL comes out ahead with net margins at 7.96% and a levered FCF margin of 8.23%. But in terms of valuation, the upside seems to be stronger with PPG. With a lower multiple and a better dividend history. The 5-year growth of PPGs dividend is over 6%, while ECL sits below that threshold. The payout ratio is also lower for PPG and I think that offers more potential for future increases.

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Right now I find the price too high but I see the potential investors can still extract here and will as a result have Ecolab Inc rated as a hold.