Ecolab: A High Premium To Pay Right Now

Jul. 06, 2023
MJ Investing
  • Ecolab Inc., a global provider of cleaning and disinfection products and services, is considered a solid investment despite a high premium on shares due to strong growth trajectory and solid business fundamentals.
  • The company's diversified business model and global footprint, with 56% of sales in North America, has driven impressive EPS growth and a steady dividend yield of around 1.2%.
  • Despite high valuation and potential risks, Ecolab's robust revenue streams, potential for long-term debt decrease, and exposure to key markets make it an interesting investment option, though currently rated as a hold.

Investment Summary

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is a company dedicated to developing and offering cleaning and disinfection products and services. Founded in 1923, the company operates globally, serving clients in over 170 countries across various industries such as hospitality, healthcare, food and

I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

wdjax0n
Today, 7:08 PM
Whenever the valuation of Ecolab becomes reasonable, it has seemed that market capitulation is near. BUY at those times.
