Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Earnings Preview: Cash Flow Negative And An Elephant In The Room

Jul. 06, 2023 7:04 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY15 Comments
Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.11K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. reported record sales in Q2, with China accounting for over half of the automaker's global sales. However, domestic competitors in China are gaining ground on Tesla.
  • Investors are looking to Tesla's Q2 earnings report, expected on 19 July, with concerns over operating margins and the impact of price cuts on revenue. A further drop in margins could push the company into negative cash flow territory.
  • Tesla's valuation could be impacted by protectionism and nationalism, with questions over how China will tolerate overseas competitors in its electric vehicle market. There is also potential for Chinese brands to encroach on European markets.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will soon release its latest earnings after another record for deliveries. Here I discuss the outlook for the Tesla balance sheet and the valuation outlook.

Record deliveries in China, but the competition is growing

This article was written by

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.11K Followers
Author of "The Stock Market is Easy - How to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Average Investor".I am an active trader in stocks, FX and commodities with over 15 years' market experience. I hold a master's degree in finance and have developed a strong skill base in technical analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (15)

J
Jamamb40
Today, 7:39 PM
Comments (646)
So you recommend buying stock in an “OFF” brand EV stock? No one is talking about the elephant in the Room, UAW labor contract for the Big3 expiring in September. If your a customer in the market for an EV after research, your going to buy Tesla because of the software, unless you just want something different that has a high probability of being TURD 💩 car. We will see how your thesis pans out on the 19th, I predict your article will be a water sandwich. Trading Tesla is a bad deal because eventually you will make a mistake. People that understand what Tesla will be worth in just 5 years will hold and never experience FOMO. So trade away people, maybe even rotate into another company.
J
JasonCatt
Today, 7:35 PM
Investing Group
Comments (156)
The one thing I've learned in building 13 successful positions in Tesla over the last decade, is not to bet against Tesla.
Very happy to have paid off a house and bought two cars from the proceeds.
13th and final position before retirement is now 80% up and will provide handsomely for my retirement years.
j
jupenya
Today, 7:34 PM
Premium
Comments (2.23K)
China Taiwan move not yet in current cards for 23, so scratch that one vs Tesla. Tesla still King in US EV market.
M
MikeKorea
Today, 7:22 PM
Premium
Comments (2.58K)
Refreshing contrarian view among all the bullish articles. Thanks!
stickster profile picture
stickster
Today, 7:20 PM
Comments (462)
Blow out earnings is inevitable
BAHAMAS1 profile picture
BAHAMAS1
Today, 7:18 PM
Comments (9.73K)
Thanks for the article.

However, your comment:

"investors would be better served considering a rotation into other electric vehicle names"

There isn't an ev name that can come close to TSLA...imo.

But thanks for the levity.
M
Michaelryan1976
Today, 7:17 PM
Premium
Comments (23)
I couldn’t agree more. The high evaluation is based on a winner take all- in no possible way is that going to happen and writing is already on the wall. Shorting the stock is dangerous but if you could ever time the top it will pay.
m
mpatt76
Today, 7:14 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (626)
Another tesla article that doesn't mention anything about the cost savings from scale or the new models we will see, including CT
l
lappygums
Today, 7:19 PM
Comments (1.5K)
@mpatt76
I haven't seen a CT yet...but I've heard about it for the past 3 years..any day now. I don't know the cost, are anything about it, that would make me jump to CT over say a model Y.
m
mpatt76
Today, 7:22 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (626)
@lappygums I'm not sure what jump to y means... but I've seen CT, I've seen it in castings etc... just watch the many hours of done footage that's out there if you're interested in this company. Do some homework period. If not, maybe don't write SA articles.
R
Raymond99
Today, 7:27 PM
Comments (406)
@mpatt76 Tesla mentioned that cost savings from scale would be implemented, but they have never come out and said that they have been implemented, what are the actual numbers, were the savings on target with the projections from the announcement, which factories, etc?
None of that information has been released from Tesla to validate so I don't think they will factor it in.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.