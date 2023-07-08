Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta: The Fight With Musk's Twitter Is On

Jul. 08, 2023 10:00 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.15K Followers

Summary

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has picked a fight with Twitter leader Elon Musk by releasing Threads, a direct threat to Twitter in terms of features - an unsurprising move in light of Meta's penchant for copying.
  • We may see the social media giant achieve FY2023 revenues of $118.78B (+1.8% YoY), adj operating income of $41.38B (+23.3% YoY), and margins of 34.8% (+6 points YoY) at the midpoint.
  • These projections are impressive indeed, given Meta's aggressive "Year of Efficiency," despite the increased R&D efforts in launching Threads, way surpassing Twitter's previous margins.
  • The fact that Zuckerberg leads the world's most used social media apps must not be ignored, given the opportunities from Meta's existing pool of advertisers, with 75M of new signups.
  • However, investors must be aware of the pitfalls of adding here, since the Meta Platforms rally has been overly fast and furious, suggesting a baked-in premium.

Boxers in action

Image Source

The Social Media Investment Thesis Remains Robust Under Mark Zuckerberg's Leadership

We previously covered Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in June 2023, comparing its Quest AR/VR headsets with Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) Vision Pro.

While the former's Metaverse strategy had been somewhat

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.15K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, TSLA, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Who Dat? profile picture
Who Dat?
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (11.54K)
+/- 15 months with Musk's new Twitter CEO for $500 moneyline
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:13 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.42K)
Let the Battle of the Brobdingnagians commence, and hope that we don't get squashed in the process!

www.cliffsnotes.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.