da-kuk

History suggests that valuations during previous instances of rapid innovation (think electricity in the Roaring 20s and the Internet in the 1990s dot-com bubble) can climb to astounding heights before coming crashing down to reality. The task for investors today is to figure out in what inning we are with respect to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

With OpenAI’s ChatGPT catching mainstream appeal beginning in Q4 of 2022, and with surging “AI” mentions on Q1 earnings conference calls, it would appear we are still in the earlier stages. Still, with shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) trading at more than 60 times forward earnings estimates, it seems hard to find a decent AI deal out there in terms of valuations.

I am downgrading shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) to a hold from a buy based on waning momentum and an overly optimistic valuation, but I do not see it as tremendously overvalued compared to other AI-related equities.

More AI-Related Valuation Euphoria To Come?

Goldman Sachs

“Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software,” according to Seeking Alpha.

The California-based $13.4 billion market cap Technology Hardware, Storage, and Peripherals industry company within the Information Technology sector trades at a comparatively modest 23.5 forward price-to-earnings multiple and does not pay a dividend. Implied volatility ahead of its August Q4 2023 earnings report is high at 67% and short interest is moderately high at 11.6% as of July 6, 2023.

Back in May, SMCI reported an EPS miss. Its Q3 operating per-share profits verified at $1.63, a miss by $0.08, while revenue of $1.28 billion was a nearly 6% decline from the same period a year earlier and down 29% sequentially. The management team reiterated its FY 2023 (which is now over) sales outlook, which was in line with consensus estimates and guided EPS above Wall Street’s collective forecast (more color on that to come).

While AI demand was robust, new component shortages for its products were problematic, but as supply chains continue to ease (the NY Fed global supply chain pressure index is now back at 2019 levels, falling throughout 2023 thus far), I would expect those shortages to revert, which would be a boon for Super Micro. Keep your eye on that situation in the upcoming Q4 report.

It was the firm’s Q4 guidance that rocked Wall Street two months ago. For the quarter that has just ended, between $2.21 and $2.71 per share earnings is what SMCI forecasted, excluding one-time items, well above the $1.76 of EPS that Wall Street had been anticipating. What was particularly impressive was that the upbeat outlook came after a somewhat downbeat preliminary earnings report in April, citing the tough component shortage conditions. On the subsequent earnings call, the team said those issues had been resolved. We will find out in early August.

Super Micro's Super Outlook (And Q3 Color)

SMCI

Easing Supply Chain Pressure: Upside Risk Into August Earnings?

Apollo, NY Fed

Overall, EPS growth is seen as slowing from 93% for the FY ending June 2023 to just 8% in the current year. Revenue growth is seen as stronger on a percentage basis, but once again the rate of change is forecast to ebb.

Super Micro: Annual Revenue And Earnings Trends & Forecasts

Seeking Alpha

What a risk for the bulls is SMCI’s operating gross margin trajectory. According to the company, Q3 2023 featured the lowest non-GAAP gross margin since Q4 2022. If we see this figure rise back toward or even exceed the 18.8% rate from past quarters, that would help keep the bullish profitability thesis intact. It’s likely that the market will not give as much leeway on the ‘supply issues’ excuse (if it is mentioned) as last time, in my view.

Q4 Earnings Risk: Lower Sequential Operating Margin In Q3

SMCI

On valuation, if we assume a generous $12 of out-year EPS and apply a 20 P/E (well below higher-growth peers), then the stock should be near $240 (the corresponding forward PEG is roughly 3 given the 24 current estimated P/E and 8% EPS growth rate – not particularly compelling). It’s important to note that the company now trades at two times its estimated next-12-month sales – that is a 4x premium to its historical average of 0.5. In general, the valuation situation is much less compelling today compared to when I last looked at the company.

FY 2023 EPS Growth Stout, But Further Profit Upside Seen As Softening

SMCI

SMCI: Mixed Valuation Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q4 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, August 8 AMC. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the event risk calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

SMCI blew beyond where I thought it would go post-earnings last May. But notice in the chart below that shares put in a bearish RSI momentum divergence at the June $270 all-time high. While momentum was still robust, we have seen further deterioration in the RSI reading, nearly touching 50 late last month on a price pullback to $213.

I see risks that the stock could drop back into the price gap down to $170, but key support in the $213 to $217 range remains in place. A break under $205 could lead to a further 15% to 20% retreat toward the earnings-related breakout area. Volume has been declining during this consolidation, which I find common after massive upward thrusts. So long as SMCI hangs above noted support, being long is fine, but the momentum has clearly dropped, and shares failed to notch a new high on an attempt earlier this month.

Overall, we are in a holding pattern technically, but there are key price points to monitor.

SMCI: Easing Upside Momentum, Eyeing $213 To $217 As Support

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am downgrading SMCI from a buy to a hold ahead of Q4 earnings. The valuation is less compelling, while the previously positive technical situation and momentum have stalled.